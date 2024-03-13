This is the place where Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon landed in 1513 looking for the Fountain of Youth.

TRAVEL 5 destinations to travel to, here we let you know

TRAVEL Places to travel to, here we let you know

St. Augustine was founded later, in 1565, by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, later named Florida's first governor. He named the settlement San Agustín, as the city served as the capital of Spanish Florida for over 200 years.

Here you find Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. It is a large Spanish stone fortress, where the old Spanish flag still standing, built to protect and defend Spain's claims in the New World. It is a National Monument, more than 300 years old.

The heart of the city is Historic Downtown, where you will find most of the city's restaurants, shopping, hotels, and attractions, with many buildings dating back to the 1700s.

More information visitstaugustine.com

Quebec City

Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage treasure, is walkable and safe. Stroll the cobblestone streets the only fortified city north of Mexico and explore its beautiful outdoor spaces nearby.

This is a destination where you can experience the Quebecois culture, the French-Canadian roots which is a unique lifestyle to North America.

In winter you will find snow-covered streets and landscapes, authentic outdoor activities nearby, a hotel made of ice and various activities in the city.

Spring is when plants and trees come back to life.

But summer is time to celebrate French heritage with Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, or the New France Festival. Enjoy this unique and festive historical event that showcases what the city was like in the 17th and 18th centuries: live music, historical activities, food stalls and more. From August 1 to 4.

www.quebec-cite.com

Zamora, Spain

From the ancient kingdom of León, in northwestern Spain, is the province of Zamora with its towns, cheeses and wines.

The city of Zamora witnessed the Roman road that linked the south and north of the Iberian Peninsula and great battles that consolidated the crown of León.

You will find the great Duero River, around twenty Romanesque churches and the most impressive Holy Week in the region endure.

In its old town, the unique dome of the cathedral stands out with its semicircular arches and concave surfaces that resemble the necks of an orange.

Down the street, towards Plaza Mayor there are many bars and restaurants, and shops dedicated to cheeses and wines from the province.

From Zamora is the cheese made with sheep's milk, which is among the best in the world, with its firm paste and share that boasts intense aromas and flavors, persistent on the palate.

turismo-zamora.com

India

History and culture come together in India, and Indian food is part of it. Chef Ranjan Dey tells us about a journey across eight delectable cities, teeming with cultural wonders and delicious secrets.

Being an expert guide and a passionate supporter of Indian cuisines, Ranjan will elaborate on food practices, mythological influences and unique traditions that make India what it is.

The voyage begins on January 7th, 2025, and returns to the US on January 21st.

You may want to check the website newdelhirestaurant.com for more information.

Machu Picchu

Stunning 15th-century Inca citadel located in Los Andes on a 2,430-meter (7,970 ft) mountain ridge. Often referred to as the Lost City of the Incas, it is the most familiar icon of the Inca Empire.

It is located above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 mi) northwest of Cusco. The Urubamba River flows past it, cutting through the huge mountains and creating a canyon with a tropical mountain climate.

July and August are the busiest months of the year, but also the best months to enjoy the weather at this altitude.

www.peru.travel