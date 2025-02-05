Quebec City, winter carnival time!

February is here and beautiful Quebec City celebrates Winter Carnival with endless activities to enjoy the cold season of the year.

Quebec City, already seductive with its French architecture and cozy cobblestone streets, combines winter games with cultural life and tasty food to celebrate winter from February 7 to 16.

Yes, it’s still cold, but sunny days add a touch of warmth to that wintery feeling. Don’t be afraid of the cold, while you keep sticking to the three-layer rule for outdoor play or walk.

This is the time when you can expect a few more good snowstorms as well and enjoy the view with white stuff all around.

They say February is the best time to visit Québec City in winter for the Winter Carnival activities and the snowy experience.

Here you can bundle up for the parades and join the locals to celebrate the world’s biggest winter carnival. You can even hop onboard a dogsled or experience the Nordic bath for an unusual relaxing finish.

You also find an amusement park with ice shuttles and snowy hills, snowmobiles and skiing for beginners or experts. Also, music concerts and dance outdoors or under a heated tent, as well as a parade of floats with futuristic designs.

You can also visit or stay at the Hôtel de Glace, which is an impressive temporary building made of blocks of ice that houses a hotel with unique rooms, a bar, and a game room.

How to get there

Airlines provide a service to Quebec City from Miami, via New York, Montreal, or Toronto. However, you may fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale for less money in the winter.

If you carry a US passport you don´t need a visa, but if you are traveling with another document, please contact your local Canadian consular office for appropriate information.

Where to stay

Quebec has a wide range of hotels, guest houses and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Visit quebec-cite.com online, available in French, English, and Spanish, for information on accommodation and much more.

Save money

Follow these tips to make it easier in your pocketbook. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY. Most tourists tend to exchange dollars and don´t notice that they are charged a commission that is often excessive.

Carry your ATM card and use it as soon as you arrive at the destination. This will save you the exchange fee and will give you the best international rate available.

Check with your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use your ATM and credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.