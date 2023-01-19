Lista de nominados a los BAFTA 2023

LONDRES.- Los Premios de la Academia Británica de Cine 2023 (BAFTA) anunció este jueves la lista de nominados para su edición del 2023. Los ganadores serán revelados el 19 de febrero en una ceremonia en Londres.
Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Película británica
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Dirección
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Bill Nighy, Living
Actriz
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Debut británico
Charlotte Wells
Georgia Oakley
Marie Lidén
Katy Brand
Maia Kenworthy
Guion original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Guion adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Película en lengua no inglesa
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Música original
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Cinematografía
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire Of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Edición
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Diseño de vestuario
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Efectos visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Maquillaje y peinado
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Película animada
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: the Last Wish
Turning Red
Cortometraje británico
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Cortometraje británico animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
Documental
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
