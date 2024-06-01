Elkhart Lake, where beauty and relaxation meet

From dairy farms and lakeshores to woods and green prairies, Wisconsin is known for its peaceful towns, and Elkhart Lake is the perfect example of a placid destination for relaxing, biking, listening to music and having outdoor dining during the summer.

Located 45 minutes from Milwaukee, this getaway spot, with typical Victorian style houses and only 960 inhabitants, seats on the side of a clear blue water lake where accommodations, restaurants and bars come back to life from June through September.

Just to have a better idea: if you are looking for a quiet place, away from the city rush, where u can easily drive and park your car almost anywhere for free, Elkhart Lake is for you.

No traffic lights, and the crime rate is so low there are no police officers on sight.

In the morning, while walking towards the lake, neighbors say good morning with a smiley face.

Cheryl was born in Milwaukee and moved to a nearby small town 30 years ago, and now she lives with her husband close to Elkhart Lake.

“I love it here. People are so friendly, and you meet a lot of people from all over,” she affirmed.

“And the seasons,” she exclaimed, “here you enjoy all four seasons, from Spring and Summer to Fall and Winter.”

Mara, a local girl who attends the bar at a local restaurant, wouldn’t change her peaceful town for any city life. “I’ve been to Milwaukee a couple of times, but I count the minutes to come back here,” she almost yelled.

Downtown

There is no such thing as downtown, or yes. The train used to pass by and stop on the corner of Lake Street, where a restored depot stands as a reminder of the village’s history.

Here you find a couple of gift shops and several eateries, from the Off the Rail Café, where the original train station used to be, to Lake Street Café with full bar and eclectic bistro-style fare with Italian and French influences.

Two doors down and you are at Gessert’s ice cream parlor, with 24 flavors and plenty of homemade chocolate, where they celebrated 100 years of business in 2022.

And yes, during the first years of the XX Century the town was already a first-class resort destination. It even became a car race haven in the 1950’s when the legendary four-mile track Road America brought the attention of professional and celebrity drivers of racing vehicles from motorcycles to Indy cars.

Road America

Inspired by the legendary four-mile track, Road America is a permanent motorsport road course that currently hosts several race series.

At the Motorplex 0.8 a mile, with multiples configurations, you can race your own automobile or pay a fee for renting and driving a car.

Don´t miss the Off-Road Adventure in the woods with access to seven off-road trails that vary in difficulty on Yamaha UTVs. It’s a lot of fun, and you’ll feel overjoyed that you achieved what you set out to accomplish.

They have plenty of tours and demonstrations as well as adventure programs and entertainment you can find out at RoadAmerica.com on-line.

Ice Age Trail

Natural beauty is in Kettle Moraine State Forest, near Elkhart Lake, where The Ice Age Trail goes through.

This is a National Scenic Trail stretching 1,200 miles (1,900 km) in the state of Wisconsin and is constructed and maintained by private and public agencies including the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit and member-volunteer based organization with local chapters.

Along its route, the trail crosses numerous city and county parks, state parks and forests, state wildlife and natural areas where red and white pines grow higher than 50 feet.

“Our mission is to preserve the trail and educate the public about the importance of this natural resource,” explained Amy, a volunteer from Ice Age Society.

Cheese?

Oh yes! Wisconsin is home to the best US cheese, and here you can visit one of the most appreciated manufacturers in the state: Henning's, store, museum, and factory together.

Established near the town of Kiel in 1914, Henning’s is a family-owned processor of the specialty Cheddar and other types of cheeses, and it’s now led by third- and fourth-generation family members.

Henning’s has won several awards over the years. “We focus on balance, having a really good Cheddar flavor along with the flavor we are adding to the cheese. A lot of cheesemakers can struggle with that balance. We take a really good Cheddar and accent that,” stated Kert Henning, co-owner and sales manager.

Resorts

Elkhart Lake´s history is linked to its resorts, and here we have three locations we must consider.

In 1886, German entrepreneurs Otto and Paulina Osthoff built the Otto Osthoff’s Hotel for 120 guests. Later they added additional rooms, a dining space, an art deco bar, and the gambling devices then in-place in Elkhart Lake.

The resort was sold in 1989 and the new Osthoff Resort was built with spacious and luxurious accommodations, a state-of-the-art spa with 16 specialized rooms, restaurant, bars, a beautiful lakefront, beach, pond, gardens, and brick-walking path.

When at any of the bars, ask for Wisconsin local cocktail Old Fashioned made with brandy, dashes of Angostura bitters, soda and orange syrup or juice.

The Siebken’s Resort is another historic jewel in Elkhart Lake. It was opened by William Schwartz in 1883 as the three-story Belleview House to accommodate 75 guests.

In 1916, Herman Siebken purchased the hotel and renamed it Siebkens Resort, and in 1946 Herman’s daughter, Olive, turned the entire hotel into a large antique collection store guests can enjoy today under new ownership.

The Siebkens Resort continues to keep Siebken’s traditions alive, while it evolves during modern times by adding an annex building with 25 rooms.

At the main structure you can enjoy the restaurant service and a charming bar where David the bartender will make you great cocktails. Ask him for his own recipe.

Next door there is another building where you can buy antiques or enjoy drinks at the Stop-Inn Tavern.

Then we have The Shore Club, originally erected as the Rustic House hotel by William Schwartz in 1872.

The hotel was destroyed by fire, but it was rebuilt in 1891, and renamed The Schwartz Hotel in 1896.

And there is more history you can read on the walls of the Social Club. During the next years, this place was witness to the banning of alcoholic beverages, gambling, and raids by the police until the repeal of alcohol prohibition was ratified in the US in 1933 and the Wisconsin anti-gambling bill passed in 1945.

In the 1980s, the hotel was known as Barefoot Bay and later, in 1999, after renovations, it was renamed Victorian Village Resort.

Today, this special resort is known as The Shore Club, and it features upscale accommodation, indoors swimming pool, a century old lounge and stage hall, restaurant, and easy access to a restricted beach with lounge chairs, water sports equipment rentals, a tiki bar and more.