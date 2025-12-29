lunes 29  de  diciembre 2025
Winter carnival is approaching in Quebec City

This historic Canadian city celebrates winter each February with music, food, and outdoor adventure

Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Widely regarded as one of the most charming cities in the Americas, Quebec City is preparing to welcome winter with its iconic Winter Carnival, held every February. The event transforms the city into a lively playground of snow, ice, and culture, offering visitors countless ways to embrace the cold season.

Already captivating with its French-inspired architecture and cobblestone streets, Quebec City blends winter sports, cultural activities, and gastronomy during the carnival, scheduled this year from February 6 to 9. Highlights include an ice palace, an amusement park with icy slides and snow-covered hills, and outdoor activities such as snowmobiling and skiing for both beginners and experienced enthusiasts.

The festivities also feature live music, outdoor dancing—some events held under heated tents—and a colorful parade of floats showcasing futuristic designs. More information is available at www.carnaval.qc.ca.

Just outside the city, where snowfall is abundant, ski lovers can head to Mont-Sainte-Anne, a modern winter resort offering 2,625 feet of elevation and more than 450 acres of skiable terrain.

Another must-see attraction is the Hôtel de Glace, a striking, temporary structure built entirely of ice. The hotel features uniquely designed rooms, a bar, and a game room, making it one of the region’s most memorable experiences.

How to Get There

Several airlines serve Quebec City from Miami with connections through New York, Montreal, or Toronto. During winter, travelers may also find more affordable nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa to enter Canada. Travelers using other travel documents should consult their local Canadian consular office for specific requirements.

Where to Stay

Quebec City offers a wide selection of hotels, guesthouses, and apartment rentals to suit every budget. For accommodation options and travel information, visit quebec-cite.com, available in French, English, and Spanish.

Save Money

To stretch your travel budget, avoid exchanging cash before or during your trip, as exchange services often charge high commissions.

Instead, use your ATM card upon arrival to access better international exchange rates. Check with your bank in advance regarding any international service fees.

ATM and credit cards are widely accepted in stores, restaurants, and hotels throughout the city.

