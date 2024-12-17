Here are the best airlines in the World in 2024

We all know service on board passenger aircraft has changed substantially in the last few years and the highly respected international inflight research group Skytrax highlights the best airlines in the world with extensive ratings in comfort, entertainment, and gastronomy, as well as assistance to passengers, in addition to the essential safety and security.

Today we have better, larger, faster, and more sustainable aircraft, but there are only a few airlines that manage to invest large sums of money and balance operations to provide the best possible service.

TRAVEL Here are the best airlines in the World in 2023

Here we list the five overall best airlines in 2024 of the nearly 5,000 that operate in the world:

5-Cathay Pacific Airways

The Hong Kong-based airline makes it back to the Top 5. Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa, using a fleet of close to 200 aircraft.

4- ANA All Nippon Airways

This Japanese airline is based in Tokyo and operates 200 cities in 83 countries, including San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Washington DC. ANA has also a reputation for providing passengers an above average experience planted on traditional Japanese hospitality.

3-Emirates

The airline based in Dubai gains a step forward in the Top 5 with above average comfortable cabins and seats, and an upscale food service and in-flight entertainment. Emirates holds the largest fleet of wide bodies in the world, including the very first Airbus A350-900, and serves over 150 in 80 countries, including Miami with destination in Bogota. Emirates introduces its refurbished Boeing 777s on six routes in the US, including the debut of its latest Business Class seats and highly popular Premium Economy.

2-Singapore Airlines

One step down from last year’s, Singapore Airlines steady success has been fueled by its dedication to in-flight customer service and meals and comfort. All customers can enjoy the carrier’s state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system, which offers a wide choice of movies, music and games. This airline operates 76 international destinations in 32 countries, including Newark, New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle.

1-Qatar Airways

Based in Doha, Qatar, this airline moves to number 1 with on-board product focuses on comfort, cuisine, in-flight audio & video entertainment, service, and a modern aircraft fleet. Qatar Airways serves more than 150 destinations in 90 countries, including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Dallas Fort Worth, and Washington DC.

Other airlines

Other significant airlines, included in the top 10 of Skytrax are Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, EVA Air (Taiwan), Air France, and Swiss International Air Lines.

Please, notice nine out of the 10 top airlines in the world are located either in Asia or the Middle East. Only one western world airline made it to this exclusive list, and that is Air France.

Best First Class

This is the cabin class where you can comfortably rest on a wide seat and sleep on a flat bed with plenty of room around you and enjoy gourmet meals and dedicated personal service while flying. And the top five First Class in 2024 are Singapore Airlines, Air France, Emirates, Swiss International Air Lines, and ANA All Nippon Airways.

Best Business Class

Here you can also rest and sleep, whether it’s on a comfortable seat or a flatbed and enjoy gourmet meals and dedicated personal service. And the top five winners in 2024 are Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, ANA All Nippon Airways, Emirates, and Cathay Pacific Airways.

Best Economy Premium

Many airlines offer Premium Economy, and this is a class of service between the economy seats and the expensive full-service business class, with extra leg room, wider seats and deeper recline than Economy, as well as upgraded food and beverage service, an amenity kit and priority service at the airport. And the winners in 2024 are Japan Airlines, Emirates, EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic.

Best Economy Class

Considering most passengers fly in Economy Class, we must emphasize this section, and the best 10 airlines in 2024 are Cathay Pacific Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, EVA Air, ANA All Nippon Airways, Emirates, Hainan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Saudia,

Please, notice not even one Western world airline made it to the Economy Class Top 10. The London based Virgin Atlantic made it to number 11 and the Paris based Air France takes number 14, while the also London based British Airways is number 19.

For more information, please visit worldairlineawards.com on-line.