Places to travel to, here we let you know

Before heading overseas, Miamians get to know their city, and Little Havana is part of what makes Miami such a dynamic cultural destination.

The neighborhood is centered around Calle Ocho (Southwest Eighth Street), a vibrant thoroughfare lined with Latin-inspired restaurants, bakeries, fruit stands, cigar shops, rum bars, art galleries and music venues where Cuban exiles first settled in the 1960´s.

It’s also where you’ll find the famed Máximo Gómez Park (known as Domino Park), where locals gather to talk about politics over heated games of dominoes.

The street is lined with restaurants, cafes, cigar factories and art galleries where you can experience the Cuban heritage, from poet and essayist, patriot, and martyr José Martí to beloved singer Celia Cruz.

Gran Canaria

Like good books that tell stories of adventures and incredible places, the island of Gran Canaria surprises by its landscapes, towns, and main city. An island which well deserves the name of a miniature continent.

A few miles off the coast of Morocco and a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Madrid, we arrive at the Fortunate Islands which, as classic writers used to call these islands.

The contrast of landscapes, we have the feeling of visiting a unique space that is like something out of another world: craters, caves, lava flows and lakes, calderas.

From exuberant pine forests, hills, and high peaks to sandy beaches of various colors in the south and a big city in the north. that becomes bigger every time.

grancanaria.com

Athens

When visiting the Hellenic country, visitors leave this place wanting to return. The cradle of the West, where rights, philosophy and democracy were first discussed, has much more than the great Acropolis.

Athens is not the typical European city with Renaissance palaces and voluminous avenues, but it has more than 3,400 years of history and boasts one of the richest archaeological sites on the planet.

Greek cuisine in Athens has a wide range of dishes full of flavors, meats, and vegetables. Beyond the popular gyro and the undisputed moussaka, there are the pork or lamb skewers, stews or eggplants stuffed with beef that please the most demanding palate.

If you like cheese, for breakfast or a snack, don't forget to try the feta cakes.

https://www.thisisathens.org/

Panama

This isthmus unites the Americas and allows crossing from the Pacific to the Atlantic. In addition to commerce and a tax haven, in Panama there are beaches, jungles, towns and gastronomy to discover, as well as a capital city where the old town contrasts with tall buildings at the other side.

Many visitors come to experience the great engineering of the canal, but Panama City remains as one of the largest banking centers in the world.

For this reason, tall buildings swarm at one end, while the old area, a bastion of history, survives on the other side.

https://es.tourismpanama.com/

Thailand

This country is the most visited in Southeast Asia.

When you arrive at Bangkok, the first place you should visit is the Grand Palace and neighboring Wat Pho, home to the famous reclining Buddha and massage school.

But there is more than that. From the capital city to its lush jungles, postcard perfect beaches, world-class diving, mind-blowing cuisine, and cheap prices, this country has a lot to offer.

The city of Chiang Mai is an absolute must-visit, a mosaic of ancient temples, massage parlors, music venues, and markets.

https://www.tourismthailand.org/home