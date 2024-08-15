domingo 18  de  agosto 2024
Colorado, fall is around the corner

A four-season state, Colorado offers breathtaking scenic landscapes, recreational activities, arts and flavorful cuisine

Colorado, Grand Junction.

Colorado, Grand Junction.

Courtesy of Visit Grand Junction
Breckenridge, Colorado, Oktoberfest.

Breckenridge, Colorado, Oktoberfest.

Courtesy of Breckenridge Tourism Office
Colorado.

Colorado.

Pixabay
Colorado.

Colorado.

Pixabay
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Widely known as a world-class ski destination, Colorado is a four-season state offering breathtaking scenic landscapes, recreational activities, arts and flavorful cuisine.

Yes, fall is around the corner, and you might want to make arrangements on time: hiking, biking, horseback riding and driving on colorful trails or road trip along aspen-lined roads including Colorado’s 26 Scenic and Historic Byways.

Breckenridge, Colorado.
Adventures

  • Go Birding at Pawnee National Grassland (Ault): On the state’s eastern plains, dramatic windswept vistas welcome visitors to Pawnee National Grassland, an expanse of nearly 200,000 acres where they’ll spot many birds species unseen elsewhere. The conservation area is home to Colorado’s state bird (the lark bunting) and unique high-plains bird species. Other Colorado critters such as pronghorns and swift foxes are also found throughout.
  • Take a Fall Foliage Gold Belt Jeep Tour (Cañon City): In September and October, climb 5,000 feet above Cañon City on a Colorado Jeep Tour to see the mighty aspens changing color throughout one of America’s Greatest Gold Camps. This tour follows the Cripple Creek and Florence Railroad route, built in 1894, past abandoned mines and a state-of-the-art open-pit gold mine that is still in use today and is the world’s 4th largest gold mine.
  • Ride the Rails to the Top of Pikes Peak (Colorado Springs): What’s better than a view from the top? The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, America’s highest railway, takes guests up Pikes Peak topping out at a height of 14,115 feet and offering stunning Colorado mountain views and some of the country's best fall foliage landscapes.
  • Stand Up Paddleboard on Lake Dillon (Frisco): Stand up paddle board (SUP) through the uninhabited islands of Lake Dillon Reservoir on a guided adventure with Colorado Adventure Guides. The Frisco Bay area boasts a stunning mountain backdrop, abundant wildlife, and great views of the area's fall foliage. Close to the protected shoreline, families and groups enjoy learning to paddle while exploring.
  • Hike the World’s Largest Flat-Top Mountain (Grand Junction): Among Grand Junction’s spectacular red cliffs and winding canyons, visitors can marvel at the 11,000-foot Grand Mesa, the world’s largest flat-top mountain, which boasts more than 300 lakes. At 350,000 acres, the Mesa is graced with deep forests of aspens set against Colorado pine, spruce and fir and offers breathtaking ranges of fall colors. Crag Crest Trail offers a high alpine hike atop the spine of the Mesa, perfect for fall color viewing.
  • Fish at Lake San Cristobal (Lake City): Enjoy the state’s second largest natural lake against the backdrop of vibrant aspen trees. This deep blue jewel is rich with trout, and the area’s best kept secret is that fall is the best time of year to go fishing, as fewer anglers are out and fish begin to bulk up for the winter. After a long day out on the water, visitors can head to the south end of the lake, in the Red Gulch Day Use Area, for dynamic views.
  • Saddle Up at Sundance Trail Guest Ranch (Red Feather Lakes): A short two-hour drive from Denver, Sundance Trail Guest Ranch is a cowboy heaven nestled in the Rocky Mountains. One of the smaller and boutique ranches, visitors can create an autumnal adventure with add-on activities such as horseback riding, fishing and disc golf. A hot tub, western-style meals and limitless cookies await. An added bonus? The ranch is pet-friendly—so Fido is welcome to tag along for free.
  • Bike Gold Level Trails Amongst the Golden Leaves (Snowmass Village, CO):Tucked into one of the most beautiful and accessible parts of the Rocky Mountains, Snowmass is the launching pad for accessing over 75 miles of ultra-scenic mountain biking and road cycling surrounded by brilliant gold aspen leaves. The destination and surrounding Roaring Fork Valley is an International Mountain Bicycling Association designated IMBA Gold-Level Ride Center.
  • Soar Above The Leaves in A Hot Air Balloon (Steamboat Springs): Offering stunning views of the Steamboat Springs area, the Flat Top Mountains and Hahn's Peak, an inactive volcano, Wild West Adventures in Steamboat offers incredible fall hot air balloon rides. Early morning flights include a champagne ceremony after the flight and a personalized flight certificate.

