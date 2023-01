Guardia Costera de EEUU devuelve a 80 cubanos en fin de año

BREAKING: @USCG Cutter Richard Etheridge's crew repatriated 80 Cubans to #Cuba, Saturday. #DontTakeToTheSea



"These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous.” - Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada



Read: https://t.co/AaV2PmkRdz@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/FpOjxCIjEb