Icelandair resumes flights to Miami

MIAMI. - Icelandair announced it will resume seasonal nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Reykjavík, reconnecting South Florida with Iceland and offering onward connections to destinations across Europe.

The Icelandic airline will operate the approximately eight-hour nonstop flights on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from October 25 through May 11, 2027. The service will be operated with the airline’s long-range, 187-seat Airbus A321LR , configured with 22 seats in Saga Class (Business) and 165 in Economy.

TRAVEL From Miami to the Land of Fire and Ice Aboard Icelandair's New aircraft

The route once again links the glaciers and dramatic landscapes of Iceland with the beaches and tropical atmosphere of Miami.

Tickets are now on sale through icelandair.com, with introductory fares starting at $400 through September 21.

Beyond Reykjavík, Icelandair offers connections to more than 30 destinations across Europe, including Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, London and Paris, as well as Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki.

The airline also offers its stopover program, allowing passengers traveling between North America and Europe to spend one or more days in Iceland at no additional airfare before continuing to their final destination.

“It is a magnificent opportunity to see Iceland’s northern lights and glaciers, take a boat trip and watch whales before continuing on to continental Europe,” said Jorge Pérez, a travel agent with Europe Tours.

The renewed service comes as Miami International Airport continues to experience strong growth. MIA, the busiest U.S. airport for international cargo and the second busiest for international passenger traffic, is projected to handle more than 56 million passengers in 2026, according to airport officials.

Miami International Airport is also undergoing an unprecedented $9 billion investment program aimed at improving and expanding its facilities.

According to official data, MIA is a major economic engine for Miami-Dade County and Florida, generating approximately $118 billion in business revenue and serving as the gateway for about 60 percent of international visitors to Florida each year.