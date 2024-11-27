Orlando, fun and sports heaven

Besides theme parks and fun for the whole family, Orlando in Florida is establishing itself as a sports hub in the U.S., featuring major events during 2025.

The year-round calendar kicked off in November 2024 with the Florida Blue Florida Classic rivalry game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University, followed by three premier college football bowl games: the StaffDNA Cure Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, all in December.

All-star contests highlight early 2025, with the collegiate Hula Bowl leading up to the highly anticipated 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in February.

Orlando will also welcome international soccer fans in 2025, as the FC Series will bring notorious soccer clubs from Brazil to Orlando in January for exciting exhibition matches. That is a teaser for the summer, when Orlando hosts some of the games for the FIFA Club World Cup at INTER&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium.

"Orlando continues to deliver thrilling experiences for all visitors, especially sports fans who can come for the game and stay for the destination’s unique mix of world-famous theme parks, outdoor adventures, award-winning dining and rich cultural experiences,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

“Next year brings not only the excitement of our professional teams—Orlando Magic, Orlando City SC, and Orlando Pride—but also dozens of marquee matchups. Visitors can enjoy everything from a classic college rivalry to a once-in-a-lifetime FIFA Club World Cup game, as the tournament makes its historic U.S. debut at our venues in 2025.”

Further information on Orlando's sporting events can be found here.

NCAA Football Showdowns: Mark these dates for can’t-miss college football action:

Florida Blue Florida Classic (Nov. 23) – This iconic rivalry between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University fills Camping World Stadium with excitement.

NFL Pro Bowl Games:

Orlando will host the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2, 2025, at Camping World Stadium, capping off a weeklong schedule that includes skills challenges and flag football with the NFL’s brightest stars. The event also features Eli and Peyton Manning who return as head coaches—a true highlight for fans of the game.

World-Class Soccer Matches: