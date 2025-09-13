Wisconsin, the vibrant display of color in the fall season

Fall is right around the corner and it´s time to plan some trip to the north. Let’s say Door County , in Wisconsin , where the autumn season brings beautiful foliage colors.

Experience cooler temperatures and the vibrant display of yellows, oranges, and reds, against the blues of Green Bay and Lake Michigan along the Wisconsin peninsula, with the peak foliage typically occurring in the middle of October.

TRAVEL Fredericksburg, where history, orchards, wine, and peacefulness come together

Fall is a particularly fabulous time to drive along the colorful orchards, forests and shorelines that make the area famous in the country.

This wonderful scene only lasts a few weeks, but you can make plans for next time around. Mid-October is the best time to enjoy the natural beauty of the Fall season in Door County.

Stop at Sturgeon Bay and visit the Door County Maritime Museum and learn about its rich maritime roots.

Limestone outcroppings of the Niagara Escarpment are visible on both shores of the peninsula but are larger and more prominent on the Green Bay side as seen at the Bayshore Blufflands.

Drive up north and stop at the Peninsula State Park. Experience the sights and colors of fall in one of Wisconsin's most beautiful parks.

Sister Bay is one of the most charming towns in Door County. Here you will find Sister Bay Beach & Waterfront with scenic views, as well as plenty of restaurants and bars.

Traditional fish boils are an integral part of Door County culture. Early Scandinavian settlers brought the tradition from their homeland, and residents still carry on this custom today. This simple and satisfying meal is enhanced by each restaurant's own recipes, but most meals include fresh-caught Lake Michigan whitefish with tablespoons of melted butter, potatoes, and a slice of cherry pie for dessert.

Please, watch the Door County video recap here.

Tour the east side of the peninsula. Ride a wagon or walk over the natural causeway to visit the Cana Island, and visit Door County’s most iconic lighthouse, built in 1869.

If you've ever wondered why, exactly, the leaves go from green to orange (or yellow, or red), here it´s why:

Chlorophyll is what gives leaves their signature green color. During spring and summer, the ample daylight gives plants plenty of time in the sun, and they produce chlorophyll regularly.

Once fall hits, daylight hours become shorter, and plants get less sun as a result. Chlorophyll production slows down, which decreases the green pigment in the leaves. Other compounds present in the leaves, known as carotenoids and anthocyanins, are responsible for the changing colors that occur.

Visit Destination Door County website for more information on places to visit and well-stocked hotels where you can spend the night.

How to get there

Door County is only a few miles from Green Bay, where a modern airport is well-served with non-stops flights from Chicago, and several other U.S. cities, now including Ft. Myers in Florida.

Accommodation

Door Conty has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses along the peninsula.

We stayed at The Dörr Hotel, in Sister Bay, with the award-winning public relations firm Geiger & Associates.This is a modern three-year-old cozy hotel inspired by the Scandinavian history of Door County, with the Nordic hotel experience and kind, and helpful staff.