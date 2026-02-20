'Luzia': Cirque du Soleil's celebration of Mexican imagination

MIAMI .- When it comes to contemporary circuses, Cirque du Soleil continues to impress after more than 40 years, and Luzia is proof. The show blends theater, dance, music, visual effects, fantasy, and dramatic storytelling with acrobatics—and now water—at the custom-built Big Top tent in Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach.

The name Luzia is Cirque’s own invention, combining the Spanish words for light (luz) and rain (lluvia), two of the show’s central elements. Premiered in 2016 and inspired by Mexican culture, the production is far from a collection of clichés. Rather than relying on sombreros, mariachi, Day of the Dead sugar skulls, or Aztec and Mayan motifs, the show presents a colorful reinterpretation of life and nature in Mexico.

TRAVEL When it comes to music, Nashville is the destination

The story follows a traveler who becomes lost in the jungle, accidentally opens Pandora’s box, and sparks the imagination. This traveler emerges as the central character, connecting the narrative threads while keeping the traditional circus clown present—a performer who provides comedy, interaction, and emotional balance.

Rain and water are key elements of Luzia. Water appears several times on stage, reinforcing the imaginative world, especially during the aerial straps act, when the performer flips and spins into a pool representing a cenote.

Since its founding in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has broken with centuries-old circus tradition by featuring only human performers. In Luzia, they incorporate the Mesoamerican concept of the nagual through a mechanical puppet operated on stage.

Composer Simon Carpentier’s score is rooted in Mexican rhythms and instruments, yet it pushes musical boundaries to create unique, contemporary sounds. Eugenio Caballero’s set design features a large floating disc reminiscent of a Mayan calendar, while Giovanna Buzzi’s costumes pay playful homage to Mexican culture—for example, a performer on a giant swing appears as a Mexican wrestler, and pole dancers wear Frida Kahlo–style floral crowns. Director Daniele Finzi Pasca crafts a theatrical world where imagination is the show’s central ingredient.

Performers also dazzle with incredible skill. Contortionist Aleksei Goloborodko astounds the audience as he bends his body backward and ties himself into seemingly impossible shapes.

Behind the scenes, Luzia relies on a massive, coordinated team of artists, engineers, athletes, designers, doctors, and business professionals from Cirque du Soleil’s Montreal headquarters.

With over 50 productions in its repertoire and numerous performances in Miami and Miami Gardens, Cirque du Soleil has returned to Hallandale Beach for Luzia. The show runs at Gulfstream Park, north of Miami, through April 25. Tickets are available online here.