Películas que trazaron la trayectoria de la actriz Maggie Smith

La actriz británica Maggie Smith en el escenario del Old Vic de Londres, el 8 de abril de 1970, durante un intermedio del ensayo de "The Beaux' Stratagem". Smith, que ganó un Oscar por "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" en 1969 además de destacar en los filmes de Harry Potter y la serie "Downton Abbey" ha fallecido a los 89 años.

Smith ganó un Óscar a la Mejor actriz de reparto por California Suite en 1978, Globos de Oro por California Suite y Room with a View y premios Bafta a la actriz principal por A Private Function, en 1984; A Room with a View, en 1986; y La solitaria pasión de Judith Hearne, en 1988.

También recibió nominaciones al Premio de la Academia como actriz de reparto en Othello, Travels with My Aunt, Room with a View y Gosford Park, y en los Bafta en Tea with Mussolini.

En el escenario, ganó un Tony en 1990 por Lettice and Lovage.

A continuación, una lista de las películas de Smith:

“Nowhere to Go” (“El botín de la muerte”), 1958

“Go to Blazes,” 1962

“The V.I.P.s” (“Hotel Internacional”), 1963

“The Pumpkin Eater” (“Siempre estoy sola”), 1964

“Othello” (“Otelo”), 1965

“Young Cassidy” (“El soñador rebelde”), 1965

“The Honey Pot” (“Mujeres en Venecia”), 1967

“Hot Millions” (“Un cerebro millonario”), 1968

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (“Los mejores años de Miss Brodie”), 1969

“Oh! What a Lovely War” (“¡Oh, qué guerra tan bonita!”), 1969

“Travels with My Aunt” (“Viajes con mi tía”), 1972

“Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing” (“Amores, penas y despecho”), 1973

“Murder by Death” (“Un cadáver a los postres”), 1976

“Death on the Nile” (“Muerte en el Nilo”), 1978

“California Suite”, 1978

“Quartet” (“Trampa passional”), 1981

“Clash of the Titans” (“Furia de titanes”), 1981

“Evil Under the Sun” (“Muerte bajo el sol”), 1982

“The Missionary” (“El misionero”), 1982

“Better Late Than Never” (“Ménage à trois”), 1983

“A Private Function” (“Función privada”), 1984

“Lily in Love” (Jugando para ganar”), 1984

“A Room with a View” (“Una habitación con vistas”), 1985

“The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne” (“La solitaria pasión de Judith Hearne”), 1987

“Hook” (“El capitán Garfio”), 1991

“Sister Act” (“Una monja de cuidado”), 1992

“Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” (“Sister Act 2: De vuelta al convento”), 1993

“The Secret Garden” (“El jardín secreto”), 1993

“Richard III” (“Ricardo III”), 1995

“The First Wives Club” (“El club de las primeras esposas”), 1996

“Washington Square” (“La heredera”), 1997

“Curtain Call” (“Llamada a escena”), 1999

“The Last September”, 1999

“Un tè con Mussolini” (“Té con Mussolini”), 1999

“Gosford Park (“Gosford Park: Crimen de medianoche”), 2001

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (“Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal”), 2001

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (“Harry Potter y la cámara secreta”), 2002

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” (“Clan Ya-Ya”), 2002

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (“Harry Potter y el prisionero de Azkaban”), 2004

“Ladies in Lavender” (“La última primavera”), 2004

“Keeping Mum” (“Secretos de familia”), 2005

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (“Harry Potter y el cáliz de fuego”), 2005

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (“Harry Potter y la Orden del Fénix”), 2007

“Becoming Jane” (“La joven Jane Austen”), 2007

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (“Harry Potter y el misterio del príncipe”), 2009

“From Time to Time” (“De una época a otra”), 2009

“Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang” (“La niñera mágica y el Big Bang”), 2010

“Gnomeo & Juliet” (“Gnomeo y Julieta”), 2011

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (“Harry Potter y las Reliquias de la Muerte: Parte 2”), 2011

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (“El exótico Hotel Marigold”), 2012

“Quartet” (“El cuarteto”), 2012

“My Old Lady” (“Mi casa en París”), 2014

“The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (“El nuevo exótico Hotel Marigold”), 2015

“The Lady in the Van”, 2015

“Gnomeo & Juliet 2: Sherlock Gnomes” (“Sherlock Gnomes”), 2018

“Downton Abbey”, 2019

“A Boy Called Christmas” (“El chico que salvó la Navidad”), 2021

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” (“Downton Abbey: Una nueva era”), 2022

“The Miracle Club” (“El club de los Milagros”), 2023

Películas para televisión

“Much Ado About Nothing”, 1967

“The Millionairess”, 1972

“Memento Mori”, 1992

“Suddenly, Last Summer” (“De repente, el último Verano”), 1993

“All the King’s Men”, 1999

“My House in Umbria” (“Mi casa en Umbria”), 2003

“Capturing Mary” ,2007

FUENTE: AP