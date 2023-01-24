Lista de nominados a los Premios Óscar

Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas por los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn en Beverly Hills, California.
Lista completa de nominados
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor banda sonora original
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Mejor guion original
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Mejor corto de acción
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Mejor corto animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of D*cks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor guion adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Ian Stokell y Lesley Paterson
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Mejor canción original
Applause, de Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand, de "Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, de RRR
This Is A Life, de Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor documental
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Mejor corto documental
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Mejor película extranjera
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polonia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Mejor película animada
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Mejor diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejor montaje
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Mejores efectos visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelman
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
