Lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2023

En esta imagen proporcionada por A24, de izquierda a derecha, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de, "Everything Everywhere All At Once". Los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine presentó la lista de nominados.

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Película británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Dirección

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Bill Nighy, Living

Actriz

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Debut británico

Charlotte Wells

Georgia Oakley

Marie Lidén

Katy Brand

Maia Kenworthy

Guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Película en lengua no inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Música original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Cinematografía

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Edición

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Diseño de vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Película animada

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: the Last Wish

Turning Red

Cortometraje británico

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Cortometraje británico animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

