Places to travel to, here we let you know

Ever thought of visiting Louisville? Even from the airplane flying over the Downtown area, this city looks awesome.

Louisvillians define the spirit of their culture in the arts, parks, and creative energy. And of course, the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

This type of liquor made from fermented grain mash tastes different, and they claim the city combines heritage with innovation, authenticity with originality, and quirkiness with friendliness in a way that’s completely unique to the region.

They also claim acknowledge they´re different type of Southern. So, let´s check that out. And they have a convenient and modern airport that is located 15 minutes from the city.

Let´s not miss Fourth Street. The premier dining and entertainment destination, located in the heart of downtown Louisville.

Visit gotolouisville.com for more information.

Athens

Visiting the Hellenic country, with Athens as its capital, leaves the traveler wanting to return. The cradle of Western culture, where theater was performed and rights, philosophy and democracy were discussed, has much more than the great Acropolis.

Athens is not the typical European city with Renaissance palaces and voluminous avenues, but it carries more than 3,400 years of history and boasts one of the richest archaeological sites on planet Earth.

It would be enough to walk down Ermou Street and look at the Acropolis architectural complex, at the top of a stunning hill of limestone rock, with its omnipotent Parthenon that seems to watch over and protect the Greek city.

visitgreece.gr

Cairo, Egypt

Old Cairo is home to the magnificent Egyptian Museum and the millenary pyramids complex, and New Cairo is where a new government center is under construction in the desert east of the main city.

Cairo is called “the city of a thousand minarets,” for its predominance of Islamic architecture. Most people who live in Cairo are Muslim, however, about 10% of the population are Christians who belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church.

New Cairo will eventually become the modern new Egyptian capital and the country’s seat of power with presidential palace, parliament, and ministries as well as foreign embassies. It is also expected to become home to 7 million people by 2050.

egypt.travel

Bolivia

Bolivia is described as an Andean country, and many of its top attractions, including Lake Titicaca and the Salar de Uyuni, are packed into its mountainous west, an area known as the altiplano (highlands).

But the country is remarkably diverse, and you’ll have a much more rewarding experience if you combine Andean adventures with trips to explore the capital city of La Paz.

Surrounded by high mountains, La Paz lies in the middle of a large hole about 3,600 meters high in the Andes Mountain range. The highest city in the world, where people's lives are tied to their traditions.

boliviaturismo.com.bo

Thailand

This country is the most visited in Southeast Asia.

When you arrive at Bangkok, the first place you should visit is the Grand Palace and neighboring Wat Pho, home to the famous reclining Buddha and massage school.

But there is more than that. From the capital city to its lush jungles, postcard perfect beaches, world-class diving, mind-blowing cuisine, and cheap prices, this country has a lot to offer.

The city of Chiang Mai is an absolute must-visit, a mosaic of ancient temples, massage parlors, music venues, and markets.

tourismthailand.org