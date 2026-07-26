How to Fly Miami–Madrid–Miami: Three Airline Options

For four decades, Miami and Madrid have been connected by nonstop flights, making the route one of the most important air links between the United States and Spain. During that time, the airline industry has undergone significant changes as carriers have merged, reorganized, and competed to attract passengers.

Eastern Airlines inaugurated the route in 1986, followed by Iberia in 1988. American Airlines entered the market in 1991 after Eastern ceased operations and acquired many of its international routes. Air Europa joined the Miami–Madrid market in the late 1990s and resumed nonstop service in 2010 after a brief hiatus.

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Today, travelers have three airline options, each offering different schedules, cabin products, and fare structures. Below is a comparison of their Economy, Premium Economy (where available), and Business Class products. Airfares vary depending on travel dates, advanced purchase, fare rules, and baggage allowances.

Iberia

Spain's flag carrier operates the highest frequency on the route, offering up to 14 nonstop flights per week with Airbus A330 and A350 aircraft.

Flights depart Miami at approximately 4:55 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., arriving in Madrid the following morning at 7:45 a.m. and 12:50 p.m., respectively.

The Airbus A330 accommodates 292 passengers in three cabins: 29 Business Class seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 242 Economy seats. Both the A330 and A350 offer onboard Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and universal power outlets.

One of Iberia's greatest strengths is its distinctly Spanish onboard experience. From cuisine and wines to the cabin ambiance, passengers begin experiencing Spain before they arrive.

The highly respected international inflight research organization Skytrax highlights the world’s best airlines and Iberia holds a 4-Star Airline certification and is consistently ranked among Europe's leading full-service airlines.

Business Class

Iberia's Business Class features fully lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, providing every passenger with direct aisle access. Travelers also receive priority check-in, security, boarding, baggage handling, and lounge access.

Dining highlights Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with a printed menu, tapas-style appetizers, premium wines, and Cava. Service is attentive and professional.

Each seat includes a large touchscreen entertainment system, USB and AC power outlets, noise-canceling headphones and an amenity kit containing skincare products, socks, and dental essentials.

Business Class passengers may check up to two bags free of charge.

Premium Economy

Premium Economy offers wider seats in a 2-3-2 configuration with additional recline, adjustable footrests and a quieter dedicated cabin.

Passengers enjoy priority boarding, upgraded meal service with complimentary wines, larger entertainment screens, pillows, blankets, noise-canceling headphones, and a basic amenity kit.

The fare includes two checked bags.

Economy

Economy Class on the A330 features a comfortable 2-4-2 seating configuration with 31 inches of pitch and 18.1-inch-wide seats, making it especially appealing for couples, who can reserve pairs of window seats.

Passengers receive a pillow, blanket, personal entertainment screen, and complimentary meals. Typical service includes a hot entrée, salad, dessert and a light breakfast or snack before landing.

Wi-Fi is available for purchase, while Iberia Plus members receive complimentary messaging.

Standard Economy fares include one checked bag weighing up to 50 pounds (23 kilograms).

Airbus A350

The Airbus A350 offers an upgraded travel experience with wider aisles, larger overhead bins, improved cabin pressurization, quieter engines, and larger windows.

Its seating configuration includes 31 Business Class seats; 24 Premium Economy seats and 293 Economy seats arranged in a 3-3-3 layout. Meal service and amenities are similar to those offered on the A330.

American Airlines

American Airlines operates the Miami–Madrid route with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, departing Miami at approximately 7:10 p.m. and arriving in Madrid at 9:45 a.m.

The aircraft accommodates 273 passengers in three cabins: 37 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats and 212 Economy seats.

Each seat features USB charging ports, universal power outlets, and an individual entertainment screen. Wi-Fi is available throughout the flight, with complimentary messaging for AAdvantage members.

According to Skytrax, American Airlines holds a 3-Star Airline certification.

Business Class

American's Flagship Business Class features fully lie-flat seats arranged in a 1-2-1 reverse herringbone configuration.

Passengers receive priority airport services, lounge access, noise-canceling headphones, and an amenity kit.

Dining includes a four-course meal, chef-inspired entrées, premium beverages, and the airline's popular signature ice cream sundae.

The in-flight entertainment system offers an extensive selection of movies, television programs, and music.

Premium Economy

Premium Economy features wider seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration with 38 inches of pitch, greater recline and adjustable leg rests.

Passengers enjoy upgraded meals, complimentary alcoholic beverages, priority boarding, enhanced baggage allowance, pillows, blankets, headphones, and a small amenity kit.

For many travelers, it represents a good balance between comfort and price on an overnight transatlantic flight.

Economy

Economy seats are arranged in a 3-4-3 configuration with 31 to 32 inches of pitch.

Passengers receive complimentary meals, personal entertainment screens, pillows, and blankets.

Meal service typically consists of a hot dinner shortly after departure and a light breakfast before arrival.

Standard Economy fares usually include one checked bag weighing up to 50 pounds.

Air Europa

Air Europa operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft between Miami and Madrid, offering Business and Economy Class cabins.

Although generally positioned as a value-oriented full-service carrier, Air Europa provides reliable nonstop service with modern aircraft, competitive fares, and attentive onboard service.

The Dreamliner offers quiet cabins, and improved cabin pressurization, helping reduce fatigue during long-haul flights.

Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and power outlets are available throughout the aircraft.

Skytrax currently awards Air Europa a 3-Star Airline certification, but it does not rank in the top 100.

Business Class

Business Class features fully flat beds arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, ensuring direct aisle access for every passenger.

The experience includes priority airport services, lounge access, premium dining, Spanish wines, amenity kits, and attentive cabin service.

Economy

Economy Class is arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration with 30 inches of seat pitch.

Passengers receive complimentary meals, personal entertainment screens, pillows, and blankets.

Meal service generally includes a hot dinner after departure and breakfast before arrival.

Standard fares usually include one checked bag weighing up to 50 pounds.

Fares

All three airlines seem to be price competitors. You might want to check fares at each website, and compare those to online booking tools like Booking.com or Expedia.com

Data shows that the day of the week you purchase a ticket no longer heavily dictates price, but data from travel analysts points to Monday and Tuesday as the cheapest days to fly for the Miami to Madrid route, while Saturdays are typically the most expensive.

Also, consider booking 30 or 45 days ahead of time.

Average round-trip fares

Economy: $550–$1,000

Premium Economy: $1,100–$1,700

Business Class: $2,800–$5,500

Which Airline Is Best?

Each airline appeals to a different type of traveler.

Iberia offers the most authentic Spanish experience, the greatest number of nonstop flights and the strongest premium product on the route.

American Airlines stands out for travelers who collect AAdvantage miles and prefer a familiar U.S. carrier.

Air Europa is often a good option for budget-conscious travelers seeking competitive fares while still enjoying a nonstop service.

Best overall: Iberia

Best frequent-flyer program: American Airlines

Best for couples in Economy: Iberia A330 (2-4-2 seating)

Most comfortable aircraft: Airbus A350 (Iberia) and Boeing 787 Dreamliner (Air Europa).