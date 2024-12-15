Yerkes Observatory, gem in Lake Geneva

Besides natural beauty and the popularity as a tourist destination for the whole family, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin is home to Yerkes Observatory, a monumental landmark in both astronomy and architecture that will definitely grab your attention.

Founded in 1892 by astronomer George Ellery Hale and named after financing by businessperson Charles T. Yerkes, the Yerkes Observatory , home to the world’s second largest refracting telescope, is open to the public after restoration.

The institution continues conducting astronomical research and educational outreach, while hosting a series of programs combining science with the arts and culture.

“I believe that we're going to make it a better world, basically, through education and outreach,” Director of Development Sherry Shaffer stated.

They even host different tours, from guided mini tours to hidden spaces to astronomy, architecture, restoration, and human stories.

The landmark institution also holds a collection of over 170,000 photographic plates.

“The University of Chicago, which you still see on the front of the building, ran this as its astrophysics school for many years,” Director of Programs & External Affairs Walt Chadick explained.

“The University of Chicago left and moved back to Chicago in 2018. And the universal astronomy community was devastated,” he added.

However, a roughly $21 million effort by a local nonprofit organization led by Diana Colman made it possible for the historic facility to remain viable for another century after it was gifted to the Yerkes Future Foundation by the University of Chicago.

At one point, you will have the privilege to walk into the main dome and observe the historic 40 in-diameter (102 cm) doublet lens refracting telescope up close.

This is the second-largest refractor ever successfully used for astronomy. It uses glass lenses, not mirrors.

“Having spent my career focused on so many different aspects of how astronomical discovery is generated and communicated, working with the talented team at Yerkes feels like the perfect culmination for inspiring creativity and scientific curiosity while engaging in modern exploration of the cosmos,” Dr. Amanda Bauer, Montgomery Foundation Deputy Director and Head of Science & Education remarked.

Architecture

Built in 1892 and designed by Henry Ives Cobb, the architect who drew many of the imposing neo-Gothic structures at the University of Chicago, Yerkes Observatory highlights a fusion of architectural styles, blending Beaux Arts and Romanesque in a distinctive matter.

From the surroundings of the building, where you can admire the entire edification and domes, to the stunning façade decorated with ornaments and curious figures drawn from mythology, this institution stands out as a monument itself.

Gargoyles stand out on its sides, like having mistaken the superstructure for a cathedral.

They all tell stories to those who explore and speculate on the meaning behind the many symbols molded into the walls and pillars of the entryway.

And they all watched several famous astronomers coming and going at night, as they spent hours looking at the stars to write their theories of the universe.

Once inside the building, you will find yourself at the meticulously restored mid-size Hagenah Rotunda.

Here Renaissance architecture details take place in perfect harmony. Several columns and walls support the octagon dome that makes visitors look up. This is the same building that welcomed the Nobel Prize in Physics and one of the influential scientists Albert Einstein in 1921.

Visit yerkesobservatory.org for more information.

How to get there

You can either drive to Lake Geneva from Milwaukee or Chicago or hire a shuttle service and enjoy the road. There are several charter transportation companies from both main cities.

Accommodation

Lake Geneva has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you want to enjoy the comfort of a full resort, we recommend the renowned Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Located just outside of Lake Geneva, the 1,300 acres facility has 358 luxurious guest rooms, golf courses, delicious dining options, event and meeting space, expansive views, excellent service, and shuttle service to Downtown Lake Geneva.

Visit visitlakegeneva.com for more information.