Discover Belize: A Coastal Escape Beyond the Crowds

Belize is such an under-the-radar destination for many travelers; you will be amazed when you read about this destination.

Let’s see what the local tourist websites say about this coastal retreat.

Here accommodation ranges from rustic beach cabanas and jungle eco-lodges to luxury resorts, offering a laid-back, rather than large international chains. Popular areas include the Belize Barrier Reef, where the Reef Haven Belize is a laid-back, reef-front retreat designed for travelers looking to truly unplug, surrounded by turquoise waters and tropical scenery.

“Our programming is designed to feel natural, not scheduled—whether it’s moving with the sun through morning meditation, learning the rhythms of Garifuna drumming, or gathering around a bonfire at night. These are the moments that help guests slow down, connect, and truly stay present.” said Ravey Sanchez, General Manager.

And, when it comes to dining, the Reef Haven Belize highlights locally inspired flavors and relaxed coastal cuisine.

“Travelers today are seeking more than just a place to stay—they’re looking for experiences that feel real, grounded, and unhurried,” added Scott McArdle, Vice President of Hospitality.

If you’re planning to spend several days, you can share your stay with the Fort George Hotel & Spa, surrounded by stunning beaches, exotic rainforests, abundant wildlife, and lush vegetation.

The country

Located on the north-eastern coast of Central America, Belize is bordered by Mexico to the north and the Caribbean Sea to the east, where you find the Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest barrier reef in the world, behind Australia's Great Barrier Reef. This is a UNESCO-recognized World Heritage Site.

Belize is home to a rich variety of wildlife because of its geographical position and a wide range of climates and habitats for plant and animal life.

In Belize forest cover is around 56% of the total land area. The north of Belize consists mostly of flat, swampy coastal plains, in places heavily forested. The flora is highly diverse considering the small geographical area. The south contains the low mountain range of the Maya Mountains.

Belize City is the largest city in Belize, with a population of 64.000 people, the capital of the former British Honduras (as Belize was then named).

Yet, Belize is home to numerous significant Mayan ruins, like Caracol, Xunantunich, Lamanai, and Altun Ha, offering impressive temples, pyramids, and ceremonial centers for visitors to explore.

Language

The main and official language in English, but Spanish and Mayan are widely spoken.

How to Get There

Major airlines provide no-stop service from several US cities, including Miami.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 30 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Belizean consular office to have appropriate information.

All travelers must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond the date of departure from Belize and at least one blank page.

Currency

The Belize dollar is the official currency and legal tender of the country. Currency exchange fluctuates around two per US dollar.

Tourist spending in Belize is comparable to other Caribbean nations due to its similar, affordable, and tourism-dependent economy. However, if you want to save a few dollars DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit your money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.