Green Bay, a four-season city for the whole family

Say Green Bay , and people will think of the football team the Packers and the spirit of and devotion to it. But this four-season city has so much more fun to offer for the whole family, whether you’re a sports fan or not.

Downtown is the most walkable neighborhood in Green Bay . Whether you walk on Washington Street or Broadway you will find plenty of shops, restaurants, and interesting buildings to visit.

The CityDeck riverfront along the Fox River is an excellent option to find pleasant eateries, socialize with locals and enjoy the view.

Don’t miss the Brown County Courthouse, built in 1908, with its grandiose treatment of Beaux-Arts architecture.

Also, the St. Willebrord Catholic Church and the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. They are stunning buildings that will get your attention.

By night, Downtown Green Bay is a thriving dining and cultural scene featuring three theaters, and other venues.

If you happen to be in Green Bay on a Wednesday, you must visit the Farmers Market along Broadway. The whole area becomes a street fair, where you can enjoy local products, food, and live music.

Check out the all-new Discover Green Bay Visitor for information you might need and even fun inside the building.

The Packer’s stadium

As you approach Lambeau Field you will notice houses and buildings lining the route, many of which show with pride the Packers symbols.

The Packers are the only football team where you can own a piece of the ownership by buying a stock or two or more for around $300 each. Fans say that it doesn’t have a monetary value, since you cannot trade it or sell it, “but it does have a very special value of pride when you hang the certificate on the wall,” they assure.

Even Packers’ practices become an event when families gather at the training camp near the stadium to praise the players.

And yes, you can take a tour inside the Lambeau Field and be immersed in the Green Bay Packer culture.

As the tour guide began the introduction and mentioned the rules to follow (no filming, only pictures), you are faced with the dramatic sight of the 81,441 seats vaulted atrium of Lambeau Field.

You learn the interesting history of the team and stadium and walk through behind the scenes areas fans don’t usually walk.

Titletown

Titletown is a 45-acre master development plan located next to Lambeau Field and it takes its name from the nickname for Green Bay, which has won 13 NFL championships, the most of any city.

Here you find a large public park with outdoor games for kids and adults, restaurants, bars, hotel, and event-spaces. In the summer you enjoy the weather and visit the weekly night market. In the winter, there’s an ice-skating rink.

Titletown also brings a walkable neighborhood of new homes, townhouses, and flats.

Oneida

The Oneida Nation is a federally recognized tribe of Oneida people in Wisconsin. The tribe's reservation spans parts of two counties west of the Green Bay metropolitan area.

Here you find the Oneida Hotel & Casino, Green Bay Airport, the six-mile popular track Duck Creek Trail, and other points of interest.

The Oneida Long House is a replica of a traditional home of the original people hundreds of years ago. Nowadays you can learn how as many as 30 people used to live. As majority of American natives, they had most of their food by farming. They grew corn, beans, and squash. They also used to hunt deer and other animals.

Another point of interest is Salt Pork Avenue, a historical display of Native American homes. There are narrated history tours highlighting the Longhouse and homes for organized groups, as you can also enjoy some singing and music performed by members of the tribe.

New Zoo

This is another attraction for the whole family. Kids will love to see and even feed some of the animals here: giraffes, lions, penguins, pelicans and more.

Located 10 miles northwest of downtown Green Bay, the zoo features more than 92 exhibits with more than 215 animals from around the world.

“Here you find miles of trails, picnic areas, and trout ponds,” said Sandra, one of the zoo attendants.

Also, a zip line, rock climbing wall, and rope course.

“If you walk on the rope course, you will be able to have the best view of the animals from above,” she emphasized.

Wildlife sanctuary

Originally established in 1936 as a site for waterfowl rehabilitation, the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is a remarkable 535-acre urban wildlife refuge featuring live animal exhibits, educational displays, miles of hiking/skiing trails and various wildlife viewing opportunities.

Today, a dedicated team of care givers look after more than 6,000 orphaned and injured animals annually.

They even offer environmental education programs to over 10,000 students in nature walks, urban fishing, summer camps, cross-country skiing and much more.

Visitors come to explore nature while they learn the importance of preserving natural landscapes.

Amusement park

Facing the great bay, everybody enjoys the wonders of the Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The family friendly park features over 15 rides for the whole family, including a merry-go-round, roller coaster, miniature train, 100-foot slide, Ferris wheel, bumper cars, and a Tilt-A-Whirl.

The retro charm of Bay Beach includes old-fashioned tickets at 25 cents each. Some of the rides are free, others require three or four tickets.

Besides the snack and refreshment stand, the old main pavilion hosts a food court and an event hall. Here President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934 attended the Green Bay's tercentennial of the landing of French explorer Jean Nicolet.

Botanical garden

Want to know the best hidden gem of Green Bay, the Green Bay Botanical Garden. This 2.5-acre outdoor wonderland is home to over 19,000 plants where fun and learning for kids and adults come together.

No matter the season, the gardens are designed to provide interest with colorful endemic flowers and trees, as well as plants from other regions.

Besides the beauty of colors and designs, the Botanical Garden offers a unique park for children to play in and learn about nature.

Kids can enjoy splash pads, rubber fungi trampolines, a treehouse, a hedge maze, and more. I heard that even going to the bathroom is fun; restrooms and drinking fountains can be found inside a replica of the Hobbit House, from the famous book and movie Lord of the Rings.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden also offers children's programming throughout the year, from nature walks and garden hunts to art workshops, summer camps, and storytelling sessions.

Eats

One of the best parts about going on a trip is trying the local cuisine, and Green Bay offers a classy, comfortable, and flavorful eating experience.

Nestled in the Oneida Hotel, Cedar & Sage Grill House brings a wide variety of appetizers, tasty salads, local meats, fish, and pizza.

Oneida’s Chef Fabian Martínez is a skilled professional cook who sets high culinary standards. “We have a Josper oven. It's a live fire charcoal oven from Spain. Amazing. It's one of my favorite instruments to ever use, ever,” he emphasized.

Don’t miss the fried cheese curds or the Sisters Dip made of spinach, beer cheese fondue, asiago cheese with frybread.

While visiting the Lambeau Field, try the 1919 Kitchen & Tap. It’s named for the inaugural year the Packers became a football team: full menu packed with sandwiches, salads, besides a charming sports bar.

Titletown’s park has plenty of eateries, and The Turn has it all, from American classics, regional favorites, and an enchanting full bar to interactive golf and football simulators suites.

Are you a cheese fan? Cheese & Co. is a good place to try some unique sandwiches on the outskirts of the city.

If you want to try breakfast in a different place, across from Lambeau Field, the Leaps & Bounds Café is a good option. This is a charming coffee bar, located inside the Lodge Kohler.

Also, on the outskirts of the city, near Suamico, Chives Restaurant is another charming place, established in a historic building, where the casual atmosphere invites you to feel comfortable: American classics, and regional favorites, as well as an impressive wine selection.

Eager for good pizza? Stop by the cool vibe Jake's Pizza in Downtown Green Bay. Besides the ingredients you might order, the crust resembles a pan style but with a thin crust twist. With a wide selection of toppings, here you even find Miami style Cuban pizza.

Equally located in Titletown’s park, in the historic Chicago & North Western Railway Passenger Depot, built in the 1890’s, The Depot restaurant offers a broad selection of menu items, from burgers to salads and steaks. Have a drink or beer at the bar, and you will be transported in time.

How to get there

Green Bay has a convenient and modern airport that is located 10 minutes from the city.

Well-served with restaurants and shops, the GRB has non-stops flights from Chicago, and several other U.S. cities, now including Ft. Myers in Florida.