Fall Road Trips

  • Highway of Legends (Trinidad and Walsenberg): The majestic mountain ranges in southern Colorado are full of outdoor recreational opportunities such as hiking, biking, fishing and boating, and the Scenic Highway of Legends, also an EV Byway, can lead visitors there. Start in Trinidad or Walsenburg for an 82-mile scenic drive through quaint small towns in picturesque valleys of Spanish Peaks Country. Travelers will find trails filled with color and the most unforgettable mountain scenery, with glimmering lakes and little eateries along the way. Trinidad and the surrounding area offer many fun fall events including parades and music festivals, or just enjoy a stroll through town and peek in the many unique shops in the historic downtown area.
  • Kebler Pass (Crested Butte): One of the most famous drives for leaf peeping is the drive over Kebler Pass to Marble and the Crystal River Valley as the drive is home to the largest aspen grove in the United States. Head north on Whiterock Avenue out of Crested Butte and continue this road as it turns into County Road 12. One of the best places to stop and take in the views is across from Horse Ranch Park. This stop offers breathtaking views of the scenic landscapes of the Anthracite Mountain Range. The pocket of reds, yellows and golds in this area is one view not to miss.
  • Kenosha Pass (Conifer and South Park): TV fans recognize the name South Park from the eponymous animated series. This drive connects South Park and Conifer via the high-altitude Kenosha Pass, which is wide and well maintained, with easily navigated turns. It is one of the best drives in Colorado to view autumn's leaves — vibrant reds and glowing yellows of the aspen woodlands are a striking contrast to the ponderosa pines and Douglas firs around Conifer. The pass eventually spills out into the high grassland basin of South Park, where unobstructed views of the Mosquito Range peaks appear in the west.
  • Top of the Rockies EV, Scenic & Historic Byway (Minturn, Copper Mountain, Leadville, Twin Lakes and Aspen): At elevations around 10,000 feet, leaves change first in Leadville and Twin Lakes, usually peaking mid- to late September. The Top of the Rockies Scenic Byway offers spectacular views of golden aspen groves and large glacial lakes, especially from Twin Lakes to the summit of Independence Pass. The Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad rides up into the San Isabel National Forest, where the mountains are ablaze with yellow, orange and red. Halfmoon Packing & Outfitting offers horseback, wagon and stagecoach rides as well as overnight trips featuring some of the most spectacular mountain views in the area. Visitors can soar high above the valley on the Top of the Rockies Zipline to experience fall foliage at an elevation of 11,200 feet with views of Colorado’s highest peaks. Leadville’s Cemetery, Ghost, and Safari Tours offers a new view on Leadville’s history and its past residents.

