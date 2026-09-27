MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna lidera las nominaciones con Snoop Dogg como presentador

Madonna se presenta en el último concierto de The Celebration Tour, en la playa de Copacabana en Río de Janeiro, Brasil, el sábado 4 de mayo de 2024.

MÚSICA Taylor Swift anuncia el lanzamiento del sencillo "Patient Zero"

La ceremonia será transmitida en vivo desde el Teatro Peacock. En televisión podrá verse a través de CBS a partir de las 7:30 pm ET, con transmisión simultánea por MTV y streaming mediante Paramount+ Premium.

Uno de los protagonistas de la noche será Snoop Dogg, quien fue elegido como presentador de la ceremonia.

“MTV y los MTV Video Music Awards han formado parte de mi historia desde el principio”, afirmó Snoop Dogg. “Algunos de los momentos más importantes de mi carrera ocurrieron en ese escenario y en MTV; le dieron al hip hop un espacio para ser ruidoso, audaz y visto por todo el mundo”.

Quienes no puedan seguir la entrega en vivo podrán disfrutar de una repetición al día siguiente a través de Paramount+ y MTV.

Madonna encabeza las nominaciones

Madonna lidera este año la lista de nominados con 11 candidaturas, seguida de Taylor Swift, con nueve. Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter cuentan con siete nominaciones cada una.

Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson obtuvieron cinco nominaciones, mientras que LISA suma cuatro. Shakira y Tate McRae cuentan con tres candidaturas.

Taylor Swift también recibirá el MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, un nuevo reconocimiento destinado a destacar a artistas cuyo trabajo detrás de cámaras ha contribuido al desarrollo de los videos musicales y la narrativa visual. Se trata de la primera vez que este premio se entrega durante la gala.

Por su parte, la legendaria banda de rock Nirvana será homenajeada con el Video Vanguard Award, uno de los reconocimientos más importantes de los MTV VMAs.

Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026

Video del año

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Tears”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Artista del año

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Canción del año

BTS, “Swim”

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, “Golden”

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Mejor artista nuevo

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Mejor colaboración

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice, “Chains & Whips”

French Montana x Max B, “Ever Since U Left Me”

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, “Hard Part”

Mejor pop

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Charli xcx, “SS26”

LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drop dead”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor hip-hop

Cardi B featuring Kehlani, “Safe”

Don Toliver, “E85”

Drake, “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion, “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott, “DUMBO”

Tyler, The Creator, “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”

Mejor R&B

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

Chris Brown, “It Depends/Obvious”

Dave & Tems, “Raindance”

Justin Bieber, “YUKON”

Kehlani, “Folded”

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, “Is It a Crime”

Mejor alternativo

Geese, “Taxes”

mgk & Fred Durst, “FIX UR FACE”

Noah Kahan, “The Great Divide”

Olivia Rodrigo, “the cure”

SOMBR, “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala, “Dracula”

twenty one pilots, “Drag Path”

Mejor dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless, “New Religion”

Harry Styles, “Aperture”

Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNWAY”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

Slayyyter, “DANCE…”

Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”

Mejor latino

Anitta with Shakira, “Choka Choka”

Bad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL”

Fuerza Regida, “TU SANCHO”

KAROL G, “Papasito”

Rosalía featuring Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “La Perla”

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, “LA VILLA”

Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai”

Mejor K-pop

BLACKPINK, “JUMP”

BTS, “SWIM”

CORTIS, “REDRED”

KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”

LE SSERAFIM featuring j-hope of BTS, “SPAGHETTI”

LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Mejor country

Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves, “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Luke Combs, “Back in the Saddle”

Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”

Stella Lefty, “Boston”

Tucker Wetmore, “Brunette”

Mejor dirección

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Taylor Swift, “Opalite”

Mejor dirección de arte

Charli xcx, “SS26”

Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

SOMBR, “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor cinematografía

A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY”

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Shaboozey, “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor edición

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars, “I Just Might”

LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejor coreografía

GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Harry Styles, “Dance No More”

KATSEYE, “PINKY UP”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”

Mejores efectos visuales

Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me”

JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed”

Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.”

Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia”