domingo 18  de  octubre 2026
TRAVEL

Madeira Expands Its Culinary Scene

The Portuguese Island combines traditional Madeiran cuisine, Atlantic seafood, volcanic-soil produce and its centuries-old fortified wine to attract food and wine travelers

Lapas, Madeira, Portugal.

Lapas, Madeira, Portugal.

Francisco Correia / Josie Lapke / MMGY
La mayor particularidad del vino de Madeira es que se produce aplicando calor intencionadamente.

La mayor particularidad del vino de Madeira es que se produce aplicando calor intencionadamente.

José Fernández / DLA
Mercado, Madeira, Portugal

Mercado, Madeira, Portugal

Francisco Correia / Josie Lapke / MMGY
Forte São João Batista, Madeira, Portugal.

Forte São João Batista, Madeira, Portugal.

DRONE(Madeira)©DigitalTravelCouple / / Josie Lapke / MMGY
Punta de Sao Lourenco, Madeira, Portugal.

Punta de Sao Lourenco, Madeira, Portugal.

Christophe Afonso / Josie Lapke / MMGY
Largo do Colegio, Madeira, Portugal.

Largo do Colegio, Madeira, Portugal.

Ricardo Paulino / Christophe Afonso / Josie Lapke / MMGY
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Madeira, the Portuguese archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, is gaining attention for its culinary offerings, with Michelin-starred restaurants, contemporary dining concepts and renewed interest in traditional island ingredients adding a new dimension to its tourism appeal.

Long known for its rugged landscapes and mild climate, Madeira is attracting chefs and restaurateurs drawn to its fertile volcanic soil, locally grown produce and fresh seafood. The result is a dining scene that combines traditional recipes with contemporary techniques while maintaining a connection to the island's culinary heritage.

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Madeira is home to three Michelin-starred restaurants: Il Gallo d’Oro, which holds two stars, and Desarma and William, each with one Michelin star. Other restaurants are also contributing to the island's evolving food scene. Audax reinterprets traditional Madeiran flavors, Oxalis emphasizes seasonal ingredients from its garden and local producers, and Kampo highlights chef Júlio Pereira's approach to meat. Gazebo, meanwhile, offers contemporary tasting menus built around local produce.

The island's subtropical climate and fertile soil support year-round agricultural production. Bananas, passion fruit, sugar cane, sweet potatoes, herbs, and seasonal vegetables are among the ingredients available to local chefs. Combined with seafood from the surrounding Atlantic waters, these products provide the foundation for a cuisine shaped by the island's geography and maritime traditions.

Traditional dishes meet contemporary cooking

Despite the growth of modern restaurants, Madeira's culinary identity remains closely tied to its traditional dishes.

Among the specialties visitors can discover is espetada, beef traditionally grilled over laurel wood. Other local favorites include black scabbardfish served with banana, grilled limpets, milho frito—fried cubes of seasoned cornmeal—and bolo do caco, a traditional bread made with sweet potato and commonly served with garlic butter.

These dishes reflect the island's agricultural resources, fishing traditions, and distinctive cooking methods. Increasingly, chefs are also using familiar ingredients in contemporary interpretations, creating a connection between Madeira's culinary past and its developing restaurant scene.

Madeira Wine remains part of the experience

No exploration of the island's gastronomy would be complete without Madeira Wine, the fortified wine produced there for centuries and known for its distinctive range of styles and ability to age for extended periods.

Travelers can learn about its production and history through tastings, vineyard visits, and tours of historic wine lodges in Funchal, the island's capital. Madeira Wine is also finding a place alongside both traditional dishes and contemporary menus, offering visitors another way to explore the island's food culture.

With Michelin recognition, new restaurant concepts and an emphasis on local ingredients, Madeira's culinary scene continues to develop while drawing on traditions that have shaped its identity. For travelers interested in gastronomy and wine, the island offers an additional reason to explore Portugal beyond the mainland, in every season of the year.

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