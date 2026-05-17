From Museums to Midtown: How New York City Embraces the 2026 World Cup

New York and New Jersey are premier hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and the Big Apple is preparing to celebrate the occasion with extensive fan festivities across the city.

The region will host top-tier group stage matches—including Brazil, France, and England—at MetLife Stadium from June 13 to July 19, culminating in the World Cup Final.

TRAVEL Journey Through the Heights of the Aragonese Pyrenees

Walking through the streets of New York City, it’s clear that institutions and businesses alike are jumping aboard the World Cup “train.” From the Whitney Museum of American Art and the American Museum of Natural History to Rockefeller Center and El Museo del Barrio—along with hotels and restaurants—the city is fully embracing the moment.

Large sculptural soccer balls will be installed throughout the city as part of a public art program tied to the tournament.

Yes, New York—the challenging city—is getting ready. It’s not just about skyscrapers, heavy traffic, Broadway musicals, or museums, but about a way of life. You either love it or you don’t.

Enjoy the video recap we have included here.

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Whitney Museum

As the World Cup arrives in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art will expand its lineup of free days and nights, along with tournament-themed events, making it a key destination.

In addition to World Cup-inspired activities—music, artmaking, guided tours, and skyline terrace views—the museum presents the 82nd edition of the Whitney Biennial. The exhibition reflects the evolving currents of art in the United States, exploring not only what is being created, but also what it means to define something as “American” today.

“Be it Andy Warhol or Basquiat, who built their careers in New York, or the artists in the Biennial, the museum lets the city in,” said Benjamin Lipnick, Director of Tourism and Marketing at the Whitney. “You can see it in our galleries, through our windows, or out on our terraces.”

He added: “When people come to the Whitney, they also explore everything around it—walking the High Line, visiting Chelsea Market. These are experiences you can enjoy for free.”

Visitors can also attend workshops to learn painting, dance, and more—there is always something happening.

Admission is always free for visitors 25 and under and for Whitney members. Free entry and special programming for all ages are offered every Friday from 5–10 p.m. and on the second Sunday of each month.

Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History is a place where you can easily spend an entire day and still not see everything. With more than 40 exhibition halls, it covers dinosaurs, space, oceans, wildlife, human cultures, gems, insects, climate science, and evolution.

For the World Cup, the museum joins the celebration with a new exhibition, For the Win: Objects of Sports Excellence, part of a broader initiative titled World Cup, World Cultures: Celebrating the Community and Science of Sport.

The exhibition will feature sports artifacts from multiple disciplines, including soccer-related items connected to New York City FC.

Rockefeller Center

For decades, Rockefeller Center has stood as one of New York City’s most iconic landmarks. Its observation deck, Top of the Rock—located on floors 67 to 70—has been designated the Official Viewpoint and Ticket Holder Benefit for the tournament.

While the plaza below pulses with the energy of the World Cup, Top of the Rock offers a unique advantage above it all, with sweeping 360-degree views connecting fans to the city and the global stage.

Fan experiences will include live match screenings, while the iconic Rink will transform into a vibrant soccer pitch. The Channel Gardens will become a living tribute to the eight nations that have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy—Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain—and the legends behind those historic victories.

Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a “city within a city,” the complex includes 13 buildings, anchored by a 70-story tower and connected by an underground concourse.

El Museo del Barrio

Located along Museum Mile, El Museo del Barrio is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the artistic and cultural legacy of Puerto Ricans and Latin Americans in the United States.

“We are here to celebrate Latino and Latin American art, artists, and communities in New York, across the United States, and around the world,” said Lee Sessions, Permanent Collections Associate Curator.

Through its efforts to engage younger audiences, the museum is cultivating future generations of visitors while responding to the growing global interest in Caribbean and Latin American art.

In addition to temporary exhibitions, the museum houses a permanent collection of nearly 9,000 works and hosts cultural celebrations, festivals, concerts, lectures, and community events.

Current highlights include Sophie Rivera: Double Exposures and Jangueando: Recent Acquisitions, 2021–2025.

During the World Cup, El Museo del Barrio will celebrate global soccer culture through music, movement, and community, including a live screening of the final match in a festive, family-friendly setting.

The museum will also host one of the large sculptural soccer balls featured in the citywide public art program.

Broadway

Broadway in 2026 blends long-running hits—such as Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked—with film and television adaptations like Stranger Things and The Outsiders, alongside new productions competing for Tony Awards.

Among them is Buena Vista Social Club at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, inspired by true events and fiction. The musical tells the story of the legendary Cuban ensemble brought together by Ry Cooder, Nick Gold, and Juan de Marcos González.

During the World Cup, productions will offer themed souvenirs and merchandise featuring participating teams, particularly from Latin America.

Eateries

From neighborhood cafés to fine dining, New York City offers one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the world.

At Hotel Civilian, near Times Square, guests can enjoy panoramic views, live jazz, cocktails, and small plates at the Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge, all within a World Cup-themed atmosphere.

For dining, Becco—owned by Emmy Award-winning host Lidia Bastianich—remains a standout on Restaurant Row. Highlights include crispy baked shrimp with spicy tomato sauce, the sinfonia di paste, meatballs, and chocolate mousse cake with Amarena cherries.

For a meat-focused experience, Fogo de Chão in Midtown Manhattan delivers a classic Brazilian churrascaria setting, just minutes from Times Square, with multiple levels and private dining spaces ideal for gatherings during the tournament.

Where to Stay

New York City’s hotel scene is among the most dynamic and competitive in the world, driven by tourism, business travel, and global events like the World Cup.

We stayed at the recently opened Voco Times Square, located in the heart of the Theater District. The brand offers a modern, design-forward experience with comfort and prime Midtown access at a more accessible price point than traditional luxury hotels.

Its rooftop—one of Midtown’s newest—has quickly become a lively destination, offering sweeping views of Times Square, the Theater District, and even the Hudson River in the distance.

How to Get There

All major airlines serve the New York City area, including Delta Air Lines. Choose JFK for international flights, LaGuardia for the quickest access to Manhattan, or Newark for broader airline options and convenient rail connections.

While LaGuardia does not have a direct subway station, travelers can easily reach Manhattan by taking a taxi or ride service to the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue station and connecting to the subway.

Alternatively, a taxi or car service typically costs between $35 and $75, depending on time of day and demand.