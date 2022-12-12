lunes 12  de  diciembre 2022
CINE

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció hoy los nominados a la 80 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el 10 de enero

Una estatua de los Globos de Oro decora el escenario para la lectura de nominados a la 79a edición anual de premios el lunes 13 de diciembre de 2021 en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California.

Una estatua de los Globos de Oro decora el escenario para la lectura de nominados a la 79a edición anual de premios el lunes 13 de diciembre de 2021 en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California.

AP/Chris Pizzello
12 de diciembre de 2022 - 10:30

MIAMI.- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció hoy los nominados a la 80 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el próximo 10 de enero bajo la conducción del comediante Jerrod Carmichael.

La ceremonia, que no se transmitió el año pasado debido a la controversia en torno a la HFPA, volverá a NBC.

Lee además
En esta foto de archivo, los trofeos de los Globos de Oro se colocan en el escenario antes del anuncio de las nominaciones de la edición 77 en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills el 9 de diciembre de 2019.
CEREMONIA

Globos de Oro regresan a la TV en 2023
Brendan Fraser posa para los fotógrafos a su llegada al estreno de la película The Whale durante el Festival de Cine de Londres 2022 en Londres, el martes 11 de octubre de 2022. 
POLÉMICA

Brendan Fraser confirma su ausencia en los Globos de Oro

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Televisión

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenny Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam and Tommy"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam and Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

"Black Bird"

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus: Sicily"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, "Pam and Tommy"

Mejor serie de televisión, , musical o comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Cine

Mejor Película

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Mejor película dramática

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"TAR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

"RRR" (India)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

Mejor guión

Todd Field, "Tár"

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The Banshees of Inisherin, "Martin McDonagh"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Mejor canción original

"Carolina," Taylor Swift ("Where the Crawdads Sing")

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up," Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

"Naatu Naatu," Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia o musical

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Mejor película animada

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Mejor actor de película dramática

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Mejor actriz de película dramática

Cate Blanchett, "TAR"

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Mejor actriz de película, musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Mejor director

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

FUENTE: REDACCIÓN

Temas
Te puede interesar

Los Globos de Oro anuncia este lunes a sus nominados

Nick Carter rechaza acusaciones de abuso en su contra

Bad Bunny anuncia una pausa musical en 2023

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Esteban Lazo Henández intercambia con los congresistas del Partido Demócrata congresistas del Partido Demócrata James Patrick McGovern, Mark Pocan y Troy Anthony Carter, en el Capitolio de La Habana en Cuba .
POLÍTICA

Congresistas demócratas viajan a Cuba y se reúnen con funcionarios del régimen

Los representantes demócratas James McGovern, por Massachusetts; Mark Pocan, por Wisconsin; y Troy Carter, por Luisiana, se reunieron con el designado gobernante cubano, Miguel Díaz-Canel.
EEUU

Legisladores demócratas se reúnen con Díaz-Canel en Cuba

El dictador venezolano Nicolás Maduro.
Venezuela

El 83% de las ventas de Chevron irán al bolsillo del régimen

Vista parcial  del ayuntamiento de Miami.
FLORIDA

Miami, de regreso a la 'normalidad' tras la pandemia

Un supermercado Sedanos localizado en 1170 West 49th Street en Hialeah.
FLORIDA

Sedano's celebra Navidad con sorteos y regalos

Lo que se lee ahora
En esta foto de archivo, los trofeos de los Globos de Oro se colocan en el escenario antes del anuncio de las nominaciones de la edición 77 en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills el 9 de diciembre de 2019.
CEREMONIA

Los Globos de Oro anuncia este lunes a sus nominados

Te puede interesar

Cada año, las aseguradoras aumentan las tarifas de seguros.
FLORIDA

Congreso estatal discute cómo atender la maltrecha red de seguros de viviendas

Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Una nube de gas lacrimógeno rodea a los policías que intentan disipar a simpatizantes del destituido presidente Pedro Castillo, el domingo 11 de diciembre de 2022, en la plaza San Martín, en Lima. 
CRISIS POLÍTICA

Presidenta de Perú propone adelantar comicios ante protestas

En la imagen, tomada el 16 de mayo de 2019, un vendedor en un mercado de segunda mano cuenta billetes de bolívares en Maracaibo, Venezuela. Maracaibo es la segunda ciudad de Venezuela, que en su día fue el corazón de la floreciente industria petrolera nacional. 
PRONÓSTICO

Venezuela, entre las economías más miserables para 2023

En esta foto de archivo, los trofeos de los Globos de Oro se colocan en el escenario antes del anuncio de las nominaciones de la edición 77 en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills el 9 de diciembre de 2019.
CEREMONIA

Los Globos de Oro anuncia este lunes a sus nominados

Vista parcial  del ayuntamiento de Miami.
FLORIDA

Miami, de regreso a la 'normalidad' tras la pandemia