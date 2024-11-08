viernes 8  de  noviembre 2024
PREMIACIÓN

Beyoncé lidera nominaciones a los Grammy 2025

La ceremonia de los Grammy se llevará a cabo el domingo 2 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles

La cantante Beyoncé observa durante un mitin de campaña con la candidata presidencial demócrata, la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, en el Shell Energy Stadium el 25 de octubre de 2024 en Houston, Texas.

La cantante Beyoncé observa durante un mitin de campaña con la candidata presidencial demócrata, la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris, en el Shell Energy Stadium el 25 de octubre de 2024 en Houston, Texas.

AFP/Justin Sullivan/Vía Getty Images
Por Alexandra Sucre

MIAMI.- La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación develó a los artistas que compiten por el codiciado gramófono en la 67ª edición de los premios Grammy. Y Beyoncé no solo ha conseguido 11 menciones, también se convirtió en la artista con más nominaciones en la historia de la premiación.

Queen B, quien acumula 32 trofeos, ha logrado conseguir 99 nominaciones durante su trayectoria artística.

Ha sido su exitoso y ecléctico álbum Cowboy Carter (2024) el que le permitió distribuir sus nominaciones en diversas categorías como cuatro nominaciones en la sección country, dos en pop, una en rap y una en Americana. No obstante, una vez más luchará por conquistar las generales álbum del año, grabación y canción del año por Texas Hold ‘Em.

Los organizadores aseveraron que el disco es un homenaje a las raíces afroestadounidenses en la música country.

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar y Post Malone con siete cada uno, y Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan y Taylor Swift con seis, le siguen a Bey.

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el domingo 2 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.

Nominados

Álbum del año

“New Blue Sun”, André 3000

“Cowboy Carter”, Beyoncé

“Short n’ Sweet”, Sabrina Carpenter

“BRAT”, Charli XCX

“Djesse Vol. 4”, Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft”, Billie Eilish

“Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”, Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department”, Taylor Swift

Grabación del año

“Now and Then”, The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em”, Beyoncé

“Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter

“360”, Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather”, Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan

“Fortnight”, Taylor Swift y Post Malone

Canción del año

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry y Mark Williams

“Birds of a Feather”, Billie Eilish O’Connell y FINNEAS

“Die with a Smile”, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars y Andrew Watt

“Fortnight”, Jack Antonoff, Austin Post y Taylor Swift

“Good Luck, Babe!”, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro y Justin Tranter

“Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please”, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff y Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em”, Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro y Raphael Saadiq

Mejor nuevo artista

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Compositor del año

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Mejor interpretación pop solista

“Bodyguard”, Beyoncé

“Espresso”, Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple”, Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather”, Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo

“us.”, Gracie Abrams con Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans”, Beyoncé con Post Malone

“Guess”, Charli XCX y Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine”, Ariana Grande, Brandy y Monica

“Die with a Smile”, Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars

Mejor interpretación de rap

“Enough (Miami)”, Cardi B

“When the Sun Shines Again”, Common y Pete Rock con Psdnuos

“Nissan Altima”, Doechii

“Houdini”, Eminem

“Like That”, Future y Metro Boomin con Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!”, GloRilla

“Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

Mejor álbum pop vocal

“Short n’ Sweet”, Sabrina Carpenter

“Hit Me Hard and Soft”, Billie Eilish”

“eternal sunshine”, Ariana Grande

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”, Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department”, Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum de rap

“Might Delete Later”, J. Cole

“The Auditorium, Vol. 1”, Common and Pete Rock

“Alligator Bites Never Heal”, Doechii

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)”, Eminem

“We Don’t Trust You”, Future y Metro Boomin

Mejor álbum de country

“Cowboy Carter”, Beyoncé; “F-1 Trillion”, Post Malone; “Deeper Well”, Kacey Musgraves; “Higher”, Chris Stapleton; “Whirlwind”, Lainey Wilson.

Mejor álbum de R&B

“11:11 (Deluxe)”, Chris Brown

“Vantablack”, Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge”, Muni Long

“Algorithm”, Lucky Dave; “Coming Home”, Usher.

Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica

“BRAT”, Charli XCX

“Three”, Four Tet

“Hyperdrama”, Justice

“Timeless”, KAYTRANADA

“Telos”, Zedd

Mejor álbum de rock

“Happiness Bastards”, the Black Crowes

“Romance”, Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors”, Green Day

“TANGK”, IDLES

“Dark Matter”, Pearl Jam

“Hackney Diamonds”, the Rolling Stones

“No Name”, Jack White

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

“Wild God”, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

“Charm”, Clairo

“The Collective”, Kim Gordon

“What Now”, Brittany Howard

“All Born Screaming”, St. Vincent

Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo

“So Glad to Know You”, Avery((asterisk))Sunshine

“En Route”, Durand Bernarr

“Bando Stone and the New World”, Childish Gambino

“Crash”, Kehlani

“Why Lawd?”, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxledge)

