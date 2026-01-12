A Travel Guide to Visiting Greenland

Greenland is a truly unique travel destination, renowned for its vast, untouched Arctic wilderness, immense glaciers, extraordinary wildlife, and deep-rooted Inuit heritage. It is often seen as a place for adventurous travelers seeking raw nature, cultural immersion, and breathtaking scenery. However, even visitors who prefer a more relaxed experience can still enjoy Greenland’s natural beauty and vibrant local culture.

To better understand what the country has to offer, it’s worth exploring what travel-focused websites say about visiting Greenland.

The Government of Greenland Tourist Office, for example, recommends planning your trip by consulting the many informative articles available on its official website. Even if you already have a destination in mind, you’ll find plenty of inspiration for activities and experiences.

The website also helps travelers choose the best season for their visit, whether winter or summer. While Greenland is known for its cold climate, temperatures in the southern regions are milder during the summer months. From June to August, they can reach up to 12°C, making this period ideal for sightseeing, hiking, and coastal exploration.

Let´s see the top reasons to visit Greenland:

Spectacular Natural Phenomena: Greenland offers two stunning natural light shows depending on the season. The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are a magical display of vibrant colors, best viewed from September to April, particularly in areas with little light pollution like Kangerlussuaq or Sisimiut.

During the summer months (May to July), the Midnight Sun provides continuous daylight, bathing the icy landscapes in a golden, ethereal light and allowing for extended exploration time.

Immense Icy Landscapes: Home to the world's second-largest ice sheet, Greenland offers unparalleled access to glaciers and icebergs.

Ilulissat Icefjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see, famous for its massive icebergs that calve from the fast-moving Sermeq Kujalleq glacier. Boat tours, hiking trails, and helicopter excursions allow you to witness these natural wonders up close.

You can also trek directly on the ancient Greenland Ice Sheet itself in places like Kangerlussuaq, an experience that is hard to find elsewhere.

Unique Arctic Wildlife: The island is a haven for diverse Arctic fauna, with opportunities for authentic, natural encounters.

Whale watching is popular in the summer, with humpback, minke, and fin whales often spotted in the fjords of Disko Bay and off the coast of Nuuk.

On land, you might see musk oxen, reindeer, Arctic foxes, and various seabirds. The remote Northeast Greenland National Park (the world's largest national park) is a key habitat for polar bears and walruses.

Rich Inuit Culture and History: The vast majority of the population is Inuit, and their ancient traditions and deep respect for nature are a vital part of the Greenlandic experience.

Visit remote communities like Ittoqqortoormiit to witness a traditional hunting lifestyle.

Explore Viking ruins in South Greenland, such as the well-preserved Hvalsey Church.

The Greenland National Museum and Archives in the capital city of Nuuk displays 4,500 years of history, including the fascinating Qilakitsoq mummies.

Adventure Activities: Greenland is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise.

Kayaking through iceberg-choked fjords is a highlight (it's the birthplace of the kayak).

Dog sledding and snowmobiling are popular winter activities, offering a traditional way to traverse the frozen landscape.

You can also hike the challenging 100-mile Arctic Circle Trail from Kangerlussuaq to Sisimiut.

Nuuk

The biggest city in Greenland, Nuuk is unlike any other capital in the world. Its small population (less than 20,000 people) means there is little air pollution. Peak hour lasts for about 15 minutes. And from Nuuk’s modern city center, you can walk for just a couple of minutes to reach the shores of the Nuuk Fjord – one of the world’s largest fjord systems or drive less than 10 minutes to the base of the tall mountains that mark the entrance to an extensive backcountry. The views are unobstructed and unparalleled.

At the same time, Nuuk is home to gourmet restaurants, fashion boutiques, award-winning architecture, and several museums – including the living museum of Nuuk’s Colonial Harbour, where history and traditions remain strong in this vibrant and rapidly-growing city.

Gastronomy

Yet Greenland offers a rich and diverse culinary scene, we want to focus on traditional Greenlandic cuisine, which is another way to experience the country.

Greenlandic food is centered around local, wild ingredients from the land and sea, featuring seal, reindeer, muskox, and abundant seafood like Arctic char, cod, and shrimp, often prepared by boiling, drying, or eating raw, with Suaasat (a thick stew) as the national dish.

Language

The main and official language in Greenland is Greenlandic (Kalaallisut), an Inuit language spoken by the vast majority (85-90%) of the population, though Danish remains important in administration, and English is taught in schools.

Where to Stay

Greenland has a wide variety of accommodation options – from 4-star hotels, to apartments, to bed & breakfasts, to sheep farm stays, to hostels. You can even stay in an igloo during the winter. Many tour packages include transportation, lodging, and meals.

How to Get There

To fly to Greenland, you must first fly to Copenhagen, Denmark, or Reykjavik, Iceland, as there are no direct flights from North America, then take a connecting flight with airlines like Air Greenland or Icelandair to Greenland's main airports. United Airlines offers seasonal direct flights from Newark to Nuuk in the summer.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Greenlander consular office to have appropriate information.

All travelers must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond the date of departure from Greenland and at least one blank page.

Travelers with other passports should consult the nearest Greenland consulate.

Currency

The Danish krone is the official currency and legal tender of the country. Since some goods and services might be pricey, follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit your money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.