Haunted Spots

  • Ashcroft Ghost Town (Aspen): Once home to two newspapers (even Denver only has one!), 20 saloons, a school and many private homes, Ashcroft faded before the turn of the century. Only 10 miles from Aspen, take a guided tour of a dozen or so buildings preserved by the Aspen Historical Society, including the jail, livery stable and a couple saloons. Tour nearby Aspen’s creepy past on the DarkSide Tour.
  • Black Monarch Hotel (Victor): In the late 1800s during the town of Victor's heyday, what was then called the Monarch Hotel served miners and international travelers as the Gold Rush fueled their indiscretions. Today, visitors enjoy this renovated boutique hotel and its paranormal activity. Those working the hotel bar have reported strange sights that they cannot explain, including a woman's silhouette in the window when no one was there and the sounds of women laughing and men yelling in the middle of the night. Victor is the site of the Colorado Labor Wars, innumerable Gold Rush era murders and industrial accidents, so it’s said to be one of the most haunted cities in Colorado.
  • Central City Masonic Cemetery (Central City): Unexplained orbs of light mar photographs taken at this Central City cemetery at night, and a little boy has been seen following visitors around the grounds, ducking behind trees whenever they try to talk to him. Another strange character — a woman in black — appears twice a year and places columbines on the grave of resident John Edward Cameron. Any attempts to find out more about this mysterious woman have been fruitless — she vanishes into thin air when visitors approach. While wandering the cemetery after dark is trespassing and not recommended, the Gilpin County Historical Society leads Creepy Crawls around the city's ghostiest sites each October.
  • Cheesman Park (Denver): Perhaps the most chilling of Denver’s haunted spots is Cheesman Park, the graveyard-turned-public-park that inspired the movie “Poltergeist.” When the area was converted from a graveyard to a park in the late 1800s, a half-hearted attempt was made to relocate the bodies. It is believed that many remain buried beneath the park, and the surrounding houses are rumored to get visits from spirits. One particularly haunted house, The Henry Treat Rogers Mansion, has since been demolished, but not before inspiring the story The Changeling, which author Russell Hunter based on real-life events he experienced while living there. Immerse in dark-side exploration with Denver’s Rocky Mountain Paranormal Research Society, which ups the ante with haunted tours hosted by real paranormal claims investigators.
  • Hotel Colorado (Glenwood Springs): This 1893 Glenwood Springs accommodation is known as one of the state’s most haunted thanks to the paranormal activity that takes place under its roof. Both guests and staff have reported getting goosebumps at the sound of a woman wailing, and the lights are known to flicker unexpectedly. Hotel Colorado's eeriness is ramped up by the fact that the basement was once used as a crematorium for World War II military personnel.
  • Phantom Canyon Road (Cripple Creek): Not for the faint of heart, Phantom Canyon Road is a detour off the Gold Belt Tour byway and the former route of the Florence and Cripple Creek Railroad. The drive itself is thrilling as the narrow, unpaved road climbs 4,000 feet in elevation, twisting and turning through eerie mountain tunnels and the centuries-old ghost towns of Wilbur, Adelaide and Glenbrook. As travelers near Cripple Creek, they may spot the specters who give the road its name — particularly the ghost of a uniformed 1890s prison inmate who was spotted walking the railway days after he was executed.
  • The Stanley Hotel (Estes Park): Stephen King got the idea for “The Shining” while staying at this sprawling, more-than-a-century-old hotel in Estes Park, where children’s laughter is often heard in deserted hallways and ghostly strains of piano music emanate from the empty ballroom. There’s no shortage of spooky inspiration at the Stanley Hotel; in fact, the hotel is so haunted, they offer a Spirited Night Tour that takes visitors to some of the creepiest areas of the hotel. The Shining Tour, is one of their newest tours that includes a lot of Stephen King, a bit of history, and a whole lot of stories of the spirited variety.

Fall Festivals

  • Palisade Peach Festival, Aug. 16-17 (Palisade): The renowned Palisade peaches are at their finest during Peach Festival weekend. The 56th Annual Peach Festival includes orchard tours, peach cuisine demos, peach eating contests, a BBQ contest, live music, paddle boarding for peaches and much more. This year, Palisade is bringing back a more than century old celebration, Peach Days (Aug. 8-18), which the Palisade Peach Festival is a part of. Palisade Peach Days is a 10 day celebration of the best peaches in the world with various events and activities.
  • Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 24 (Olathe): This year’s 34th annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival offers a full day of fun with lots of sweet corn to devour. A beer and wine garden will be present at the event in addition to booths from local vendors. There are also numerous activities for kids and adults to enjoy including corn eating competitions, games, facepainting and live musical performances as well as a new 5K run/walk.
  • Rocky Ford Melons, Aug. and Sept. (Rocky Ford): Big melons are big business in the tiny agricultural town of Rocky Ford. Farmers ship juicy cantaloupe and watermelons nationwide. In August and September, roadside stands along Hwy. 50 are open for business. Each August the town hosts the annual Arkansas Valley Fair, during which time locals celebrate the diverse cultures of the area and outstanding agricultural community with horse races, stock shows, a carnival and rodeo, fiesta and Watermelon Days are also special parts of the celebration.
  • Greeley Potato Days, Sept. 14 (Greeley): The annual Greeley Potato Days celebration in September goes beyond feasting on the versatile spud with living history activities like blacksmithing and adobe brick making, swing dancers, live music and appearances by the Potato King and Queen. Treats for sale include baked potatoes with your choice of delicious toppings, root beer floats, popcorn and a variety of homemade delights.
  • Pueblo’s 30th Chile & Frijoles Festival, Sept. 20-22 (Pueblo): To celebrate the city’s harvest of its best-loved crop, the Pueblo green chile, the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival includes cooking demonstrations, musical performances, a jalapeño-eating contest, a chili and salsa showdown, a farmers market and chile roasting, a Balloon Fest and more.