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal

“Journey in Black”, Christie Dashiell

“Wildflowers Vol. 1”, Kurt Elling y Sullivan Fortne

“A Joyful Holiday”, Samara Joy

“Milton + esperanza”, Milton Nascimento y esperanza spalding

“My Ideal”, Catherine Russell y Sean Mason

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

“Owl Song”, Ambrose Akinmusire featuring Bill Frisell and Herlin Riley

“Beyond this Place”, Kenny Barron featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins y Steve Nelson

“Remembrance”, Chick Corea y Béla Fleck

“Solo Game”, Sullivan Fortner

Mejor álbum de latin jazz

“Spain Forever Again”, Michel Camilo y Tomatito

“Cubop Lives!”, Zaccai Curtis

“COLLAB”, Hamilton de Holanda y Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Time And Again”, Eliane Elias

“El Trío: Live in Italy”, Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley y José Gola

“Cuba and Beyond”, Chucho Valdés y Royal Quartet

“As I Travel”, Donald Vega con Lewis Nash, John Patitucci y Luisito Quintero

Mejor álbum de pop vocal tradicional

“A Fleur de Peau”, Cyrille Aimée

“Visions”, Norah Jones

“Good Together”, Lake Street Dive

“Impossible Dream”, Aaron Lazar

“Christmas Wish”, Gregory Porter

Mejor álbum de góspel

“Covered Vol. 1”, Melvin Crispell III

“Choirmaster II (Live)”, Ricky Dillard

“Father’s Day”, Kirk Franklin

“Still Karen”, Karen Clark Sheard

“More Than This”, CeCe Winans

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

“Heart of a Human”, DOE

“When Wind Meets Fire”, Elevation Worship

“Child of God”, Forrest Frank

“Coat of Many Colors”, Brandon Lake

“The Maverick Way Complete”, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

Mejor álbum de pop latino

“Funk Generation”, Anitta

“El viaje”, Luis Fonsi

“García” Kany García

“Las mujeres ya no lloran”, Shakira

“Orquídeas”, Kali Uchis

Mejor álbum de música urbana latina

“nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana”, Bad Bunny

“Rayo”, J Balvin

“Ferxxocalipsis”, Feid

“Las letras ya no importan”, Residente

“att.”, Young Miko

Mejor álbum de rock o música alternativa latina

“Compita del destino”, El David Aguilar

“Pa’ tu cuerpa”, Cimafunk

“Autopoiética”, Mon Laferte

“Grasa”, Nathy Peluso

“¿Quién trae las cornetas?”, Rawayana

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana)

“Diamantes”, Chiquis

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1”, Carín León

“ÉXODO”, Peso Pluma

“De lejitos”, Jessi Uribe

Mejor álbum latino tropical

“MUEVENSE”, Marc Anthony, “Bailar”, Sheila E.

“Radio Güira”, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Alma, corazón y salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

“Vacilón Santiaguero”, Kiki Valera

Mejor interpretación de música global

“Raat Ki Rani”, Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere”, Jacob Collier con Anoushka Shankar y Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise”, Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá”, Sheila E. con Gloria Estefan y Mimy Succar

“Sunlight To My Soul”, Angélique Kidjo con Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira”, Masa Takumi con Ron Korb, Noshir Mody y Dale Edward Chung

Mejor álbum de reggae

“Take it Easy”, Collie Budz

“Party with Me”, Vybz Kartel

“Never Gets Late Here”, Shenseea

“Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)”, varios artistas

“Evolution”, the Wailers

Mejor interpretación de música africana

“Tomorrow”, Yemi Alade

“MMS”, Asake y Wizkid

“Sensational”, Chris Brown con Davido y Lojay

“Higher”, Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe”, Tems

Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía

“Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say”, Queen Sheba

“Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series”, Omari Hardwick

“Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In the Beginning was the Word”, Malik Yusef; “The Heart, the Mind, the Soul”, Tank and the Bangas

“The Seven Number Ones”, Mad Skillz

Mejor álbum de comedia

“Armageddon”, Ricky Gervais

“The Dreamer”, Dave Chappelle

“The Prisoner”, Jim Gaffigan

“Someday You’ll Die”, Nikki Glaser

“Where Was I”, Trevor Noah

Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual

“The Color Purple”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein”

“Saltburn”

“Twisters: The Album”

Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” de “Twisters”, Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs y Jonathan Singleton

“Better Place” de “Trolls Band Together”, Amy Allen, Shellback y Justin Timberlake

“Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”, Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”, Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

“Love Will Survive”, de “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”, Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve y Hans Zimmer

Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual

“American Fiction”, Laura Karpman

“Challengers”, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross

“The Color Purple”, Kris Bowers

“Dune: Part Two”, Hans Zimmer

“Shogun”, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross y Leopold Ross

Productor del año, no clásico

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Mejor video musical

“Tailor Swif”, A$AP Rocky

“360”, Charli XCX

“Houdini”, Eminem

“Not Like Us”, Kendrick Lamar

“Fortnight”, Taylor Swift con Post Malone

Mejor película musical

“American Symphony”

“June”

“Kings from Queens”

“Steven Van Zandt: Disciple”

“The Greatest Night in Pop”

