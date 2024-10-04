sábado 5  de  octubre 2024
TRAVEL

Elkhart Lake, a resort destination with history

This getaway spot seats on the side of a clear blue water lake where locals and visitors alike gather to relax and enjoy the weather during the summer

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNANDEZ / DLA
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
The Shore Club, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Shore Club, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
The Siebken’s Resort , Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Siebken’s Resort , Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Hennings Cheese Factory Wisconsin.

Henning's Cheese Factory Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Kettle Moraine State Forest, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Kettle Moraine State Forest, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Every town you go, you find history to learn from, and Elkhart Lake is not an exception. This resort destination, located a few miles from Milwaukee in Wisconsin, has a lot to tell. Here locals and visitors alike gather to relax and enjoy the weather by the clear blue waters of the lake during the summer.

Before the ‘times,’ the original inhabitants of the area, the Potawatomi Indians, believed the water of the lake to have curative powers like the Fountain of Youth Spaniard conquistadors never found in Florida.

Lee además
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
TRAVEL

Elkhart Lake, where beauty and relaxation meet
Catedral Basílica El Pilar y río Ebro.
TRAVEL

Aragon, jewel of the Spanish crown

History tells us the lake was so called because of its shape resembling an elk’s heart. And today, after so many years, the body of fresh water is still considered to be one of the cleanest in Wisconsin.

Embed

Searching for information, we learned the lake was popular among people from Milwaukee in the mid 1800’s. They used to travel to the area by horse and carriage.

In 1873 the village witnessed the arrival of the Milwaukee & Northern Railroad, and the train brought visitors and businesspeople from Chicago and Green Bay as well who saw an opportunity to develop the area.

Meanwhile, resorts, bars and restaurants took shape, so gambling did in the early 1900’s.

Today passenger trains no longer go by, but the railroad track remains regularly maintained.

The train used to pass by and stop on the corner of Lake Street, where a restored depot stands as a reminder of the town’s history.

Gambling

Gaming and speculation were illegal, but Elkhart Lake was praised as a gambler’s paradise: slot machines, roulette and poker attracted hundreds of visitors.

Finally, law enforcement was in place, Elkhart Lake’s famous Paddock Club was raided, and gambling equipment destroyed.

This is the history you can read on the walls of the Social Club, located at 283 Victorian Village Drive. This place witnessed raids by the police until the repeal of alcohol prohibition was ratified in the US in 1933 and the Wisconsin anti-gambling bill passed in 1945.

Races

From 1950-1952, Elkhart Lake transformed into a unique open road raceway, with thousands of cheering fans lining the roads behind wooden fences for safety.

However, there was a huge concern about public safety for thousands of spectators that used to gather in town, and the race circuit was closed.

Today you can still walk the route where legendary drivers, such as the great Phil Hill, used to race his C-type Jaguar, and notice the presence of historic markers designating the famous turns taken by him.

Nevertheless, people didn’t forget the race. So, in 1955, Road America opened a 14-turn racecourse only three miles from Elkhart Lake.

This is a permanent motorsport road course that currently hosts several race series, including major events with SCCA, INDYCAR, and NASCAR racing.

Resorts

Elkhart Lake´s early years is also linked to its resorts, and there are three of them that remain to tell us about history.

In 1886, German entrepreneurs Otto and Paulina Osthoff built the Otto Osthoff’s Hotel for 120 guests. Later, they added additional rooms, a dining space, an art deco bar, and the gambling devices then in-place in Elkhart Lake.

The resort was sold in 1989, and the new Osthoff Resort was built with spacious and luxurious accommodations, a state-of-the-art spa, restaurant, bars, a beautiful lakefront, beach, pond, gardens, and brick-walking path.

The Siebken’s Resort is another historic jewel in Elkhart Lake. It was opened by William Schwartz in 1883 as the three-story Belleview House to accommodate 75 guests.

In 1916, Herman Siebken purchased the hotel and renamed it Siebkens Resort. An annex building with 25 rooms was added not too long ago.

We also have The Shore Club, originally erected as the Rustic House hotel by William Schwartz in 1872.

The hotel was destroyed by fire, but it was rebuilt in 1891 and renamed The Schwartz Hotel in 1896.

In the 1980s, the hotel was known as Barefoot Bay and renamed Victorian Village Resort in 1999.

Today, the resort is known as The Shore Club.

How to get there

Elkhart Lake is located three hours’ drive from Chicago or 60 minutes’ drive from Milwaukee. You can either drive or hire a driver or take a bus to Sheboygan and a cab to the destination.

Chicago and Milwaukee airports are served by several airlines from Miami and major US cities.

Temas
Te puede interesar

All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Marcos Marzo, segundo desde la izquierda, habla con sus amigos que vinieron a despedirse de él luego de recibir la noticia de que obtuvo un permiso para viajar a Estados Unidos, en La Habana, Cuba, el miércoles 25 de enero de 2023. 
MIGRACIÓN

Biden anuncia fin del parole humanitario: ¿Qué opciones tendrán los beneficiarios tras su suspensión?

Machado anunció este viernes que Corina Yoris, filósofa y profesora universitaria, será la candidata para representarla en las elecciones presidenciales del 28 de julio en las que se enfrentará a Nicolás Maduro.  
VENEZUELA

María Corina Machado desmiente a Maduro sobre las "maletas Gucci"

La vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos y candidata demócrata, Kamala Harris.
ELECCIONES 2024

Harris pierde el apoyo de los bomberos; las lealtades sindicales cambiaron

El técnico del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, saluda al técnico del Fulham, Marco Silva, antes del encuentro de la Liga Premier, el sábado 5 de octubre del 2024.
Fútbol

Aficionados del City expresan su deseo de que Guardiola se quede con una pancarta

El presidente Joe Biden durante una conferencia de prensa en la Casa Blanca. 
Escalada del conflicto

Biden insta a Israel a buscar "otras alternativas" para no atacar instalaciones petroleras iraníes

Te puede interesar

Trayectoria de la tormenta tropical Milton. video
TEMPORADA DE HURACANES

Alerta para Florida: Tormenta tropical Milton podría intensificarse en huracán

Por GRETHEL DELGADO
El expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González durante su intervención en el acto. A 13 de junio de 2024, en Sevilla (Andalucía, España). El expresidente del Gobierno Felipe González ha recibido este jueves el IV premio Alumni de Honor de la Universidad de Sevilla. video
CRISIS POLÍTICA

Felipe González sobre la elección de Venezuela: "Si la perdió Maduro, ¿quién la ganó?"

Varias mujeres lloran en el puerto de Goma, República Democrática del Congo, después de que un bote que transportaba a cientos de personas volcó al llegar al sitio, el jueves 3 de octubre de 2024.  video
IMÁGENES FUERTES

Naufragio en el Congo deja al menos 78 muertos

Una vista aérea de las casas dañadas después de que el huracán Helene tocara tierra en Horseshoe Beach, Florida, el 28 de septiembre de 2024. 
IMPACTO DEL HURACÁN

Helene devasta el sureste de EEUU, deja más de 175 muertes y daños materiales incalculables

El dictador venezolano Nicolás Maduro asiste a una reunión en el palacio presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas, Venezuela, el 20 de febrero de 2024
VENEZUELA

Maduro diseña estrategia de cara a comicios de 2025