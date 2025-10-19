Exploring Poznan: A Journey Through Time and Culture

No city is a real city without its cultural soul, and Poznan has one. Regarded as the historical heart of early Poland , this colorful and walkable city has an eclectic and unconventional atmosphere. Here, ancient heritage, modern urban vitality, and culture come together.

Let’s begin by visiting Ostrów Tumski (Cathedral Island), where the first Polish ruler, Mieszko I, founded his duchy around the year 960 and Poland’s oldest cathedral stands today.

The church was originally built in the second half of the 10th century within the fortified settlement of Poznan. It was rebuilt in Gothic style 400 years later, and again, in Baroque and Neo-Classical styles, after two major fires broke out in 1622 and 1772.

Bringing together all these architectural styles, we can admire this historic structure and its magnificent interior today.

Nearby stands Brama Poznania (Poznan Gate), an innovative heritage center that blends multimedia exhibits with guided tours. Overlooking the Warta River, it’s also a tranquil spot to pause, relax, and take in the surrounding scenery.

City center

Walking into the city’s heart, we reach the colorful and eclectic Old Market Square, once a bustling hub where merchants brought their goods. Today, it’s alive with restaurants, cafés, and shops that fill the historic surroundings with vibrant energy.

At its center stands the stunning Renaissance Town Hall, rebuilt in 1550 by Italian architect Giovanni Battista di Quadro and slightly rotated to emphasize its grandeur. Each day at noon, crowds gather to watch two mechanical goats emerge above the clock and butt heads twelve times—a beloved 16th-century tradition—followed by a bugle call from the balcony.

Following its devastating destruction in World War II, the Old Market Square was meticulously reconstructed using old photographs and paintings.

Yet, the true character of a city lies in its people and their traditions. After a prolonged process, the Poles achieved a peaceful transition from a communist totalitarian state to a liberal democracy.

Sit down for a meal or a drink and talk to the locals. “This is a charming city with deep history, culture, and a modern spirit,” says Oliwia, a waitress at one of the nearby cafés, as she sets down a glass of cold lager.

Close to the Town Hall, visitors will find several notable attractions, including the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Fara Poznanska). Built between 1651 and 1701 by Polish and Italian experts, this Baroque masterpiece incorporates Roman influences, most strikingly in its interior’s monumental Corinthian columns.

A short walk away stands the Zamek Culture Centre, originally built at the turn of the 20th century for German Emperor Wilhelm II. Today, the palace has been transformed into one of Poznan’s key cultural venues, hosting concerts, film screenings, exhibitions, and more than 2,500 events each year. Its rooftop terrace offers panoramic views of the city—a reminder of how history and modern creativity coexist here.

Next on the list is the Rogalowe Museum of Poznan, where visitors can watch—and even take part in—the baking of the city’s most beloved delicacy: the St. Martin’s croissant. The interactive demonstrations make it as entertaining as they are delicious.

The National Museum in Poznan is another must-see. Damaged during World War II, its collection was looted by the Nazis, and many of its exhibits—including entire natural and ethnographic collections—were destroyed. Yet after the war, Poland managed to recover a considerable number of the stolen artworks, restoring much of the museum’s cultural legacy.

History enthusiasts will also appreciate the Enigma Cipher Center, which pays tribute to the Polish cryptologists who broke the Enigma code—an achievement that helped shorten World War II and changed the course of history.

On the outskirts of the city lies the Rogalin Palace Art Gallery, home to an extensive collection of works by both Polish and international artists. The museum also offers an impressive virtual tour, allowing visitors to explore its galleries and interiors online.

Eats

Poznan offers a rich and diverse culinary landscape, with flavors from around the world. Yet we chose to focus on traditional Polish cuisine—a way to experience the city through its most authentic tastes.

Polish cooking is rooted in hearty ingredients: meats, root vegetables, mushrooms, and fermented products that lend depth and character. The dishes are savory and aromatic, often marked by a pleasant sharpness or a hint of sourness that perfectly balances their richness.

At Hyka Restaurant, located near Poznan Cathedral, diners can enjoy traditional Greater Poland cuisine with a modern twist. The menu features wild boar pâté in pastry, duck with dumplings and red cabbage, flavorful soups, deer stew, and of course, the ever-popular pierogi.

For cheese enthusiasts, Fromaeria Restaurant—recommended by Michelin—is a must-visit. True to its name, it’s a paradise for cheese lovers, offering a wide selection from Poland and around the world, perfectly paired with local or international wines. The kitchen also features cheese in inventive dishes, from risotto and beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes to brioche served with cheese ice cream. Attentive and impeccable service completes the experience.

Housed in a 700-year-old building on the Old Market Square, Ratuszova Restaurant combines historic charm with refined Polish cuisine presented in a modern style. Legend has it that King John II Casimir Vasa once lived here between 1657 and 1658. On the menu, the standout is roasted duck with red cabbage, gooseberries, traditional Polish yeast buns, and a sauce made with regional apples. The property also offers boutique apartments for guests seeking a full historic experience.

Also on the Old Market Square, Browaria Restaurant occupies a stylish, centuries-old building and is renowned for its house-brewed beers and hearty Polish cuisine. Try the sour rye soup with mushrooms, parsley oil, dill, and roasted almonds, a perfect companion to a freshly poured pint. This property also offers accommodation, providing a charming and authentic atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Explore Poznan online VisitPoznan.com, available in Polish and English.

Time to Visit

Spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) offer pleasant and cooler weather and fewer crowds, while summer (June to August) is the most popular time to visit.

Winter can be cold and snowy, but beautiful as well.

How to get there

LOT Polish Airlines provides no-stop service from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City to Warsaw, where you can connect to Poznan either by air or land.

If you carry a US passport, you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed and modern public transportation system, including airplanes, trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

If you’re traveling to or from Poznan by train, the city’s main train station is large, modern, and easy to navigate, serving as a convenient gateway to and from the city. It also functions as a central hub, connecting Poznan to numerous major Polish and European cities.

Language

Polish is the official language, but English is widely spoken and understood in many cities and tourist destinations.

Where to Stay

Poznan offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget. During our visit, we stayed at the City Solei Boutique Hotel, conveniently located in the city center near Ostrów Tumski and the Old Market Square.

Poland is also one of the most affordable countries in Europe, with budget-friendly options for food, lodging, transportation, and activities—making it easy to enjoy the city without stretching your wallet.

Currency

Although Poland is a member of the European Union, the zloty remains the country’s official currency and legal tender.

The euro will eventually be adopted, so now is a wonderful time to visit while prices remain relatively low.

Follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit your money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.