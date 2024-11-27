miércoles 27  de  noviembre 2024
TRAVEL

Orlando, fun and sports heaven

This Floridian destination is becoming a sport hub, in addition to Disney and amusement parks

Downtown Orlando, Florida.

Downtown Orlando, Florida.

UNSPLASH
Florida Blue Florida Classic football game featuring Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University.

Florida Blue Florida Classic football game featuring Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University.

VisitOrlando
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Besides theme parks and fun for the whole family, Orlando in Florida is establishing itself as a sports hub in the U.S., featuring major events during 2025.

The year-round calendar kicked off in November 2024 with the Florida Blue Florida Classic rivalry game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University, followed by three premier college football bowl games: the StaffDNA Cure Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, all in December.

Lee además
Door County, Wisconsin.
TRAVEL

Door County, heaven of nature and enjoyment
Zaragoza, España
TRAVEL

Zaragoza, the captivating Spanish city

All-star contests highlight early 2025, with the collegiate Hula Bowl leading up to the highly anticipated 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in February.

Orlando will also welcome international soccer fans in 2025, as the FC Series will bring notorious soccer clubs from Brazil to Orlando in January for exciting exhibition matches. That is a teaser for the summer, when Orlando hosts some of the games for the FIFA Club World Cup at INTER&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium.

"Orlando continues to deliver thrilling experiences for all visitors, especially sports fans who can come for the game and stay for the destination’s unique mix of world-famous theme parks, outdoor adventures, award-winning dining and rich cultural experiences,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

“Next year brings not only the excitement of our professional teams—Orlando Magic, Orlando City SC, and Orlando Pride—but also dozens of marquee matchups. Visitors can enjoy everything from a classic college rivalry to a once-in-a-lifetime FIFA Club World Cup game, as the tournament makes its historic U.S. debut at our venues in 2025.”

Further information on Orlando’s sporting events can be found here. Take advantage of Visit Orlando’s complimentary, personalized vacation planning services to create an unforgettable sports-filled itinerary.

NCAA Football Showdowns: Mark these dates for can’t-miss college football action:

  • Florida Blue Florida Classic (Nov. 23) – This iconic rivalry between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University fills Camping World Stadium with excitement.
  • StaffDNA Cure Bowl (Dec. 20) – A game with heart, raising millions for cancer research since its inception, live on ESPN.
  • Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28) – Showcasing top ACC and Big 12 teams, part of the NCAA Division I FBS, and captivating television viewers nationwide with its infamous edible mascot.
  • Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Dec. 31) – Ring in the New Year with the 79th edition of Orlando’s New Year’s Classic, a high-stakes clash between top SEC and Big Ten teams, airing on ABC.
  • Hula Bowl (Jan. 11, 2025) – This all-star game at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium spotlights future NFL prospects.

NFL Pro Bowl Games:

  • Orlando will host the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2, 2025, at Camping World Stadium, capping off a weeklong schedule that includes skills challenges and flag football with the NFL’s brightest stars. The event also features Eli and Peyton Manning who return as head coaches—a true highlight for fans of the game.

World-Class Soccer Matches:

  • FC Series: In January, Orlando welcomes Brazilian soccer giants São Paulo FC, Atlético Mineiro, and Cruzeiro for a series of exciting exhibition matches at INTER&Co Stadium. Dates are as follows: Cruzeiro vs. São Paulo FC (Jan. 15), Atlético Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro (Jan. 18), and Orlando City SC vs. Atlético Mineiro (Jan. 25).
  • FIFA Club World Cup: Orlando further builds its global soccer resume by hosting matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as the tournament debuts in the U.S. next summer.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Breckenridge, four seasons to enjoy

Conozca la programación de la 8va edición de Cinema Venezuela

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El exalcalde de Nueva York Rudy Giuliani.
ACOSO

Rudy Giuliani estalla en cólera frente a juez de Manhattan

Juan Manuel Salvat posa durante una entrevista con DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.
OBITUARIO

Fallece Juan Manuel Salvat, fundador de librería Ediciones Universal

El dictador de Venezuela junto con el Alto Mando Militar. 
VENEZUELA

EEUU sanciona a 21 funcionarios de seguridad de Maduro

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu 
ACUERDOS

Israel anuncia un "cese al fuego" en su guerra contra Hezbolá

Ana de Armas y la realidad de Cuba. 
ANÁLISIS

Chismes de farándula como cortina de humo para desviar la atención del drama cubano

Te puede interesar

Ayuntamiento de la ciudad de Hialeah, en Palm Avenue y la 5 Avenida. 
TOP 100

Hialeah entre las ciudades más seguras de EEUU, ¿por qué?

Por CÉSAR MENÉNDEZ
El dictador de Venezuela junto con el Alto Mando Militar. 
VENEZUELA

EEUU sanciona a 21 funcionarios de seguridad de Maduro

José Manuel Carvajal El Taiger y Damián Valdés-Galloso.
JUSTICIA

Presunto asesino de El Tiger enfrenta nueva audiencia por la muerte del artista

María Corina Machado y Edmundo González, líderes de la oposición de Venezuela.  
CRISIS POLÍTICA

María Corina Machado y Edmundo González llaman a manifestar por Venezuela este domingo

Una nueva imagen de radar revela elementos estructurales de Camp Century, una base militar estadounidense abandonada enterrada dentro de la capa de hielo de Groenlandia. 
CIENCIA

La NASA redescubre por casualidad una base secreta de la Guerra Fría