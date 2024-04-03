Places to travel to, here we let you know

sábado 6  de  abril 2024
San Antonio, Texas, River Walk.

Bob Howen / VisitSanAntonio
Roque Bentayga luce esbelto desde Tejeda, en Gran Canaria.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Tallinn, Estonia.

UNSPLASH
Calle por calle resaltan vistosas casonas con balcones.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Cheongpung-myeon, Corea del Sur.

UNSPLASH
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

This Texan city is known for its role in American history, and the city is famous as the location of the Alamo. It's also where you'll find the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park & Mission Trail, and several important museums.

You can obviously visit the Alamo, see other missions, a couple of museums, and experience the local cuisine. But you should know this city has been under the rule of six distinct cultures: French, Spanish, Mexican, Texans, Confederates, and the US Americans. The many different influences are still felt today.

Visit https://www.visitsanantonio.com/ for more information.

Gran Canaria

Like good books that tell stories of adventures and incredible places, the island of Gran Canaria surprises by its landscapes, towns, and main city. An island which well deserves the name of a miniature continent.

A few miles off the coast of Morocco and a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Madrid, we arrive at the Fortunate Islands which, as classic writers used to call these islands.

The contrast of landscapes, we have the feeling of visiting a unique space that is like something out of another world: craters, caves, lava flows and lakes, calderas.

From exuberant pine forests, hills, and high peaks to sandy beaches of diverse colors in the south and a big city in the north. that becomes bigger every time.

www.grancanaria.com/turismo/en/

Cartagena, Colombia

Full of history and facades that show off balconies from the colonial period, the old town of Cartagena de India is one of the most beautiful cities in the Caribbean Sea basin.

In fact, its fortresses and walls were designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1984.

Cartagena is today the number one tourist destination in Colombia, for national and foreign visitors. Away from conflicts that took place in the country for several years helped the city to stay out of the problems.

https://colombia.travel/en/cartagena-de-indias

Estonia

This country, which is located by the Baltic Sea in Europe, is a member of the European Union, formerly known as a Soviet republic which regained its independence in 1991.

Tallinn is the capital city, but Tartu has been named the European Capital of Culture for 2024 and it´s renowned as Estonia’s intellectual center, home to its oldest university as well as the must-visit Estonian National Museum and the impressive Science Centre AHHAA, the largest science museum in the Baltics.

During the last few years, the old town center has been renovated. Notably, St. John's Church, in ruins since World War II, has been restored. Many new commercial and business buildings have been erected.

VisitEstonia.com

South Korea

This far East country, located nearby Japan, offer a wide variety of cultural attractions, including food.

Travel to the country is easier than ever before. The government is waiving its electronic travel visa for American citizens and other 21 countries till the end of 2024.

After exploring futuristic cities, such as Seoul and Busan, the cultural and historic side of old Korea awaits at Andong, dubbed the Spirit of South Korea, or the cemeteries of the ancient Gaya Tumuli, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023.

English.visitkorea.or.kr

