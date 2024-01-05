Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

MIAMI.- La temporada premios 2024 se prepara para dar inicio con la entrega de los Globos de Oro, galardón que reconoce lo mejor del cine y la televisión, y cuya gala es la tercera más importante después de los premios Óscar y los Emmy.
MIAMI.- La temporada premios 2024 se prepara para dar inicio con la entrega de los Globos de Oro, galardón que reconoce lo mejor del cine y la televisión, y cuya gala es la tercera más importante después de los premios Óscar y los Emmy.
En esta oportunidad, las películas Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, y Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan, se alzaron con el mayor número de nominaciones: nueve y ocho, respectivamente. Por su parte, en las categorías correspondientes a televisión, The Last of Us (HBO), Succession (HBO) y The Crown (Netflix) son las producciones que más se destacaron durante el 2023.
La ceremonia tendrá lugar el domingo 7 de enero a las 8:00 pm (hora del este), y se transmitirá en vivo por la cadena CBS, mientras que en streaming podrá disfrutarse por Paramount+ y en el app de CBS.
A continuación la lista de nominados en las principales categorías.
Mejor serie de drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Mejor actor- Serie de drama
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Mejor actriz- Serie de drama
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Mejor actor de reparto- Serie
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Abby Elliott, The Bear
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor serie de edición limitada
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Ali Wong, Beef
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada
Steven Yeun, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Mejor película- Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Mejor película- Comedia o musical
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Mejor actor- Película drama
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Mejor actriz- Película drama
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Mejor banda sonora de película
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Society of the Snow (España)
Fallen Leaves (Finlandia)
Past Lives (Estados Unidos)
Io capitano (Italia)
Mejor canción original de película
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I’m Just Ken by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)
Mejor película- Animación
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Suzume
Mejor guion
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall