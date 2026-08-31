Casadonna, Miami: Italian Inspiration with Distinctive Dishes of Its Own

There are hundreds of Italian restaurants across Greater Miami, ranging from casual pizzerias and delis to sophisticated fine-dining establishments. Casadonna occupies the upscale end of that spectrum, distinguished as much by its setting and design as by its cuisine.

The indoor area is housed inside the historic 1926 Mediterranean Revival Miami Women’s Club building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The combination of pleasant architecture and contemporary design gives the restaurant an immediate sense of place.

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Owned through a partnership between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, Casadonna features interiors by AD100 designer Ken Fulk. The design is clearly one of the restaurant’s strongest selling points: highly stylized, chic, sophisticated and exclusive. It is tailored to a fashionable Miami “see-and-be-seen” crowd, with a lively upscale hum that can approach nightlife energy during peak weekend dinner hours.

Outside, the garden environments and patio spaces were created by landscape designer Raymond Jungles. The outdoor area includes a remarkable bay-facing terrace and an open-air lounge just steps from the sparkling waters of Biscayne Bay.

The menu follows what might be described as a fresh seaside dolce vita, drawing on Italian coastal traditions while adding distinctive interpretations of its own.

For our visit, however, we were offered the Miami Spice Restaurant Months fixed-price menu, which in offered a $40 three-course brunch on Sundays and featured several dishes from the restaurant’s regular menu. A $40 lunch menu is available on Saturdays, while the $65 dinner menu is offered nightly through September as well.

The service team is attentive, although the restaurant’s high volume during busy periods can test consistency.

Starters

The August brunch menu offered a choice of Hamachi crudo with pepperoncini relish and extra virgin olive oil; Baby Gem Caesar with Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon and garlic breadcrumbs; calamari fritti with zucchini, cherry pepper and lemon-caper aioli; or beef tartare with roasted red pepper, mustard seed and grilled focaccia, with a $5 supplement.

We chose the Hamachi crudo and calamari fritti.

Interestingly, the crudo uses Japanese Hamachi, a small reminder that Casadonna’s Italian inspiration is not confined strictly to Italy. It is a light and elegant appetizer featuring thinly sliced raw yellowtail with a buttery, mild and clean flavor.

The fish is dressed with a savory, tangy pepperoncini relish and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. The combination balances the richness of the fish with a refreshing acidity and a subtle touch of heat from the pepperoncini.

The calamari fritti is a more traditional hot appetizer, pairing crispy fried calamari with fried zucchini and cherry peppers, accompanied by a creamy lemon-caper aioli.

Enjoy video recap about Casadonna we have included here.

Main Courses

One disappointment with the August brunch menu was the absence of pasta, perhaps the dish most closely associated with the Italian dining experience.

September’s Miami Spice dinner menu includes pasta, with Mezze Rigatoni Amatriciana with guanciale, tomato and whipped ricotta.

The August brunch selections included Omelette Florentine with baby spinach, tomato, Gruyère and potatoes; Smoked Salmon Pizza with chive-mascarpone cream, capers and shaved onion; Roasted Porchetta Sandwich with shaved fennel, garlic aioli and grilled ciabatta; Grilled Salmon & Grain Bowl with quinoa, herbs, cucumber and harissa vinaigrette; and Steak & Eggs with potatoes and sauce au poivre, with an $8 supplement.

We chose Smoked Salmon Pizza and the premium Roasted Porchetta Sandwich.

The Smoked Salmon Pizza is Casadonna’s interpretation of pizza, with a thin, flatbread-style crust spread with rich chive-mascarpone cream and topped with smoked salmon, capers and shaved red onion.

Because the delicate smoked salmon and mascarpone are added after baking, the dough should ideally be cooked completely before the toppings are placed on it. In our case, the crust would have benefited from a little more time in the oven to achieve the light, crisp finish expected for a pizza.

The Roasted Porchetta Sandwich takes a traditionally casual Italian preparation and elevates it with premium ingredients and careful cooking. The boneless pork undergoes a lengthy slow-roasting process and is seasoned with classic flavors including fennel, garlic and rosemary. The result is tender, flavorful meat served on grilled ciabatta with garlic aioli, shaved fennel and golden, crisp French fries.

Both dishes pair naturally with an Italian beer or a savory Chianti.

Dessert

The Italian theme continues through dessert, with a choice of Chocolate Budino or Seasonal Gelato.

The Chocolate Budino is a rich chocolate custard served with crisped rice crumbs and salted caramel sauce, creating a combination of creamy, sweet and slightly salty flavors.

The seasonal gelato offered a lighter alternative, with a creamy texture and a refreshing citrus note.

For information about Casadonna’s September Miami Spice menus, visit CasadonnaMiami.

Casadonna delivers a premium Miami dining experience by blending contemporary flair with traditional Italian influences. Its sophisticated design and waterfront setting give the restaurant a distinctive identity, while the Miami Spice menu provides an opportunity to experience its cuisine at a more accessible price point.

Casadonna

1737 North Bayshore Drive

Miami, Florida

305-475-2272

Valet parking available.