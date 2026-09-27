MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna lidera las nominaciones con Snoop Dogg como presentador

La ceremonia será transmitida en vivo desde el Teatro Peacock. En televisión podrá verse a través de CBS a partir de las 7:30 pm ET, con transmisión simultánea por MTV y streaming mediante Paramount+ Premium.
Uno de los protagonistas de la noche será Snoop Dogg, quien fue elegido como presentador de la ceremonia.
“MTV y los MTV Video Music Awards han formado parte de mi historia desde el principio”, afirmó Snoop Dogg. “Algunos de los momentos más importantes de mi carrera ocurrieron en ese escenario y en MTV; le dieron al hip hop un espacio para ser ruidoso, audaz y visto por todo el mundo”.
Quienes no puedan seguir la entrega en vivo podrán disfrutar de una repetición al día siguiente a través de Paramount+ y MTV.
Madonna encabeza las nominaciones
Madonna lidera este año la lista de nominados con 11 candidaturas, seguida de Taylor Swift, con nueve. Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter cuentan con siete nominaciones cada una.
Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson obtuvieron cinco nominaciones, mientras que LISA suma cuatro. Shakira y Tate McRae cuentan con tres candidaturas.
Taylor Swift también recibirá el MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, un nuevo reconocimiento destinado a destacar a artistas cuyo trabajo detrás de cámaras ha contribuido al desarrollo de los videos musicales y la narrativa visual. Se trata de la primera vez que este premio se entrega durante la gala.
Por su parte, la legendaria banda de rock Nirvana será homenajeada con el Video Vanguard Award, uno de los reconocimientos más importantes de los MTV VMAs.
Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026
Video del año
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Tears”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista del año
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Canción del año
BTS, “Swim”
Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, “Golden”
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”
Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Mejor artista nuevo
Bella Kay
CORTIS
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Mejor colaboración
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice, “Chains & Whips”
French Montana x Max B, “Ever Since U Left Me”
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, “Hard Part”
Mejor pop
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Charli xcx, “SS26”
LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drop dead”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor hip-hop
Cardi B featuring Kehlani, “Safe”
Don Toliver, “E85”
Drake, “Janice STFU”
Megan Thee Stallion, “LOVER GIRL”
Travis Scott, “DUMBO”
Tyler, The Creator, “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Mejor R&B
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
Chris Brown, “It Depends/Obvious”
Dave & Tems, “Raindance”
Justin Bieber, “YUKON”
Kehlani, “Folded”
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, “Is It a Crime”
Mejor alternativo
Geese, “Taxes”
mgk & Fred Durst, “FIX UR FACE”
Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”
Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”
SOMBR, “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala, “Dracula”
twenty one pilots, “Drag Path”
Mejor dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless, “New Religion”
Harry Styles, “Aperture”
Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNWAY”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
Slayyyter, “DANCE…”
Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”
Mejor latino
Anitta with Shakira, “Choka Choka”
Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”
Fuerza Regida, “TU SANCHO”
KAROL G, “Papasito”
Rosalía featuring Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “La Perla”
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, “LA VILLA”
Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”
Mejor K-pop
BLACKPINK, “JUMP”
BTS, “SWIM”
CORTIS, “REDRED”
KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”
LE SSERAFIM featuring j-hope of BTS, “SPAGHETTI”
LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Mejor country
Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”
Kacey Musgraves, “Dry Spell”
Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Luke Combs, “Back in the Saddle”
Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”
Stella Lefty, “Boston”
Tucker Wetmore, “Brunette”
Mejor dirección
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Taylor Swift, “Opalite”
Mejor dirección de arte
Charli xcx, “SS26”
Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
SOMBR, “My Body Isn’t Ready”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor cinematografía
A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY”
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor edición
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”
LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor coreografía
GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Harry Styles, “Dance No More”
KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejores efectos visuales
Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”
JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed”
Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.”
Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”