Fall Festivities

  • Telluride Film Festival, Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 (Telluride): Each Labor Day weekend, the tiny mountain village of Telluride triples in size. Swells of passionate film enthusiasts flood the town for four days of total cinematic immersion, embarking on a viewing odyssey, blissfully spending entire days in flickering dark rooms. The Telluride Film Festival takes great pains to remain not a competition, but a celebration of the best in film—past, present and future—from all around the world.
  • Breckenridge Oktoberfest, Sept. 13-15 (Breckenridge): Visitors break out their lederhosen and best Bavarian attire for Breckenridge Oktoberfest on the town’s historic Main Street. The 28th annual Breckenridge Oktoberfest, presented by Breckenridge Brewery, will blend cherished traditions with exclusive collectible steins. In addition to Breckenridge Brewery beer, guests can enjoy a selection of wines and cocktails, along with traditional German food and classic festival fare.
  • Cherry CreektoberFest, Sept. 20-21 (Denver): Join Cherry Creek North for the first-ever Cherry CreektoberFest in collaboration with the German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter. This upscale celebration brings German-themed festivities to life amidst the sophisticated charm of Cherry Creek North. Enjoy live music and a beautiful setting, with premium vendors offering food, drink and textiles.
  • Life Time The Rad Dirt Fest, Sept. 28 (Trinidad): To help usher in the coming fall, Trinidad will host Life Time The Rad Dirt Fest. Deep in the Southern Colorado plateau lies an untouched plethora of gravel unlike any other. The towering Spanish Peaks and expansive mesas serve as the autumn backdrop for gravel cyclists to compete on three wildly scenic rolling gravel courses.
  • Tarantula Fest, Sept. 27-28 (La Junta): Each fall, large numbers of tarantulas skitter across the landscape in La Junta and southeast Colorado. While this phenomenon has traditionally been called a migration, it’s actually an annual mating ritual performed by male tarantulas who roam across the 443,000-plus acres on the Comanche National Grassland. The mating season starts once the temperatures cool at night, which is typically around the start of September. The annual Tarantula Fest in Downtown La Junta includes a parade, vendors, education pavilion, tarantula tours and more.
  • Elk Fest, Sept. 28-29 (Estes Park): The beautifully haunting bugle of a bull elk is unmistakable, and every fall spectators head to Estes Park to experience the phenomenon. The elk gather there, at the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park, to show off for their ladies during the start of the rutting (breeding) season. At Elk Fest, visitors can learn about these beasts’ behavior, observe them in their natural habitat, participate in a bugling contest and experience Native American dancing, storytelling and music.
  • 30th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races, Oct. 26 (Manitou Springs): This year marks 30 years of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races. This tradition pays homage to the local legend of Emma who was buried atop Red Mountain, and after 20-30 years of heavy rains and erosion, her coffin came loose and slid down. For the past three decades in Manitou Springs, racers have been pushing coffins on wheels through the historic downtown, in tribute to Emma Crawford. With 4 pallbearer pushers and an Emma rider, they vie for fastest time on a 495 ft uphill racecourse for victory. With live music, food, drink, and much macabre revelry from one end of town to the other, there’s no mistaking that this is Manitou Springs' most raucous day of the year.
