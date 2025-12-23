How to Fly Miami–Bogotá–Miami, four options

For many years, American Airlines and Avianca were the only nonstop options between Miami and Bogotá , after Pan Am ceased all operations in 1991. Both carriers have since evolved their onboard service models, but the competitive landscape has changed significantly with the arrival of LATAM and Emirates Airlines on this strategically important route.

Here’s a look at what each airline offers in Economy Class on the 3.5- to 4-hour flight—a cabin most travelers choose—keeping in mind that fares vary based on booking time and baggage flexibility.

American Airlines

Headquartered in Texas, American Airlines began flying the Miami–Bogotá route in the early 1990s after taking over routes vacated by Eastern Airlines. Today, the carrier operates two to three daily flights, depending on the season, using the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The aircraft typically seats 172 passengers in two classes: 16 in First Class and 156 in the Main Cabin.

In Economy Class, American offers:

Main Cabin Extra seats with 33–34 inches of pitch

Standard Economy seats with 30 inches of pitch

Seat width averages 17–18 inches

Cabins feature Boeing’s Sky Interior, large overhead bins, USB and AC power outlets, and personal-device entertainment (no seatback screens). Seats are comfortable enough for a 3.5-hour flight.

Economy Class service includes:

Water

Two small snacks (cookies and pretzels)

Coffee and a soft drink or juice

Additional snacks and meals are available for purchase onboard, and passengers may bring food purchased after clearing airport security.

Avianca

Colombia’s flag carrier—and the second-largest airline group in Latin America—has served the Miami–Bogotá route since 1946. Today, Avianca operates three to four daily flights, depending on the season.

Flights are operated using Airbus A320-family aircraft, offering both Business and Economy Class.

Economy Class features:

Seat pitch ranging from 28 to 32 inches

Seat width of 17.5–18 inches

Recline ranging from 0 to 3 inches, depending on the row

Most A320s do not feature seatback screens. Instead, Avianca offers Avianca on Air, a streaming entertainment platform accessible via personal devices. Most seats are equipped with USB-A ports, though some aircraft now include USB-C sockets, along with mobile device holders.

Economy Class service is buy-on-board only, though passengers may bring their own meals purchased after security.

LATAM

LATAM began nonstop service between Miami and Bogotá in February 2012. The airline currently operates three daily flights using Airbus A320 aircraft.

These planes typically seat around 180 passengers, with 8–12 Premium Economy seats (configured with a blocked middle seat).

Standard Economy Class offers:

29 inches of legroom

18 inches of seat width

3 inches of recline

There are no seatback entertainment screens, but newer or refurbished aircraft feature USB charging ports. LATAM provides LATAM Play, a free streaming entertainment system accessible via personal devices, and Wi-Fi is available for a fee.

Economy Class service includes:

Water, soft drinks, juice, or coffee

Fruit, chocolate candy

A small sandwich (such as a warm cheese flatbread)

Additional food and beverage options are available for purchase. Passengers may also bring food onboard from the airport.

Emirates

Emirates’ entry into the Miami–Bogotá market has reshaped expectations on this route. The Dubai-based airline operates the flight as an extension of its daily Dubai–Miami service, using a Boeing 777-300ER, which benefits the passenger on this route.

The aircraft offers premium experience in Business and First Class, while Economy Class is much more than what this route usually offers.

Economy Class features:

32–33 inches of legroom

17–18 inches of seat width

Adjustable headrests and leather seats

Personal entertainment screens

USB ports and standard recline

Despite not being Premium Economy, the cabin offers a notably comfortable experience for a 3.6-hour flight.

Emirates provides a full Economy Class service, including:

Hot meals (typically chicken or beef)

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages

Water, bread, and dessert

While Emirates Airlines is owned by the Government of Dubai through the Investment Corporation of Dubai, it operates as a commercial airline focused on profitability and dividend generation.

Fares

To compare pricing relative to service, we selected Tuesday, February 3, with a return on Tuesday, February 10, more than 40 days from the time of writing—typically the least expensive days to fly internationally.

American Airlines : $271 roundtrip, including taxes Basic Economy: one carry-on allowed; fees for checked bags and seat selection; last boarding group; no changes permitted

: Avianca : $299 roundtrip, including taxes Basic Economy: no carry-on included; fees for checked bags and seat selection; last boarding group; no changes permitted according to website.

: LATAM : $270.13 roundtrip, including taxes Light Economy: one personal item and one carry-on; seat selection for a fee; changes allowed with fee plus fare difference

: Emirates: $330.13 roundtrip, including taxes Economy Saver: one carry-on and one checked bag included; seat selection for a fee; changes allowed for $100

Higher fare tiers—typically $100 to $200 more—generally include seat selection, checked baggage, and, in some cases, additional legroom.