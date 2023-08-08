Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2023

Lista de nominados, según MTV VMAs:

Video del año

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Artista del año

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Karol G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del año

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor artista nuevo

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

Mejor colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (aHappier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Mejor pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records

P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Mejor hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We the Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Mejor R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution

Mejor alternativo

blink-182 – “Edging” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records

Mejor rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Måneskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

Mejor latino

Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Rosalía – “Despechá” – Columbia Records

Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-pop

aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

Mejor afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

Video para bien

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)” – Netflix

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin

Actuación push del año

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

Febrero 2023: Armani White – “Goated” – Def Jam

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

Mejor dirección

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirigido por Tanu Muiño

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Dirigido por Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematografía por Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematografía por Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematografía por Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematografía por Rina Yang

Mejores efectos visuales

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen – Efectos visuales por Thomas Bailey y Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Chelsea Delfino y Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Efectos visuales por Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt y Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Efectos visuales por Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Efectos visuales por Parliament

Mejor coreografía

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” – Atlantic Records – Coreografía por Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Coreografía por Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen – Coreografía por Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Coreografía por (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Dirección de arte por Niko Philipides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editado por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editado por Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Editado por Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records – Editado por Sofia Kerpan y David Checel

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Editado por Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Editado por Chancler Haynes

