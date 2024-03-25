miércoles 27  de  marzo 2024
TRAVEL

Miami Airport expands flights to Europe with Condor Airlines

Ralph Cutié, director of MIA, said: "Condor is one of the new achievements of the Miami airport in its efforts to expand flight service to and from Europe"

Condor Airlines, Miami.

Condor Airlines, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Condor, MIA.

Condor, MIA.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Condor, Airbus A330-900neo, Business Class.

Condor, Airbus A330-900neo, Business Class.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Condor, Airbus A330-900neo.

Condor, Airbus A330-900neo.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Corte de cinta, Condor MIA.

Corte de cinta, Condor MIA.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Captain Matthias Pommerehne and&nbsp;Senior First Officer Fabrizio Bernardinello.

Captain Matthias Pommerehne and Senior First Officer Fabrizio Bernardinello.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Ralph Cutié, director MIA.

Ralph Cutié, director MIA.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Dimitri Mougoyannis, Head of Operations, Condor Airlines.

Dimitri Mougoyannis, Head of Operations, Condor Airlines.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Klaus Bormann, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General Miami.

Klaus Bormann, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Condor, Airbus A330-900neo, Miami.

Condor, Airbus A330-900neo, Miami.

MIA
Mikko Turtiainen, Director of Sales, The Americas, Condor Airlines.

Mikko Turtiainen, Director of Sales, The Americas, Condor Airlines.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Miami International Airport (MIA) adds another international airline with German airline Condor and an attractive offer of flights to Europe.

“Germany generates more than 450,000 visitors and we hope that number will grow with these new flights,” said director of Miami-Dade County Aviation and MIA airport, Ralph Cutié, during the inauguration of the route Tuesday night.

Lee además
Frankfurt.
TRAVEL

Where to travel to?, here we let you know
Broadway, Nashville.
TRAVEL

Nashville, music rolls on all four sides

Cutié noted that “Condor is one of the new achievements of the Miami airport in its efforts to expand flight service to and from Europe.”

“Now we have more direct flights to Frankfurt, in Germany,” Cutié stressed. “And this will increase our ability to connect with the network of destinations in Europe,” he added.

In fact, Frankfurt Airport, located in the central west of Germany, is the most important air terminal in the German country and provides connections to a hundred destinations.

Let´s mention the significant train network that connects the German city with national and European destinations.

The route between Miami and Frankfurt is operated by a modern Airbus A330-900neo plane, the most environmentally efficient, with capacity for 310 people, which includes 30 seats in Business Class, which can be converted into comfortable beds with the push of a button, and 64 seats in Premium Economy, in addition to 216 seats in Economy class.

The exterior design of the aircraft stands out, with distinctive stripes in striking colors on the entire fuselage, as well as the interior with modern toilets and ambient lighting in the three cabins, with the latest LED technology, which helps stabilize the mood of the passengers during a long trip.

“Miami and the United States are our great goals, and this flight is a fantastic way to expand our connections,” highlighted Mikko Turtiainen, director of Sales in the Americas for Condor Airlines.

“Every morning, I wake up very excited because I know Condor is a great airline and now, we’re bringing it to Miami,” said Dimitri Mougoyannis, Chief Operating Officer of Condor Airlines.

Also, the Consul General of Germany in Miami, Klaus Bormann, stated that the new route between Miami and Frankfurt "is an excellent example of European collaboration and here we are, after a few months preparing and negotiating (with German and Miami authorities), here we are,” he stressed.

Founded in 1955, Condor gradually became independent from Lufthansa and currently serves more than 100 destinations.

Last year, airport MIA achieved another historic mark, after reaching 52.3 million passengers during 2023, one and a half million more than the previous year and almost three million above the mark established before the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Condor, MIA reports the addition of international airlines such as Volaris El Salvador, Norse Atlantic Airways and Porter Airlines, expanding its airline inventory to 97, the highest among US airports.

Looking ahead to 2024, MIA anticipates further increase in passengers and cargo with the addition of more American Airlines flights to the Bahamas and Jamaica, as well as the addition of foreign airlines LEVEL and Viva Aerobus and China Cargo Airlines, among others that local authorities hold talks with, such as Japan Airlines and Taiwan's China Airlines.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Lubbock, reasons to visit this Texan city

Aeropuerto Miami amplía vuelos a Europa con la inclusión de aerolínea Condor

Chileno Jarry alcanza los cuartos en Miami, junto con Sinner y Medvedev

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El papa Francisco celebra la misa del Domingo de Ramos en la plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano, el domingo 24 de marzo de 2024. 
SEMANA SANTA

¿Por qué el Papa se saltó la homilía del Domingo de Ramos?

Medicaid es un programa de atención médica que se nutre con recursos estatales y federales.
PROPUESTA

¿Ampliar Medicaid en Florida? Conozca la propuesta que podría cambiar la cobertura médica

El designado gobernante Miguel Díaz-Canel y el dictador de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, en Caracas, junio de 2019
REPRESIÓN

Informe presentado a Corte Penal Internacional vincula en crímenes a Cuba y Venezuela

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eligió a Nicole Shanahan como su compañera de fórmula para su candidatura independiente a la Casa Blanca.
ELECCIONES 2024

Kennedy Jr. anuncia a su compañera de fórmula presidencial; demócratas inquietos

El expresidente y virtual candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump.
BOLSA DE VALORES

Trump celebra el éxito de las acciones de su red social en el Nasdaq

Te puede interesar

El senador Marco Rubio y el expresidente Donald Trump.
ELECCIONES 2024

¿Podría ser Rubio la fórmula vicepresidencial de Trump? Estas son las opciones

Por DANIEL CASTROPÉ
Condor Airlines, Miami.
FLORIDA

Aeropuerto Miami amplía vuelos a Europa con la inclusión de aerolínea Condor

Bryan Calvo se postula a recaudador de impuesto.
Elecciones 2024

Concejal de Hialeah se postula para recaudador de impuestos del condado

La gente mira hacia el puente Francis Scott Key luego de su colapso después de que el portacontenedores Dali, con bandera de Singapur, chocó con él a lo largo del río Patapsco el 26 de marzo de 2024 en Baltimore, Maryland. 
TRAGEDIA EN EEUU

Autoridades presumen muertos a los seis desaparecidos en puente colapsado

Una puerta de acceso un cruce en el río Bravo, el 21 de marzo de 2024, en el condado de Terrell, Texas.  video
EEUU

Corte de apelación mantiene en pausa ley de Texas que faculta a policías a detener migrantes