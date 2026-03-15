Warsaw, an impressive and growing European city

Packed with an unconventional mix of modern office buildings, a rebuilt old town and Communist-era apartment blocks, Warsaw is today an impressive growing European city.

We only had a few hours to stroll around and visit the old town to admire numerous historic buildings, mostly from 17th and 18th centuries.

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Old town

During World War II, the city was nearly destroyed and subsequently reconstructed. The Old Town project was the world's first attempt to resurrect an entire historic city core and was included on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1980.

At its heart is Rynek Starego Miasta, a busy square lined with burgher houses and upscale Polish eateries. Nearby, St. John's Archcathedral dates to the 14th century and hosts summer concerts. The area is also home to the restored apartments and manicured gardens of the Royal Castle.

Warsaw became the capital in 1596 and initially flourished as one of Europe’s most prosperous cities. In 1815, however, the Russians invaded the city, and, despite a series of rebellions, it was not until the outbreak of World War I that this control collapsed.

Warsaw again became the capital of an independent Poland in 1918, but the German Nazi invasion of 1939 meant this was to be short-lived. Infuriated by the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, the Nazis ordered the destruction of the city, leaving 850,000 Varsovians dead and 85% of the city in ruins.

Warsaw’s most lavish tribute to its favorite son is the achingly modern Chopin Museum. With interactive handsets to guide visitors through exhibits on the musician’s life, it’s a must for Chopin enthusiasts, but only 100 people are allowed into the museum at a time so tickets must be reserved online.

Krakowskie Przedmiecie Street is one of the best-known streets of Poland's capital city, surrounded by historic palaces, churches and manor-houses. It links the Old Town and Royal Castle to some of Warsaw's most notable institutions, including the Presidential Palace, Warsaw University, and the Polish Academy of Sciences.

Here you can find a mix of upscale dining, traditional Polish cuisine, and cozy cafes, ranging from fine dining to relaxed bars. Notable options include ELIXIR by Dom Wódki (fine Polish), U Wieniawy (Polish/European), Bubbles (wine bar), and historic spots like Café Bristol.

Other sites

Praga, across the river, was once a dangerous neighborhood and now boasts a lively, bohemian bar scene.

West of the New and Old towns is the former ghetto area, in which an estimated 380,000 Jews – one-third of Warsaw’s total population – were crammed from 1939 onwards. By the war’s end, the ghetto had been razed to the ground, with only around three hundred Jews and just one synagogue, the Noyk Synagogue. You can still have an idea of what Jewish Warsaw looked like on the miraculously untouched Próna street.

We didn’t have time to visit the Hala Mirowska market, but we have been told it is a historic, bustling market in Warsaw that offers fresh produce, flowers, and traditional goods. It serves as a major neighborhood landmark and shopping hub, featuring a mix of indoor shops and outdoor stalls near the city center.

Please, watch the Warsaw video recap included here.

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City center

ródmiecie (Downtown) is the heart of Warsaw, featuring a mix of Soviet-era architecture, such as the Palace of Culture & Science, and modern skyscrapers like the Varso Tower.

This section is the city’s central business, cultural, and nightlife hub, packed with restaurants, shopping centers, and major landmarks, including the National Museum and the Warsaw Uprising Museum.

Only a few hours?

If you only have a few hours to connect flights at Chopin airport, as we did, you can take bus number 175, which is wonderful way to explore the city quickly before jumping on your flight.

Ask the airport information desk agent for instructions, they will gladly show you where to take the bus across from the main building.

The bus goes from the airport, right through Downton Warsaw and right to the heart of Warsaw Old Town, stopping just by the National Theatre building.

You can buy the bus tickets from the driver, a machine at the bus stop and particularly useful ticket machines on the bus itself for less than a Euro or a US dollar.

The trip takes around 30 minutes, and it runs every 15–20 minutes between, as you can do some sightseeing on the way as it literally goes through most of center Warsaw.

Ask the driver for return hour. They are very friendly.

How to get there

LOT Polish Airlines provides no-stop service from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City to Warsaw, where you can connect to other cities by train or bus.

If you carry a US or European Union passport you do not need a visa, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Language

Polish is the official language, but English is widely spoken and understood in many cities and tourist destinations.

Where to Stay

Warsaw offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget. You can stay at the old town, but if you want to save some money you might want to choose accommodation nearby.

Poland is one of the most affordable countries in Europe, with budget-friendly options for food, lodging, transportation, and activities—making it easy to enjoy the city without stretching your wallet.

Visit Poland.travel for more information.

Currency

Although Poland is a member of the European Union, the zloty remains the country’s official currency and legal tender.

The Euro might be adopted sometime, so now is a wonderful time to visit while prices remain relatively low.

Follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit your money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.