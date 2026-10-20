martes 20  de  octubre 2026
TRAVEL

Sunrise Airways Launches Loyalty Program for Frequent Flyers

The Haitian airline’s new rewards program will introduce membership tiers and additional benefits as the carrier expands its customer loyalty offerings

Sunrise Airways, Airbus A320-214.

Sunrise Airways, Airbus A320-214.

Sunrise Airways / Mariet Espinal
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Sunrise Airways has launched Sunrise Rewards, a loyalty program designed to recognize frequent passengers and strengthen its relationship with customers traveling across its network, including routes connecting Haiti with the United States and other Caribbean destinations.

The airline, which serves Miami daily and Fort Lauderdale three times a week, plays an important role in connecting Haiti with members of its diaspora in South Florida.

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The new program introduces a membership system through which passengers can accumulate points and advance to higher tiers, with additional benefits and rewards planned as the program develops.

Customers who enroll will initially join the Rewards Members tier. The airline plans to introduce three additional levels—Silver, Gold and Platinum—with enhanced benefits to be rolled out progressively in future phases.

“After months of preparation, we are excited to introduce Sunrise Rewards, which gives us a new opportunity to recognize our customers’ continued trust in Sunrise Airways and reward their loyalty,” said Gary Stone, the airline’s chief executive officer.

“This marks the beginning of an evolving experience designed for our passengers and their journeys with us. We look forward to welcoming our customers into the Sunrise Rewards family,” Stone added.

Passengers will be able to access Sunrise Rewards through the airline’s website, sunriseairways.net, its loyalty portal, mobile app and call center.

According to the company, additional features are planned, including options to redeem rewards and membership card functionality.

Haiti’s Cultural Heritage

Beyond its role in connecting travelers with family and friends, Haiti has a cultural heritage shaped by African and French influences and its history as the world’s first independent Black republic, established in 1804.

Among the country’s most significant historic landmarks are the Citadelle Laferrière and the ruins of Sans-Souci Palace, both associated with Haiti’s early independence period and recognized as part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Haitian cuisine is another expression of the country’s cultural identity. Traditional dishes include griyo, marinated and fried pork, commonly served with pikliz, a spicy pickled vegetable relish, as well as rice accompanied by bean sauce. The country is also known for its Barbancourt rum.

Art and music remain central to Haitian cultural life, from metalwork and sculpture to musical traditions such as rara and meringue.

However, travelers considering a visit should consult current security advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State before making plans.

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