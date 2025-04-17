Pembroke Gardens celebrates Taste of the Gardens

Taking place on Tuesday, April 29, from 6-8 p.m., this year's event will feature culinary delights, live music, artistic showcases, charitable giving, and giveaways.

The celebration will continue at the official afterparty, hosted at Agave Bandido, where guests will enjoy exclusive food specials, cocktails and surprises, including a live mariachi band. Due to high demand, guests are encouraged to secure their spots in advance as tickets for the event sell out quickly.

Throughout the past decade, Pembroke Gardens has partnered with The Miramar Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce bringing together more than a dozen restaurants to offer a unique, flavorful experience.

This year’s lineup includes crowd favorites like Agave Bandido, The Brass Tap, Fuddruckers, LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, Gelosia, Village Tavern, Sirocco Mediterranean Cuisine, Brimstone, The Pub, Brio Italian Grille, Misha’s Cupcakes, Sal’s Ristorante and RA Rushi.

In a special addition to this year’s event, attendees will have the chance to win a $100 gift card to a participating restaurant of their choice.

Since its founding, Taste of the Gardens has raised over $89,660 for local nonprofits, with this year’s proceeds benefiting organizations such as Pooches in Pines, Kiwanis Club of Miramar/Pembroke Pines, Children's Harbor, and Fort Lauderdale Orchid Society.

“Taste of the Gardens is more than just a celebration of food; it’s a celebration of our community’s strength and generosity,” said Annette Alvarez, property manager, Pembroke Gardens.

“We are proud to partner with the Miramar Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce to host an event that not only delights our guests but also supports local nonprofits that are dedicated to making a positive impact in our community.”

“Taste of the Gardens represents a meaningful tradition of giving back, supporting organizations that provide essential services to families and children in need,” said Patty Archer, president of the Chamber.

“We are honored to continue partnering with Pembroke Gardens in this event that showcases the local culinary scene of our neighborhood and celebrates those who do so much for the children and families of Miramar and Pembroke Pines.”

For more information, please visit pembrokegardens.com online.