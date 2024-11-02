domingo 3  de  noviembre 2024
TRAVEL

Door County, heaven of nature and enjoyment

This scenic peninsula in Wisconsin reveals its timeless character and charm in every corner

Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

This scenic peninsula, a slice of the Midwest, reveals its timeless character and charm in every corner with more than 300 miles of sandy beaches, bluffs, and cliffsides surrounded by forests.

The peninsula is part of the Niagara Escarpment, which runs from upper New York and Canada. The ridge is the cliff over which the Niagara River plunges at Niagara Falls, for which it is named.

Sturgeon Bay

Driving up north on highway 57 from Green Bay, you might want to stop first in Sturgeon Bay to visit the Door County Maritime Museum and learn about the captivating tales of shipwrecks, and seafaring adventures.

This pleasing waterfront offers a serene backdrop for enjoyable walks and narrated boat tours which provide insights into the region's maritime legacy.

As you explore, you'll learn about the vital role this location had during the World War II and how a man-made waterway played in shaping the area's identity.

Fish Creek

A few more miles north, you arrived in the artistic ambience of Fish Creek, a picturesque village, where well-preserved architecture, art galleries and local restaurants offer distinctive experiences.

After dawn, near Fish Creek, you can enjoy live music and plays at the modern 248-seat Gould Theater, where a group of enthusiasts create, develop and present professional musical and dramatic productions throughout the year.

The following morning, while continuing to drive north, you’ll discover the beauty of Peninsula State Park. As you walk the trails, you'll be greeted by panoramic vistas of Green Bay, and Lake Michigan.

And if you can walk as close as possible to the cliffs, you'll hear waves from the lake in perfect melody.

Door County, Wisconsin">

During the Summer, temperatures rarely exceed 75F, and if you visit the location during the Fall you’ll find stunning foliage colors.

The sight of the leaves changing color makes an excellent opportunity to take photos against the blues of Green Bay and Lake Michigan along the peninsula.

Winter brings colder temperatures and snow; the scenic landscapes provide the distinct feeling of having stepped into a white wonderland.

Sister Bay

Once you approach Sister Bay, you might have the opportunity to see goats walking on the sod roof of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant, if weather conditions permit.

The goats usually go onto the restaurant’s sod roof in late May. “The goats then spend the winter in a barn and pasture from mid-October to the start of the next season,” Al Johnson’s Alice said.

Mill Road Gallery is a renowned art gallery located in Sister Bay, offering a diverse collection of artworks from local and international artists. Here Tom Seagard and his wife, Brigitte Kozma, have been displaying his paintings together with local and international artists.

West of Sister Bay there is the Ridges Sanctuary. This is a captivating hiding place where the journey goes through a diverse ecosystem from serene woodlands to peculiar wetlands.

Here you can explore boardwalk trails, learn about ridges, and discover rare plant species.

The natural beauty, the birds’ habitat, and educational programs make this location a must visit for nature enthusiasts.

East side

Around the corner, at the other side of Moonlight Bay, Cana Island Lighthouse will get your attention.

The isolation and beauty of this small island will make an unforgettable experience for those seeking a true escape. You can ride a wagon or walk over the natural causeway to visit Cana Island and Door County’s most iconic lighthouse built in 1869.

The lighthouse invites you to climb its spiral staircase. Once you reach the top, the vista of sparkling waters, and endless horizons of Lake Michigan reaffirm the timeless beauty of nature and the noble duty of the lighthouse keepers.

Explore further!

Back to the west side of the peninsula, the Door County Trolley is a charming way to explore the whole area. With its vintage style trolleys, this guided tour offers a delightful journey through the region's scenic beauty, local culture, and hidden sites.

Knowledgeable guides share fascinating tales, and historical insights, as you travel through villages, and stunning shorelines.

Plum Bottom is another renowned art gallery. Located in Egg Harbor, this Door County art destination features a wide collection of art and jewelry that captures the essence of the peninsula.

Local products

Apples, cherry and cheese, besides fresh fish from the surrounding waters enhance the offer Door County has.

During the cherry and apple picking seasons, you can stroll through orchards and savor the sweet tang of freshly picked fruits.

The fusion of cherry flavors creates a distinctive tasting adventure. Flavor the unique cherry salsa when you visit Wood Orchard Market, where you'll find local produce, and so much more.

This experience is complemented by the area's wineries, where you can indulge in wine tastings.

Simon Creek Winery is a good place to start. Here they produce good wine with grapes brought from California.

Would you rather taste some local beer? Door County Brewing Company might be the place with a wide selection of this precious beverage, live music, and a backyard beer garden with tasty food.

Gastronomy

Let’s mention first the authentic Fish Boil dinner at the White Gull Inn’s restaurant, a cooking and dining experience you’ll never forget.

Freshly caught Lake Michigan whitefish is cooked outdoors over an open fire, just as it

was done over 100 years ago by the Scandinavian settlers of the Peninsula.

This satisfying meal is enhanced by each restaurant's own recipes. Here you can cover the cooked fish with melted butter, and side order potatoes, and a slice of cherry pie for dessert.

Cheese is to Wisconsin to what water is to the ocean, and Door County cheese is not an exception.

Near Egg Harbor there is Wisconsin Cheese Masters. This store specializes in high qualities cheeses from the area and Wisconsin with a wide variety of Cheddar, Gouda, Swiss & Blue. Try the Marieke Golden, white Cheddar with a Parmesan twist.

Established in 1961, Renard's Cheese is a third-generation, family-owned business. They offer over 50 varieties of cheeses, locally produced by them.

Besides Swedish and other cuisines, you’ll find good Polish dishes at Prince of Pierogi in Ephraim. Try the filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around a filling and cooked in boiling water. You’ll love it.

If you want to try the local beer cheese soup, Husby’s is a popular gathering place for friends and families in Sister Bay.

Pizza and salad time? You’ll be surprised by Scaturo’s in Sturgeon Bay. Here everything is made from scratch, with hand tossed crusts, homemade sauce, and fresh local topping.

Ready for an upscale dinner? Sister Bay’s steakhouse Chop features a menu with classic entrees of steaks, seafood and a stunning bar with local beer, wine & craft cocktails.

How to get there

Door County is only a few miles from Green Bay, where a modern airport is well-served with non-stops flights from Chicago, and several other U.S. cities, now including Ft. Myers in Florida.

Accommodation

Door Conty has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses along the peninsula.

We stayed at The Dörr Hotel, in Sister Bay. This is a modern three-year-old cozy hotel inspired by the Scandinavian history of Door County, with the Nordic hotel experience and kind, and helpful staff.

