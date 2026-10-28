Lake Geneva Winterfest brings international snow sculptors to Wisconsin

Massive blocks of snow will become elaborate works of art when sculptors from around the world gather in Lake Geneva , Wisconsin, for the 2027 edition of America's Snow Sculpting Invitational, a centerpiece of Lake Geneva Winterfest, scheduled for February 3-7 along the shores of Geneva Lake.

Selected from a record number of applications, 15 three-person teams will compete in an event that has attracted seven international entries representing Ecuador, France, India (two teams), Mexico and Turkey. Their participation underscores the competition's growing international reach and adds a global dimension to one of Wisconsin's signature winter events.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, stated that the competition has developed into an international gathering that offers visitors an opportunity to appreciate artistic approaches from different cultures.

The sculptors will transform massive blocks of snow, each measuring eight feet square and 10 feet high, into elaborate works of art. The competition begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, and continues around the clock until 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6.

To ensure consistent conditions for the artists, Grand Geneva Resort's Mountain Top will supply approximately 150 tons of snow. City of Lake Geneva crews will transport the material, while teams of volunteers known as “stompers” will compact it in preparation for sculpting, regardless of natural snowfall.

The competition's first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday in The Riviera Ballroom.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to select their favorite creation through the People's Choice Award. Voting begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, and continues until 3 p.m. Sunday, February 7.

Beyond the main competition, Winterfest offers additional attractions throughout downtown and along the waterfront. The Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk will feature nearly 50 ice carvings displayed outside local businesses, while Bonfires on the Beach will provide evening gatherings accompanied by fire dance performances.

The festival runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, February 7, with the snow sculptures remaining on display afterward, weather permitting, until natural conditions cause them to melt.

Organized with support from community partners, sponsors and the City of Lake Geneva, Winterfest has become a seasonal attraction that combines outdoor art, entertainment and the winter landscape of southeastern Wisconsin.

Lake Geneva Winterfest is free and open to the public. Additional information about the participating teams, event schedules and activities is available at winterfestlg.com.

How to get there

You can either drive to Lake Geneva from Milwaukee or Chicago or hire a shuttle service and enjoy the road. There are several charter transportation companies from both main cities.

Accommodation

Lake Geneva has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you want to enjoy the comfort of a full resort, we recommend the renowned Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Located just outside of Lake Geneva, the 1,300 acres facility has 358 luxurious guest rooms, golf courses, delicious dining options, event and meeting space, expansive views, excellent service, and shuttle service to Downtown Lake Geneva.