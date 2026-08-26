Elia on the River: Italian flavors meet Miami waterfront flair

Miami’s long love affair with Italian food grows stronger by the day. From simple pizzas and handmade pastas to gourmet markets and Michelin-starred restaurants, the choices seem endless. Elia on the River takes a more upscale approach, offering a contemporary interpretation of Italian flavors in a lively waterfront setting.

The moment you walk in, it becomes clear that Elia is as much about atmosphere as it is about food. Located inside River Landing, the restaurant overlooks the Miami River and offers views toward Downtown Miami, with boats and yachts providing a constantly changing backdrop.

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Owned by Aden Hospitality Group, Elia features décor by Saladino Design Studios, and the design is one of the restaurant’s strongest features: Italian coastal romance filtered through a distinctly Miami sensibility.

Imported marble around the bar and service areas gives the interior a polished, luxurious appearance, while a large chandelier becomes particularly striking as daylight fades and the restaurant transitions into evening.

Outside, a pergola surrounded by tropical greenery creates an inviting setting for al fresco dining, with the Miami River as a backdrop.

The mood becomes livelier on nights when live music and DJs take over, attracting a younger, fashion-conscious crowd.

The menu draws largely from Southern Italy, with coastal influences evident throughout its selection of appetizers, pastas, pizzas, seafood, steaks and desserts.

Elia is also participating in Miami Spice Restaurant Months through September, offering a $65 three-course dinner Sunday through Thursday.

The regular menu begins with antipasti ranging from lightly breaded seafood ($26) and burrata with heirloom tomatoes and spices ($24) to traditional bruschetta ($16) and salmon and tuna tartare ($27). These dishes pair naturally with an Italian beer or a savory Chianti.

Service is generally attentive and polished, although it can become less consistent as the restaurant fills up during busy evenings.

A lighter way to begin is Elia’s contemporary interpretation of polpo. The charred octopus ($27) combines tender, smoky octopus with creamy ceci, or chickpea, purée, olives and the bright citrus-and-herb notes of salmoriglio, a traditional Southern Italian sauce.

Enjoy the video recap about Elia here.

The salad selection includes tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers and Parmigiano Reggiano ($18), an Elia Caesar with chickpeas ($22), and even a Greek salad with feta and cucumber ($18). Interestingly, the olive oil served at the table also comes from Greece, a small reminder that the restaurant’s Mediterranean influences extend beyond Italy.

The Land & Sea section offers another surprise: Kurobuta pork chop ($52), a Japanese breed descended from Berkshire pigs, alongside more familiar Italian-American choices such as chicken Parmesan ($39). Other options include grilled ribeye ($64), New York strip ($56), lamb chops ($54), grilled branzino ($46) and grilled salmon ($38).

The pizza selection ranges from the familiar pepperoni ($24) to the more adventurous Truffle Royale with caramelized pear and truffle ($32). The Dolce Inferno ($26) combines salami, Calabrian honey, tomatoes and stracciatella, the soft cheese made from mozzarella curds and cream.

We went directly to the pasta, perhaps the section most closely associated with the Italian dining experience. The spicy rigatoni ($32), made with Calabrian vodka sauce, pomodoro and basil, offers a familiar combination with a distinctly Southern Italian kick. The sauce was well balanced, although diners who prefer their pasta al dente may want to ask the server to have it prepared that way.

The truffle fettuccine ($64), meanwhile, is considerably richer, combining the complex, earthy flavor and woodsy aroma of truffle cream with Reggiano cheese, filet tips and additional truffle. The dish delivers an unmistakable truffle presence. At $64, however, whether it is worth the price is ultimately a matter of personal taste.

Desserts continue the Italian theme, with gelato and sorbet in flavors including mango, passion fruit, pistachio, vanilla and chocolate ($13 each), along with torta della nonna ($18).

The Pistachio Dream, a creative take on tiramisu ($25), caught our attention with its pistachio twist. For pistachio lovers, it proved to be a satisfying way to end the meal, although the pistachio largely takes over the coffee notes that define traditional tiramisu. The result is a contemporary interpretation that puts a distinctly nutty spin on the familiar Italian dessert.

Elia on the River succeeds in creating an experience that feels distinctly Miami, with a menu that takes inspiration from Italian culinary traditions while adding its own contemporary touches. The combination of polished surroundings and a lively atmosphere gives the restaurant an identity of its own. For diners looking for an Italian experience with a distinctly Miami character, Elia offers a compelling interpretation.

Elia on the River

1440 NW N River Drive, Suite 195

Miami, FL

Phone: (305) 904-4045

Parking available.