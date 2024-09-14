Lake Geneva, year-round visitor's heaven

Hidden merely 50 miles from Milwaukee, in Wisconsin, 80 from Chicago, Lake Geneva has been a popular tourist destination for the whole family, friends and couples for more than a century. Whether it’s the beauty of the lake itself, the stately homes lining the shore, or the lively downtown area, there are also interesting places to visit and full-service resorts and upscale dining to enjoy.

The length of the lake shore path alone is 21 miles, and we can say it’s not a typical walking trail. You’ll be moving along a footpath surrounded by nature and historic mansions: Spectacular Beaux-Arts manors, Queen Annes homes and French-style chateaus mostly built by wealthy families after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

First, explore the historic Italianate Riviera building, which underwent a multi-million-dollar restoration that included renovation of the ballroom, where legendary musicians like the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Louis Armstrong, and famous vocalists, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat King Cole, among others, performed.

Then, take a Lake Geneva Cruise Line narrated boat tour for a splendorous two-hour excursion aboard the two-story 100-year-old US Mailboat, as you enjoy some beverages and learn about the history of the mansions that rim the shore.

You can opt for an evening dinner cruise or see how the mail “jumpers” deliver the mail to piers from June to September without the boat slowing down a bit.

Seasons

Summer is the peak tourist season in Lake Geneva, with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. But Fall is a beautiful time to visit Lake Geneva, with crisp temperatures and colorful foliage.

“It becomes just a kaleidoscope of color in the fall,” President & CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, Stephanie Klett, said.

“Think of all the green trees, all the deciduous trees are going to be turning yellow, red, orange, or purple. And you can see those colors in a lot of diverse ways. You can walk the shore path trail. You can take tour boats all the way through the end of October. It's an entirely different lake view with the beautiful colors,” she emphasized.

Yet Winter is a magical time to visit Lake Geneva, with snow-covered landscapes and winter sports to enjoy.

Visitors can go skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, snowshoeing, or attend events like Winterfest.

They say spring is a quieter time to visit Lake Geneva, with milder temperatures and fewer crowds than during the summer months.

Downtown

Right across from the lake there is a vibrant downtown, where shops, restaurants and bars come together to form an attractive whole.

On Main Street, Champs Sports Bar & Grill will satisfy your expectations: tasty food, drinks, good music, pool, games, and a beer garden and grill for those who wish to enjoy the outdoors.

Rikki has been working at Champs for five years, and she’s been working in the area for 15, 20 years.

“It's a great town to make that money,” she affirmed.

“Lake Geneva is a resort in my backyard. I live 15 minutes away from here and I love it. Great nightlife. You know, they call this place Little Chicago. Everybody comes up here, but it's just a great hometown with that resort feel,” she commented.

Don’t forget to order the cheese curds at Champs, a Wisconsin must, lightly breaded & deep fried served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Across from Champs you´ll find Sopra restaurant serving fresh and delicious Italian American bold flavored dishes. Here Chef Simon Cumming, originally from Ireland, makes the perfect pan seared sea scallops, potato rounds, roasted corn puree, grilled broccolini, and spicy Thai vinaigrette.

Two blocks up, on Geneva Street and Broad Street, Topsy Turvy Brewery is nestled in an old church. Come inside and see kaleidoscopic stained-glass windows and try some of brews on tap or their own hard seltzer.

Right next to it there’s celebrated Chef John Bogan’s school of cooking, but he’s opening a brand-new site four miles away.

“It’s like you’re in my home, entertaining together. We’ll have the kitchen that feels like a lakefront home, and then you go to the dining room for dinner. The food is the best part of it,” he emphasized.

Walk on Broad Street and stop at the Geneva Tap House, featuring 50 self-service craft and local beers, wines, and seltzers, or the Hill Valley Dairy cheese shop and bar, where they offer an array of cheese boards, wine flights, and local brews to suit the palate.

A 15-minute drive from Downtown, PIER 290 gets attention as the only waterfront restaurant on the lake. Enjoy beautiful views as you try an extensive menu featuring casual American fare.

Upscale

Near Downtown, there is Maxwell Mansion, the first estate built in Lake Geneva, dating back to 1856, and has long been host to dignitaries and socialites throughout its history.

You can either stay at the Maxwell Mansion or enjoy appetizers and craft cocktails at the lounge while you listen to good music.

At Grand Geneva Resort you can also enjoy good music at the bar in the afternoons and evenings. Chicago based pianist Perry Petta’s tunes will enhance your senses.

Here restaurant Executive Chef Johathan Gutiérrez knows how to mix ingredients and create either a unique mushroom bisque, a cured trout fish fry or a good lamb rack.

“I use about six kinds of mushrooms for the bisque,” Chef Gutiérrez explained. “I cook them with a little bit of garlic and shallots, I deglaze them with a poured wine, a touch of brandy. I add the apples, granny smith to add the sweetness and then I also deglaze it again with cider and finish it with cream.”

Then we have 240 West Restaurant at The Abbey Resort, another upscale eatery you might want to try. Here quality ingredients are perfectly combined to bring a fusion of flavors.

Let’s mention the Beef Wellington with caramelized carrots and Cabernet Sauvignon au jus, a perfect dish made by Executive Chef Luis Quezada.

Yerkes Observatory

Located on the northwestern shore of Lake Geneva, the Yerkes Observatory is an astronomical and architectural jewel site. Built by the University of Chicago in 1897, the historic building is administered by Yerkes Future Foundation.

The observatory, often called "the birthplace of modern astrophysics," was founded by astronomer George Ellery Hale. It represented a shift in the thinking about observatories, from their being mere housing for telescopes and observers, to the early-20th-century concept of observation equipment integrated with laboratory space for physics and chemistry analysis.

The building's main dome houses a 40 in-diameter (102 cm) doublet lens refracting telescope, the second-largest refractor ever successfully used for astronomy.

Open to the public, the landmark institution also holds a collection of over 170,000 photographic plates.

The stunning building was designed by architect Henry Ives Cobb and has been referred to as being in the Beaux Arts style.

How to get there

You can either drive to Lake Geneva from Milwaukee or Chicago or hire a shuttle service and enjoy the road. There are several charter transportation companies from both main cities.

Accommodation

Lake Geneva has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you want to enjoy the comfort of a full resort, we recommend the renowned Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Located just outside of Lake Geneva, the 1,300 acres facility has 358 luxurious guest rooms, golf courses, delicious dining options, event and meeting space, expansive views, excellent service, and shuttle service to Downtown Lake Geneva.