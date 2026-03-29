St. Augustine: A haven for solo women travelers

More women are traveling alone than ever before, and Florida’s Historic Coast is proof of this growing trend.

“Alone doesn’t have to mean lonely,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Traveling solo is a wonderful way to immerse yourself in a destination and make new connections. Florida’s Historic Coast is all about welcoming travelers—there’s a reason St. Augustine was named the friendliest travel destination in the United States.”

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St. Augustine is an ideal destination for women traveling alone. Driven by a desire for independence, self-care, and flexible schedules, solo female travel has surged in recent years. Searches for “solo female travel” have increased fivefold since the pandemic, while female-only tour bookings have risen by 230% nationwide.

Destinations

Those interested in history will discover that St. Augustine is the oldest city in the United States. Here, visitors can trace the moment when, on September 8, 1565, the ships of Menéndez and his crew arrived on these shores.

Historians recount that King Philip II of Spain entrusted Pedro Menéndez de Avilés with founding a settlement in Florida to counter the French presence at Fort Caroline (present-day Jacksonville).

Aboard the ship San Pelayo and accompanied by a fleet of 10 vessels carrying more than 1,000 sailors, soldiers, and settlers, the expedition sighted land on August 28—the feast day of Saint Augustine.

After a brief confrontation with the French, the Spanish returned and went ashore, consecrating the site to Saint Augustine. There, Father Francisco López de Mendoza Grajales celebrated what is considered the first Thanksgiving Mass in North America.

Years earlier, in 1513, Spanish explorer Ponce de León arrived in the region in search of the Fountain of Youth—more than a century before the English Pilgrims reached Cape Cod aboard the Mayflower.

During that voyage, Ponce de León first made landfall at what is now believed to be near present-day Florida’s east coast, naming the land La Florida.

Getting Around

The starting point is the main entrance to the old city, where two columns and part of a retaining wall built by the Spanish still stand in front of the Castillo de San Marcos.

An old wooden schoolhouse, historic homes, and beautifully restored buildings reflect the splendor this place enjoyed more than 400 years ago.

From gift shops and restaurants to terraces, bars, and live music—ranging from country and folk to rock, there’s no shortage of things to enjoy.

When it comes to gastronomy, the region is known for its comforting, home-style cooking. In St. Augustine, you’ll find everything from fried chicken and fresh seafood to barbecue and seasonal vegetables, alongside sophisticated international cuisine, and fine dining.

A visit to Plaza de la Constitución reveals the elegant Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine and a spacious park that still preserves the historic bandstand where musicians and orchestras once entertained locals.

Step inside the cathedral to admire its unique blend of Spanish Mission and Neoclassical styles, highlighted by its exposed ceiling with beautifully decorated wooden beams.

How to Get There

The best way to reach St. Augustine is by road from Miami or other nearby cities, or by flying into Jacksonville International Airport.

From there, visitors can take private transportation services or buses departing from downtown Jacksonville to reach St. Augustine.

Where to Stay

The destination offers a wide range of accommodations, from luxury hotels to boutique inns, hostels, and Airbnb rentals.

For more information, call 1-800-653-2489 or visit viajastaugustine.com.