Un hombre gana $1 millón en la lotería con un billete de $20 que se encontró en la calle ¿Cómo sucedió?

MAN WINS $1 MILLION FROM FOUND $20 BILL



After finding a $20 bill in a car park, North Carolina carpenter Jerry Hicks bought an Extreme Cash scratch-off—and won $1 million.



Hicks took a lump-sum payout of $600,000 and plans to retire after 56 years of work.



He joked about… pic.twitter.com/srrPrAHmgz