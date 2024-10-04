Elkhart Lake, a resort destination with history

Every town you go, you find history to learn from, and Elkhart Lake is not an exception. This resort destination, located a few miles from Milwaukee in Wisconsin , has a lot to tell. Here locals and visitors alike gather to relax and enjoy the weather by the clear blue waters of the lake during the summer.

Before the ‘times,’ the original inhabitants of the area, the Potawatomi Indians, believed the water of the lake to have curative powers like the Fountain of Youth Spaniard conquistadors never found in Florida.

History tells us the lake was so called because of its shape resembling an elk’s heart. And today, after so many years, the body of fresh water is still considered to be one of the cleanest in Wisconsin.

Searching for information, we learned the lake was popular among people from Milwaukee in the mid 1800’s. They used to travel to the area by horse and carriage.

In 1873 the village witnessed the arrival of the Milwaukee & Northern Railroad, and the train brought visitors and businesspeople from Chicago and Green Bay as well who saw an opportunity to develop the area.

Meanwhile, resorts, bars and restaurants took shape, so gambling did in the early 1900’s.

Today passenger trains no longer go by, but the railroad track remains regularly maintained.

The train used to pass by and stop on the corner of Lake Street, where a restored depot stands as a reminder of the town’s history.

Gambling

Gaming and speculation were illegal, but Elkhart Lake was praised as a gambler’s paradise: slot machines, roulette and poker attracted hundreds of visitors.

Finally, law enforcement was in place, Elkhart Lake’s famous Paddock Club was raided, and gambling equipment destroyed.

This is the history you can read on the walls of the Social Club, located at 283 Victorian Village Drive. This place witnessed raids by the police until the repeal of alcohol prohibition was ratified in the US in 1933 and the Wisconsin anti-gambling bill passed in 1945.

Races

From 1950-1952, Elkhart Lake transformed into a unique open road raceway, with thousands of cheering fans lining the roads behind wooden fences for safety.

However, there was a huge concern about public safety for thousands of spectators that used to gather in town, and the race circuit was closed.

Today you can still walk the route where legendary drivers, such as the great Phil Hill, used to race his C-type Jaguar, and notice the presence of historic markers designating the famous turns taken by him.

Nevertheless, people didn’t forget the race. So, in 1955, Road America opened a 14-turn racecourse only three miles from Elkhart Lake.

This is a permanent motorsport road course that currently hosts several race series, including major events with SCCA, INDYCAR, and NASCAR racing.

Resorts

Elkhart Lake´s early years is also linked to its resorts, and there are three of them that remain to tell us about history.

In 1886, German entrepreneurs Otto and Paulina Osthoff built the Otto Osthoff’s Hotel for 120 guests. Later, they added additional rooms, a dining space, an art deco bar, and the gambling devices then in-place in Elkhart Lake.

The resort was sold in 1989, and the new Osthoff Resort was built with spacious and luxurious accommodations, a state-of-the-art spa, restaurant, bars, a beautiful lakefront, beach, pond, gardens, and brick-walking path.

The Siebken’s Resort is another historic jewel in Elkhart Lake. It was opened by William Schwartz in 1883 as the three-story Belleview House to accommodate 75 guests.

In 1916, Herman Siebken purchased the hotel and renamed it Siebkens Resort. An annex building with 25 rooms was added not too long ago.

We also have The Shore Club, originally erected as the Rustic House hotel by William Schwartz in 1872.

The hotel was destroyed by fire, but it was rebuilt in 1891 and renamed The Schwartz Hotel in 1896.

In the 1980s, the hotel was known as Barefoot Bay and renamed Victorian Village Resort in 1999.

Today, the resort is known as The Shore Club.

How to get there

Elkhart Lake is located three hours’ drive from Chicago or 60 minutes’ drive from Milwaukee. You can either drive or hire a driver or take a bus to Sheboygan and a cab to the destination.

Chicago and Milwaukee airports are served by several airlines from Miami and major US cities.