Shohei Ohtani:



ONLY player in MLB with 30+ home runs.

1 of 2 players with OPS > 1.000.

Tied for league lead in triples (5).

Tied for league lead in RBI (68).



Oh, and he’s 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 127 Ks on the mound. pic.twitter.com/mV7XJPXfiq