Lista de nominados a los Premios Óscar

En esta imagen proporcionada por A24, de izquierda a derecha, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de, "Everything Everywhere All At Once". La película lidera la lista de nominaciones a los Premios Óscar.

NUEVA YORK.- La popular película independiente de multiversos y ciencia ficción Everything Everywhere All at Once (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo) encabezó el martes la lista de nominaciones a la 95a edición de los Premios Óscar al recibir 11 menciones.

La película dirigida por Daniel Scheinert y Daniel Kwan recibió nominaciones para la actriz Michelle Yeoh y mejor actor de reparto para Ke Huy Quan, entre otras, en un día en el que Hollywood honró espectáculos de la gran pantalla como Top Gun: Maverick y Avatar: The Way of Water y un año después de que un servicio de streaming ganara el premio a mejor película por primera vez.

Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas por los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn en Beverly Hills, California.

Lista completa de nominados

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor banda sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Mejor corto de acción

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of D*cks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Ian Stokell y Lesley Paterson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Mejor canción original

Applause, de Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand, de "Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, de RRR

This Is A Life, de Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor corto documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor película extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor montaje

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejores efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

