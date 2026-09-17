Are you ready for Germany's Fall Calendar?

MIAMI.- As summer fades, Germany ’s calendar turns toward a season shaped by harvests, folk traditions, music, literature, and changing light. From Munich’s beer tents to Berlin’s illuminated landmarks, fall brings a mix of long-established celebrations and contemporary cultural events to cities and regions across the country.

In Munich, Oktoberfest returns September 19 through October 4, at the Theresienwiese. The 191st edition will again combine Bavarian food and music with parades, amusement rides and beer served in the festival’s traditional tents. The celebration officially gets underway with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg.

Stuttgart follows with the Cannstatter Volksfest, September 25 through October 11. What began as a harvest festival has grown into one of Germany’s largest public celebrations. At Cannstatter Wasen, festival tents, amusement rides, food vendors, and regional specialties surround the historic Fruit Column, a reminder of the event’s agricultural origins.

Wine takes center stage farther west in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, where the German Grape Harvest Festival runs September 25 through October 12. The event celebrates the wine and culinary traditions of the Palatinate, with a historic wine village, regional food and live music adding to the atmosphere during one of the region’s busiest periods of the year.

The season takes a literary turn in Frankfurt from October 7 through 11, when the Frankfurt Book Fair brings authors, publishers, media professionals, and readers together from around the world. While the fair remains a major gathering for the international publishing industry, its public program also extends beyond the exhibition grounds with cultural events throughout the city.

Berlin offers quite a different take on the season. During the Festival of Lights, October 9 through 18, landmarks, historic buildings, streets, and public spaces will become canvases for light and video projections. The 2026 edition carries the theme “Colors of Love,” with installations presented across the capital after dark.

That same weekend, the historic center of Weimar will take on a distinctly local character during the Weimar Onion Market, October 9 through 11. Dating back centuries, the market has grown into Thuringia’s largest and oldest city festival, with onions at the heart of a celebration featuring market stalls, regional products, and entertainment.

In Bremen, the fall calendar stretches into November with the Freimarkt, October 16 through November 1. Dating to 1035, the nearly 1,000-year-old tradition is considered one of Germany’s longest-running folk festivals. More than 300 showmen and women are expected to fill the Bürgerweide and city center with rides, food stalls, and entertainment, while a smaller historic market adds another layer to the celebration.

Düsseldorf closes out the season’s major events with the New Fall Festival, October 29 through November 1. Concerts are held in some of the city’s distinctive cultural venues, giving the festival a setting that is as much a part of the experience as the music.

Düsseldorf is also preparing for a new transatlantic connection. Beginning April 21, 2027, La Compagnie is scheduled to operate nonstop, all-Business-Class service between New York-Newark and Düsseldorf five times a week.

Taken together, Germany’s fall calendar illustrates the variety of traditions that continue to shape life across the country—from harvest celebrations and centuries-old markets to international literature gatherings and contemporary light installations. For travelers, the season offers a way to see Germany through the events that bring its cities and regions to life.