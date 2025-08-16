Extremadura, a land of history, nature, and great eats

When it comes to destinations to visit in Spain, Extremadura is a must-see for its rich history, cultural heritage, gastronomy, and natural landscapes. These values are highlighted nowadays when the ancient city of Mérida celebrates its i nternational classical theater festival .

This Spanish region, whose name derives from the Latin Extrema Dorii, or "on the other side of the Duero River," also boasts vast plains, rivers, and mountain ranges dotted with vast crops and protected natural areas where lynxes, wildcats, and various bird species coexist.

Plasencia

Settled by Romans and later by Arabs, while benefiting from its strategic location on the Silver Route, Plasencia was established as an Iberian city by King Alfonso VIII in the mid-12th century.

This early foundation allows it to boast a rich architectural heritage today, including the Cathedral of Santa María, the Carvajal-Girón and Mirabel palaces, as well as a slender wall, churches, and convents that highlight its medieval history.

We call attention to the Cathedral, which is divided into "old" and "new." The first one was designed Romanesque in style, and it was built between the 13th and 14th centuries, while the latter reflects a rich combination of Gothic, Renaissance, and early 16th-century Baroque.

In Plasencia, life seems to revolve around Plaza Mayor, where the Town Hall Palace remains and businesses abound with stores and restaurants serve prized Iberian pork and local cheeses.

Cáceres

With enough evidence for continuous settlement since prehistoric times, and later inhabited by Romans and Arabs, Cáceres was disputed by the Portuguese and Leonese until it became part of the Crown of Castile and León in 1230.

Today, declared a Monumental City by the Council of Europe in 1968 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, Cáceres features a remarkable historic center rich in religious architecture, palaces, mansions, walls, gates, and defensive towers that keep the town's medieval essence alive.

A natural setting, like it was an open-air museum, Cáceres was one of the filming locations for the seventh season of the series Game of Thrones.

Here, the Carvajal surname is repeated in important buildings. This wealthy and influential family commissioned the construction of important buildings and is linked to the city's history due to its multiple involvement in the religious and political life of Cáceres.

The colossal Plaza Mayor stands out with its more than 7,000 square meters of three-story buildings, shops, and restaurants that evoke the life of centuries past and serve as a gateway to the city's grand old town.

Contrasting with Cáceres's historical heritage, we mention the modern Helga de Alvear Museum of Contemporary Art, which boasts one of the most important private collections in Europe.

Trujillo

This significant town, with approximately 8,600 inhabitants, is notable for its pre-Roman, Roman, Arab, and Visigoth foundations. However, today its greatest asset is its medieval image and the maze of alleys that revolve around Plaza Mayor, where the equestrian statue of the conqueror of Peru, Francisco Pizarro, rests.

In front of the late Romanesque Church of Santa María la Mayor, with a superb altarpiece from 1490, stands the bust dedicated to Francisco de Orellana, remembered as the first European to explore the Amazon River.

The church houses the remains of the famous soldier Diego García de Paredes, better known as The Samson of Extremadura, who appears in the most outstanding work of Spanish literature and one of the most important works of world literature, Don Quixote de la Mancha.

In Plaza Mayor stands the robust Renaissance Palace of the Conquest, or Palace of the Marquises of the Conquest, commissioned by the Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando Pizarro, one of Francisco Pizarro's brothers who took part in the conquest of the Inca Empire.

On the hill bordering Trujillo, the ancient Moorish citadel remains where the Music, Dance, and Theater Festival is held at the end of August.

Take note of the first week of May, when Trujillo celebrates the National Cheese Fair, when industry professionals gather in the Plaza Mayor to display their cheese products, teach cheesemaking workshops, and hold tasting competitions.

During the fair, restaurants offer menus where cheese is the star of every dish.

Mérida

The city that was once called Emerita Augusta and was the capital of the Roman province of Lusitania, carefully preserves its historical heritage.

Mérida today features vestiges of Roman architecture and engineering, such as the remains of the Temple of Diana, the Arch of Trajan, the Roman Aqueduct of Los Milagros, and the Roman Theater, among others. The theater has been a World Heritage Site since 1993 as part of the Mérida Archaeological Complex and is the main venue for the International Classical Theater Festival in July and August.

There's still time until August 30th. The festival calendar is impressive. In addition to classic plays and new productions based on ancient texts, there are performance lectures and workshops. Visit the FestivalDeMerida.es website for detailed information on the program.

"This city, with a population of 60,000, welcomes 180,000 visitors for the festival," said Jesús F. Cimarro, theater entrepreneur and producer and festival director.

"It's like an invasion. An enormous number of people come here to enjoy culture, which is an economic engine, a driving force for jobs," he noted.

Regarding the program selection, Cimarro asserted: "I'm the one who decides," when he tries to ensure that "there are comedies, tragedies, and a certain theme," in the style of Shakespeare's Coriolanus or Sophocles' Oedipus Rex.

Also "titles that haven't been made in a long time. Or unpublished titles" based on ancient texts or legends, such as Florián Recio's musical Cleopatra in Love, and even with more contemporary touches.

In addition to the Roman Theater, the theatrical exhibition takes place at the Maria Luisa Theater in Mérida and the Roman Theater in Medellín, 40 km away.

Gastronomy

Extremadura is rich in meat products, such as Iberian pork, cured meats, and cold cuts, as well as cheeses and regional dishes that please everyone's palate.

Don't forget to try Torta del Casar, an exquisite cheese that ranges from soft to spreadable, with a rich, melting character.

Also, be sure to try the local wine, whether it is white, rosé, or red. Among them, we recommend the excellent wines from Pago los Balanciles, which have their own unique identity and surprise the palate.

How to get there?

Several airlines provide service from Miami and major US cities to Spain, including Madrid, where you can take the train to Mérida, Plasencia, or Cáceres, and a bus to Trujillo or Medellín.

If you hold a US passport, you do not need a visa, but if you are traveling with a document from another country, please contact the Spanish consular office for information.

Where to Stay

In Plasencia, we recommend Hotel Carvajal Girón, located in the old town and very close to the cathedral.

For Cáceres, the NH Collection Palacio de Oquendo hotel is just steps from Plaza Mayor and the great old town.

If you're staying in Trujillo, consider the Parador, located in the former 16th-century Franciscan convent of Santa Clara.

Mérida has a wide range of hotels for all budgets, including the Parador de Mérida.

