domingo 15  de  diciembre 2024
TRAVEL

Yerkes Observatory, gem in Lake Geneva

From the beautiful surroundings of the building to the stunning façade, this institution stands out as a monument itself

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Besides natural beauty and the popularity as a tourist destination for the whole family, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin is home to Yerkes Observatory, a monumental landmark in both astronomy and architecture that will definitely grab your attention.

Founded in 1892 by astronomer George Ellery Hale and named after financing by businessperson Charles T. Yerkes, the Yerkes Observatory, home to the world’s second largest refracting telescope, is open to the public after restoration.

Lee además
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
TRAVEL

Lake Geneva, year-round visitor's heaven

The institution continues conducting astronomical research and educational outreach, while hosting a series of programs combining science with the arts and culture.

“I believe that we're going to make it a better world, basically, through education and outreach,” Director of Development Sherry Shaffer stated.

Embed
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin">

They even host different tours, from guided mini tours to hidden spaces to astronomy, architecture, restoration, and human stories.

The landmark institution also holds a collection of over 170,000 photographic plates.

“The University of Chicago, which you still see on the front of the building, ran this as its astrophysics school for many years,” Director of Programs & External Affairs Walt Chadick explained.

“The University of Chicago left and moved back to Chicago in 2018. And the universal astronomy community was devastated,” he added.

However, a roughly $21 million effort by a local nonprofit organization led by Diana Colman made it possible for the historic facility to remain viable for another century after it was gifted to the Yerkes Future Foundation by the University of Chicago.

At one point, you will have the privilege to walk into the main dome and observe the historic 40 in-diameter (102 cm) doublet lens refracting telescope up close.

This is the second-largest refractor ever successfully used for astronomy. It uses glass lenses, not mirrors.

“Having spent my career focused on so many different aspects of how astronomical discovery is generated and communicated, working with the talented team at Yerkes feels like the perfect culmination for inspiring creativity and scientific curiosity while engaging in modern exploration of the cosmos,” Dr. Amanda Bauer, Montgomery Foundation Deputy Director and Head of Science & Education remarked.

Architecture

Built in 1892 and designed by Henry Ives Cobb, the architect who drew many of the imposing neo-Gothic structures at the University of Chicago, Yerkes Observatory highlights a fusion of architectural styles, blending Beaux Arts and Romanesque in a distinctive matter.

From the surroundings of the building, where you can admire the entire edification and domes, to the stunning façade decorated with ornaments and curious figures drawn from mythology, this institution stands out as a monument itself.

Gargoyles stand out on its sides, like having mistaken the superstructure for a cathedral.

They all tell stories to those who explore and speculate on the meaning behind the many symbols molded into the walls and pillars of the entryway.

And they all watched several famous astronomers coming and going at night, as they spent hours looking at the stars to write their theories of the universe.

Once inside the building, you will find yourself at the meticulously restored mid-size Hagenah Rotunda.

Here Renaissance architecture details take place in perfect harmony. Several columns and walls support the octagon dome that makes visitors look up. This is the same building that welcomed the Nobel Prize in Physics and one of the influential scientists Albert Einstein in 1921.

Visit yerkesobservatory.org for more information.

How to get there

You can either drive to Lake Geneva from Milwaukee or Chicago or hire a shuttle service and enjoy the road. There are several charter transportation companies from both main cities.

Accommodation

Lake Geneva has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you want to enjoy the comfort of a full resort, we recommend the renowned Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Located just outside of Lake Geneva, the 1,300 acres facility has 358 luxurious guest rooms, golf courses, delicious dining options, event and meeting space, expansive views, excellent service, and shuttle service to Downtown Lake Geneva.

Visit visitlakegeneva.com for more information.

Temas
Te puede interesar

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El presos político Jesús Rafael Álvarez, de 44 años, falleció entre el 12 y 13 de diciembre, cuando se encontraba bajo custodia del régimen de Nicolás Maduro
VENEZUELA

Régimen custodia entierro del segundo preso político poselectoral muerto en cárcel de máxima seguridad

Imagen ilustrativa de OVNIS sobre una ciudad en la noche.
NUEVA YORK

Sigue el misterio de los drones sin una respuesta de Biden; Trump reacciona: ¡Dispárenles!

El 13SEP19 el magistrado Clarence Thomas toma juramento a Christopher Thomas Landau como embajador de EEUU en México. 
Informe Otálvora

Un experto en historia de golpes en Venezuela al Departamento Estado

Richard Grenell durante una rueda de prensa en la Casa Blanca el 4 de septiembre de 2020 en Washington, DC.
EEUU

Trump nombra a un enviado especial para países "más conflictivos como Venezuela y Corea del Norte"

El presidente Donald Trump y el presentador de ABC New, George Stephanopoulos, antes de un evento en el Centro Nacional de la Constitución en Filadelfia, Pensilvania, el 15 de septiembre de 2020.
EEUU

Trump gana demanda por difamación; ABC News debe pagar 15 millones de dólares

Te puede interesar

Oficiales de ICE detienen a inmigrante.
CRISIS MIGRATORIA

Deportaciones son un hecho: 1.5 millones de migrantes tienen orden final e inapelable de deportación

Por Estefani Brito
Richard Grenell durante una rueda de prensa en la Casa Blanca el 4 de septiembre de 2020 en Washington, DC.
EEUU

Trump nombra a un enviado especial para países "más conflictivos como Venezuela y Corea del Norte"

El alza de los precios mayoristas  incide directamente en el valor final que tienen que pagar los consumidores.
EEUU/Economía

La Fed analiza nuevo recorte de tasas en medio de un repunte de la inflación

El 13SEP19 el magistrado Clarence Thomas toma juramento a Christopher Thomas Landau como embajador de EEUU en México. 
Informe Otálvora

Un experto en historia de golpes en Venezuela al Departamento Estado

Un policía de fronteras camina junto a una fila de migrantes en un puesto fronterizo de la ciudad tejana de El Paso tras cruzar la frontera mexicana, el 9 de mayo de 2023 al sur de EEUU. El Programa Movilidad Segura busca una entrada controlada a Estados Unidos
CRISIS EN LA FRONTERA

Fraude inmigratorio crece ante el miedo a deportaciones masivas