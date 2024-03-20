Where to travel to?, here we let you know

This European country has 52 places declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO that summarize the rich past of the European country. From architectural masterpieces and monumental natural spaces to important pillars of the contemporary era.

TRAVEL Places to travel to, here we let you know

TRAVEL 5 destinations to travel to, here we let you know

In fact, the Condor airline begins flying from Miami to Frankfurt on March 26 with comfortable and modern Airbus A330-900neo aircraft and very attractive prices.

The airline will also have similar service to other cities in the United States over the course of the summer, including New York, Boston, and Los Angeles with connections to other German and European cities. Consult the condor.com portal for more information.

Texas

Home to ranches, winemakers and songwriters, Lubbock sits in the heart of West Texas. From its western heritage to award-winning wine, this 264.000 people city displays its spirit best through its people and hospitality to visitors.

Texas is the fifth largest wine-producing state in the United States. Close to 90% of the wine grapes grown in Texas are grown in the High Plains.

Lubbock has grown into itself in the last few years, with McPherson Cellars and Llano Estacado leading the charge for tasting rooms. Visitlubbock.org

Estonia

This country, which is located by the Baltic Sea in Europe, is a member of the European Union, formerly known as a Soviet republic which regained its independence in 1991.

Tallinn is the capital city, but Tartu has been named the European Capital of Culture for 2024 and it´s renowned as Estonia’s intellectual center, home to its oldest university as well as the must-visit Estonian National Museum and the impressive Science Centre AHHAA, the largest science museum in the Baltics.

During the last few years, the old town center has been renovated. Notably, St. John's Church, in ruins since World War II, has been restored. Many new commercial and business buildings have been erected.

You might also want to visit Supilinn, just north of the city center. This historic neighborhood is filled with wooden houses, formerly a slum but is now becoming one of the city’s most desirable locations. Visitestonia.com

South Korea

This far East country, located near by Japan, offer a wide variety of cultural attractions, including food.

Travel to the country is easier than ever before. The government is waiving its electronic travel visa for American citizens and other 21 countries till the end of 2024.

After exploring futuristic cities, such as Seoul and Busan, the cultural and historic side of old Korea awaits at Andong, dubbed the Spirit of South Korea, or the cemeteries of the ancient Gaya Tumuli, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023. English.visitkorea.or.kr

Chile

Stretching about 2,700 miles from north to south, long and slim, Chile offers spectacular landscapes along the Andean Mountain Range.

In the north, the Atacama Desert simulates Mars on Earth, while thousands of miles of Pacific coastline look to the west, and wild Patagonia in the south.

July and August are wintertime in the Southern Hemisphere, so you can find snow and sky trails not far from the capital city, Santiago. Chile.travel