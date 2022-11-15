Beyonce en la 63 ceremonia anual de los Grammy en Los Ángeles el 14 de marzo de 2021. Beyoncé está nominada a nueve Grammy incluyendo Grabación y Canción del año por Break My Soul además de álbum del año por Renaissance.

Grammy 2023: Lista de nominados

15 de noviembre de 2022 - 13:11

La Academia de la Grabación anunció hoy los nominados para la 65 edición de los Grammy que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 5 de febrero

MIAMI.- La Academia de la Grabación anunció hoy, 15 de noviembre, los nominados para la 65 edición de los Grammy que se llevarán a cabo el próximo 5 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

A continuación la lista de nominados:

Álbum del año

  • Renaissance
  • 30
  • Voyage
  • Un verano sin ti
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
  • In These Silent Days
  • Music Of the Spheres
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
  • Special
  • Harry's House

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario

  • Easy On me - Adele
  • Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
  • As it was - Harry Styles
  • About Damn Time - Lizzo

Mejor dúo o grupo pop

  • Bam Bam - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
  • My Universe - BTS, Coldplay
  • Don't Shut me down - ABBA
  • I Like you - Post Malone, Doja Cat
  • Unholy - Sam Smith, Kim Petras

Mejor álbum pop

  • Voyage - ABBA
  • 30 - Adele
  • Music of the spheres - Coldplay
  • Special - Lizzo
  • Harry's House - Harry Styles

Mejor canción de rap

  • Pushing P
  • God Did
  • Wait For U
  • The Heart Part 5
  • Churchill Downs

Mejor álbum de rap

  • God did - DJ Khaled
  • I never liked you - Future
  • Come home the kids miss you - Jack Harlow
  • Mr Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
  • It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Canción del año

  • ABCDEFU - Gayle
  • About damn time - Lizzo
  • All too well - Taylor Swift
  • As it was - Harry Styles
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
  • Break my soul - Beyonce
  • Easy on me - Adele
  • God Did - Dj Khaled
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
  • Just Like That - Bonnie R

Mejor álbum latino pop

  • Viajante - Fonseca
  • Dharma+ - Sebastian Yatra
  • De adentro pa' afuera - Camilo
  • Pasieros - Ruben Blades & Boca Livre
  • Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Mejor álbum latino de música urbana

  • Trap Cake Vol.2 - Rauw Alejandro
  • Un verano sin ti - Bad Bunny
  • Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
  • La 167 - Farruko
  • The Love & Sex Tap - Maluma

Mejor álbum latino de rock alternativo

  • Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
  • El alimento - Cimafunk
  • Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
  • 1940 - Mon Laferte
  • Los años salvajes - Fito Páez

Mejor álbum latino tropical

  • Pa'Alla voy - Marc Anthony
  • Quiero verte feliz - La Santa Cecilia
  • Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
  • Imágenes latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
  • Legendario - Tito Nieves
  • Lado A, Lado B - Victor Manuelle

Mejor soundtrack para medios visuales

  • Encanto
  • Top Gun
  • Maverick
  • Stranger Things
  • Elvis

Mejor música para medio visuales

  • The Batman
  • Encanto
  • No Time To Die
  • The Powe Of The Dog
  • Succession

Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales

  • Be Alive - King Richard
  • Carolina - The Crawdads Sing
  • Hold my hand - Top Gun: Maverick
  • Keep Rising - The Woman King
  • Nobody like u - Turning Red
  • We don't talk about Bruno - Encanto

Mejor video

  • As it was - Harry Styles
  • The heart part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Yet to come - BTS
  • Easy on me - Adele

Mejor filme musical

  • Motomami - Rosalía & TikTok
  • Billie Eilish Live at the O2
  • Our World - Justin Bieber
  • Adele One Night Only
  • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Grabación del año

  • Easy on me - Adele
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Break my soul - Beyoncé
  • Don't Shut me down - ABBA
  • Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
  • You and me on the rock - Brandi Carlile
  • Woman - Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
  • As it was - Harry Sytles
  • About Damn Time - Lizzo
  • The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • Domi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Maneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg
FUENTE: REDACCIÓN

