Video: Hombre de Florida propina golpiza a su mascota
30 de septiembre de 2020 - 17:09 - Por REDACCIÓN
El video del abuso fue publicado en la página de Facebook Mutty Paws Rescue y se hizo viral en pocas horas
Un hombre de Boynton Beach, Florida, que paseaba a su perrita con una correa, comenzó a golpearla frente a la vista de una mujer que no dudó en grabar un video para denunciar este abuso animal.
El video fue publicado en la página de Facebook Mutty Paws Rescue y se hizo viral en pocas horas. Según reportó WSB Radio, la perrita de 2 años, llamada Addison, ha estado bajo la custodia de Cuidado y Control de Animales del Condado de Palm Beach desde el lunes por la mañana, y la agencia está aceptando todas las consultas sobre su estado y disponibilidad para adopción.
Las autoridades indicaron que el propietario de la perrita expresó remordimiento y dijo que "comprende la gravedad de sus acciones".
Animal Abuse in Boynton
The dog has been seized ! Thank god. She is at pbc acc and because there is now an investigation , no details can be released any further. Once we have details , we will update here. **Addison CAN be returned to her owner pending outcome of investigation. Let’s hope she isn’t and we hope justice is served. #JusticeforAddisonLate evening update : The director of PBC ACC responded to us about an hour ago , when she could have waited until tomorrow and said her team will be talking to the states attorney about this. Thank you Diane! Update : Dog is not being removed. Officer on the case said it’s not a felony to punch a dog. Hopefully through education , that changes. While Florida laws suck , Ponces Law is in effect here. ⚠️Disturbing Video⚠️This happened this morning in BOYNTON BEACH , Fl. ( Palm Beach County ) We have personally spoke to the animal cruelty unit at BBPD to tell them WE WILL TAKE THIS BABY. They are opening an investigation but not sure anything can be done. License plate # BMI B50. TIME TO BE HEARD. This has got to stop. We did not record this ••No bashing the person recording ! They have evidence & a tag # thankfully Posted by Mutty Paws Rescue on Sunday, September 27, 2020