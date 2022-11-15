Grammy 2023: Lista de nominados
15 de noviembre de 2022 - 13:11
MIAMI.- La Academia de la Grabación anunció hoy, 15 de noviembre, los nominados para la 65 edición de los Grammy que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 5 de febrero en Los Ángeles.
FUENTE: REDACCIÓN
- Renaissance
- 30
- Voyage
- Un verano sin ti
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- In These Silent Days
- Music Of the Spheres
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Special
- Harry's House
Mejor interpretación pop en solitario
- Easy On me - Adele
- Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- As it was - Harry Styles
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
Mejor dúo o grupo pop
- Bam Bam - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
- My Universe - BTS, Coldplay
- Don't Shut me down - ABBA
- I Like you - Post Malone, Doja Cat
- Unholy - Sam Smith, Kim Petras
Mejor álbum pop
- Voyage - ABBA
- 30 - Adele
- Music of the spheres - Coldplay
- Special - Lizzo
- Harry's House - Harry Styles
Mejor canción de rap
- Pushing P
- God Did
- Wait For U
- The Heart Part 5
- Churchill Downs
Mejor álbum de rap
- God did - DJ Khaled
- I never liked you - Future
- Come home the kids miss you - Jack Harlow
- Mr Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Canción del año
- ABCDEFU - Gayle
- About damn time - Lizzo
- All too well - Taylor Swift
- As it was - Harry Styles
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- Break my soul - Beyonce
- Easy on me - Adele
- God Did - Dj Khaled
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That - Bonnie R
Mejor álbum latino pop
- Viajante - Fonseca
- Dharma+ - Sebastian Yatra
- De adentro pa' afuera - Camilo
- Pasieros - Ruben Blades & Boca Livre
- Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Mejor álbum latino de música urbana
- Trap Cake Vol.2 - Rauw Alejandro
- Un verano sin ti - Bad Bunny
- Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
- La 167 - Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tap - Maluma
Mejor álbum latino de rock alternativo
- Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
- El alimento - Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
- 1940 - Mon Laferte
- Los años salvajes - Fito Páez
Mejor álbum latino tropical
- Pa'Alla voy - Marc Anthony
- Quiero verte feliz - La Santa Cecilia
- Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
- Imágenes latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Legendario - Tito Nieves
- Lado A, Lado B - Victor Manuelle
Mejor soundtrack para medios visuales
- Encanto
- Top Gun
- Maverick
- Stranger Things
- Elvis
Mejor música para medio visuales
- The Batman
- Encanto
- No Time To Die
- The Powe Of The Dog
- Succession
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- Be Alive - King Richard
- Carolina - The Crawdads Sing
- Hold my hand - Top Gun: Maverick
- Keep Rising - The Woman King
- Nobody like u - Turning Red
- We don't talk about Bruno - Encanto
Mejor video
- As it was - Harry Styles
- The heart part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Yet to come - BTS
- Easy on me - Adele
Mejor filme musical
- Motomami - Rosalía & TikTok
- Billie Eilish Live at the O2
- Our World - Justin Bieber
- Adele One Night Only
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Grabación del año
- Easy on me - Adele
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Break my soul - Beyoncé
- Don't Shut me down - ABBA
- Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
- You and me on the rock - Brandi Carlile
- Woman - Doja Cat
- Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
- As it was - Harry Sytles
- About Damn Time - Lizzo
- The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Mejor nuevo artista
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg