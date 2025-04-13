Dominican airline Arajet makes Miami its first U.S. route

SANTO DOMINGO – Dominican airline Arajet is launching flights to Miami with attractive fares to Santo Domingo and connections to other Latin American cities.

“We are proud that Miami, with its international gateway to the Americas, is Arajet's first flight to the United States. This flight is another option for everyone to fly to the Dominican Republic,” stated Ralph Cutié, Director of Aviation for Miami-Dade County and General Manager of Miami International Airport (MIA).

“Last year we had our third consecutive record year, with 56 million passengers, and this new flight will help us increase those numbers,” Cutié emphasized.

Following the arrival of Arajet's first flight to MIA, the airline's co-founder and president, Victor Pacheco, stated, "It's a Dominican flag carrier that can offer lower fares to the diaspora, tourists, and also connect the Americas. It was a long-awaited dream that has become a reality today," he noted.

"Travel should be more affordable for everyone because everyone deserves to travel," he pointed out.

Minutes later, some 180 passengers boarded the aircraft bound for Santo Domingo, including a group of journalists and communicators who had the opportunity to check out the flight and enjoy the Caribbean tourist destination.

Indeed, Arajet offers new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, comfortable economy class seats, friendly service, and onboard snacks, including a selection of appetizers, and alcoholic beverages at affordable prices.

For example, ham and cheese croissant and soft drink for 7 dollars. You can pay in cash, by credit card, or by bank card.

For wine lovers, there are Chilean red Cabernet Sauvignon and white Sauvignon Blanc wines in 187.5 milliliter bottles for 6 dollars, as well as a good Dominican Presidente beer.

Tickets are on sale at arajet.com, and prices might fluctuate daily. You can select dates and destinations to pay the lowest available fare.

On June 13, the airline will begin flying between Punta Cana and Miami, and on June 16, it will fly to Newark, in the greater New York City area.

"From the basic ticket, which doesn't include check-in luggage, to the second fare, which includes one suitcase. And the third, which includes priority boarding," Pacheco explained.

Soon, with the launch of a new configuration, Arajet will offer Premium Economy with more space between seats and other amenities," he added.

Arajet's service to Miami and other cities facilitates access to South American cities at lower prices, after changing planes in Santo Domingo or Punta Cana: Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, San Salvador, Guatemala, San José, and Costa Rica.

Arajet is financed by Dominican capital, Bain Capital, as well as Griffin Global Asset Management. In just three years, the airline has positioned itself in the international market as the most successful low-cost airline.

In 2024, Arajet carried more than 1.2 million passengers, and with the entry of the United States, the number will increase to 1.7 million in 2025.

With a diverse landscape, featuring mountains, valleys, and beaches, and excellent hotel service, in addition to affordable prices, a friendly population, and political stability, the Dominican Republic is the most visited country in the Caribbean Sea basin and the fourth in all of the Americas, after the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In 2024, the Dominican Republic reported more than 11 million visitors.

